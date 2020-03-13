 Skip to content
(Irish Post US) You can get paid $1,000 to watch Irish films and eat Lucky Charms all day. Unfortunately, Irish whiskey not included in the deal
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the money.
 
Veloram
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm hired
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
A 1000 word essay about Irish culture?

How many ones & zeroes in this gif?

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What am I supposed to put on my Lucky Charms without Irish Whiskey?
 
RightWingWacko [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gojirast: What am I supposed to put on my Lucky Charms without Irish Whiskey?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Quiet Man isn't on the list??? Pass.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTF are the following not getting screened but Departed is:

The Commitments
The Quiet Man
The Secret of Kells
That mermaid movie with Colin Farrell
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PenguinTheRed: The Quiet Man isn't on the list??? Pass.


I want to throw a potato at whoever chose those movies.
 
Solid Muldoon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a lot of work for a measly C-Note.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Don't look for a happy ending. It's not an American story. It's an Irish one. "
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wasn't Looking at his Neck: WTF are the following not getting screened but Departed is:

The Commitments
The Quiet Man
The Secret of Kells
That mermaid movie with Colin Farrell


You i like.

Not sure what mermaid movie you're talking about, there's this

Fark user imageView Full Size


And

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also

Fark user imageView Full Size


And

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My weekend plan was to eat Lucky Charms and watch The Hardy Bucks. Where can I pick up my check?
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Also

[Fark user image image 328x500]

And

[Fark user image image 276x470]


I'll happily rewatch these any time
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An undiscovered masterpiece, more people should know this movie

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't believe it's the same guy who next made the turd War On Everyone
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Wasn't Looking at his Neck: WTF are the following not getting screened but Departed is:

The Commitments
The Quiet Man
The Secret of Kells
That mermaid movie with Colin Farrell

You i like.

Not sure what mermaid movie you're talking about, there's this

[Fark user image 348x500]

And

[Fark user image 425x602]


Hold a tick, I'll imb'd it quick...

Ah-ha, it's called Ondine.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Then there are the tv shows

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Literally the only time Janeane Garofolo was ever adorable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No Darby O'Gill and the Little People?!?!?
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
