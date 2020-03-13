 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   U-Haul offers free storage for displaced students   (985thesportshub.com) divider line
12
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many students do you think can fit into a storage container?

Will their bones appear on a future episode of "Storage Wars"?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uncle Eazy: How many students do you think can fit into a storage container?

Will their bones appear on a future episode of "Storage Wars"?


nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Uncle Eazy: How many students do you think can fit into a storage container?

Will their bones appear on a future episode of "Storage Wars"?


Pawn stars.  Best I can do is five bucks.  They're bones, the bone market it pretty bad right now and it's gonna sit on my shelf for awhile.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, but what about all these dead hookers in my garage?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free storage of students would be an upgrade seeing as most storage units are larger than a dorm room
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The university my kids attend suddenly announced yesterday that there would be no classes as of today. Students in dorms were given 24 hours to vacate. Classes and assignments aren't cancelled. Rather, they will be held on-line. Labs can't be held on-line, but students have been advised that they will still be responsible for knowing any material that would have been covered in a lab.

Other students in classes that require physical presence, such as certain classes in the arts, don't yet know whether they will receive a grade based on what they have received so far or if they will be required to take the semester over again. The school announced that graduation ceremonies may be cancelled as well.

The one constant in all of this? The exams scheduled for our primary election day remain scheduled for that day. Both professors have announced that, if school has not yet reopened, it will be on-line exam.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Eazy: How many students do you think can fit into a storage container?

Will their bones appear on a future episode of "Storage Wars"?


Their lingerie will appear on Japanese eBay.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like an easy way for corporations to make some good press for little cost. Still, good on UHaul for making the offer that won't immediately pay off.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*As soon as the complimentary 30-day period expires, the contents of any storage space are open to public auction after non-payment in the next 30 days.
 
Thallone1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is - is that a ham at the right edge?
 
Thallone1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Sure, but what about all these dead hookers in my garage?


As long as they were college students, they got you covered.
 
tobcc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My kids go to different colleges and are on spring break.  Yesterday my oldest told us that they are going "online only" next week.   Well she is Senor in Nursing, so she mostly has clinicals.  She has no idea what she is doing next week.   She has an apartment, so we may see her once or twice.

My youngest, the school send an email saying they are extending Spring Break a week.  20 minutes later they said there is no school next week, and the following week will be online only.   Today they sent out another email that now they dont know when they are going to resume classes.   We would know the week of the 23rd.   I am paying for her to live at a sorority, which is closed when the school is, but I am sure I will not get refunded her rent + food for the missed time.
 
