(Washington Post)   At The Villages, Florida's largest retirement community which has been likened to a perpetual cruise complete with parties and STDs, residents are looking to go out with a Corona bang   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a majority of people sided with Przybylowicz, saying the crisis is being overblown.

Fox News at work. Honestly at this point I say let them dance. Let them spread it among themselves and have one last one. They've been waltzing over our future for the last 50 years, so it's poetic they go out this way.

/Likely going to lose mom, grandma, and/or grandpa to this. :(
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I believe The Villages house prices will crater once Coronavirus empties the neighborhoods.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bye boomers
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Be seeing you.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you were concerned about disease transmission, you wouldn't be living in The Villages.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Florida is the "perfect storm" with an elderly population that is most susceptible to the virus, and a generally humid environment that allows the virus to survive outside of a host for up to 3 days.  The state could see a disproportionate number of its citizens killed by the virus.  On the plus side, the Social Security and Medicare savings could be huge!
 
StubhyGraham
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Covid 19, the boomer remover
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Could be 2 things:
1) they watch FOX news and believe everything they here, in which case no big loss.
2) They are tired of life and wouldn't mind dying. I which case, let them.

Looks like humanity in general is up for a culling.

Threadjack
What's going on with the Johns Hopkins site? The cumulative number of people in the US with Covid-19 is down from last night, The number of US deaths dropped by 7, and the number of people recovered dropped by 6.

<end> Threadjack
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dodge Propshaft: Be seeing you.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Villages ad starring Joe the Biden
Youtube 23hkFfnl3BI
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Dodge Propshaft: Be seeing you.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 361x534]


Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My ex's father lived there (maybe he still does; I don't know) so I got to experience the place firsthand.

If the virus doesn't get 'em, one good hurricane will do the trick.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Villages are solid red for politics.

This doesn't bode well for our Coronavirus president.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My mother is the only Democrat there.  Her and my father are staying away from crowds and exercising alone.  They're well aware that this is the perfect Trumper storm.
 
JayCab
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah, The Villages. The only place I've ever heard of having a black market golf cart ring.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
AirForceVet: I believe The Villages house prices will crater once Coronavirus empties the neighborhoods.

That was already a high risk based on demographics.  There aren't enough Xers to fill those houses.  They have million dollar houses there for no reason I can see. The only jobs in that part of Florida are bartender, landscaper, and urologist.
 
