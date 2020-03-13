 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC) NewsFlash Trump schedules market crash for 3:01pm. Time to short some stocks   (cnbc.com) divider line
101
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

1549 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Mar 2020 at 11:32 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

101 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll go out on a limb here and predict ten minutes of word salad, small lies, misinformation, big lies, stuttering, bad TelePrompter reading, lies, sniffing, contradictions of earlier official statements, and possibly a few inaccuracies.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Might I recommend a Filter song as the soundtrack, Herr Cheeto?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This may just be the press conference needed to finally make a decision on whether or not I should vote for Donald Trump. Maybe. We'll see.
 
Ytram
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is sound financial advice.  He and his cronies are probably doing exactly that.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My prediction: Washington state travel ban! Except for liberals gays and Mexicans, send everyone here to catch the cooties!
 
eagles95
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I'll go out on a limb here and predict ten minutes of word salad, small lies, misinformation, big lies, stuttering, bad TelePrompter reading, lies, sniffing, contradictions of earlier official statements, and possibly a few inaccuracies.


Come on now....possibly?

over/under 8.5 COVID-19 lies
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he isn't rushed to the hospital before then.

When is the next MAGA rally? Is he afraid?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever cared less what a POTUS has to say.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
* SNIFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF​FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF *
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, that should wipe out today's gains so far.
 
physt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This may just be the press conference needed to finally make a decision on whether or not I should vote for Donald Trump. Maybe. We'll see.


You know what, farker... that'll be just about enough of that shiat out of you.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK that was a good headline.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the moment when he can actually be a leader.

He won't be.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The last few were just practice rounds, he'll get it right this time I'm sure.
 
Ytram
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This may just be the press conference needed to finally make a decision on whether or not I should vote for Donald Trump. Maybe. We'll see.


I say this with love:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Prepare to feel the force of this fully operational and functional trickle-down economy you piss ants...
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I'll go out on a limb here and predict ten minutes of word salad, small lies, misinformation, big lies, stuttering, bad TelePrompter reading, lies, sniffing, contradictions of earlier official statements, and possibly a few inaccuracies.


Don't forget a bit on saying how well he personally has done such a bigly, beautiful job on handling this
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I'll go out on a limb here and predict ten minutes of word salad, small lies, misinformation, big lies, stuttering, bad TelePrompter reading, lies, sniffing, contradictions of earlier official statements, and possibly a few inaccuracies.


What, no time to blame Obama?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's an awesome headline subby.  I laughed far harder than I should have
 
stickmangrit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is not a blargmark
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Preview:

Trump: Coronavirus is Democrats' 'new hoax'
Youtube G5TZ6fTYrsE
 
ariseatex [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Known cases in the DC area have doubled in 48 hours.

Maybe he'll use that as an excuse to semi-permanently move himself to Mar-A-Lago.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, we're finding the answer to a question Trump asked of African-Americans when he was campaigning in 2016...

"What's the worst that could happen?"

Now?  We all know.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Sleepy Joe and that black guy did all this."
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: My prediction: Washington state travel ban! Except for liberals gays and Mexicans, send everyone here to catch the cooties!


That may actually happen. He may ban travel from California and Washington.  But I think he'll declare a national emergency.  Well I think that would be the smart response so maybe not. It'll be him discussing how amazing he is doing.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He will say that someone told him "Sir, nobody has contracted coronavirus like you have. You are so strong.  So strong."
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our president has to keep holding the same press conference for the same thing multiple times in the same week.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$3T this time!!  We'll empty every cent in the Treasury if we have to!
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

physt: Weatherkiss: This may just be the press conference needed to finally make a decision on whether or not I should vote for Donald Trump. Maybe. We'll see.

You know what, farker... that'll be just about enough of that shiat out of you.


I hear this is going to be when he finally pivots to be presidential.
 
mdarius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*sniff*
Martial law
*sniff*
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
DJIA: Up a couple hundred before lunch

Trump:  C-C-C-COMBOBREAKER
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This may just be the press conference needed to finally make a decision on whether or not I should vote for Donald Trump. Maybe. We'll see.


That will never, not, be funny. Thank you.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LL316: I don't think I've ever cared less what a POTUS has to say.


I'm paying more attention to our Governor tbh
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We're doing the medical....as well as the cyber. And the GINA'.Nobody knows about the medical better than me. Its what everybody, important people, are all saying. I would have gone to med school but I had an ingrown toenail."
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's going to declare what a massive success his 1.5 trillion dollar cash infusion was yesterday and that everthing is fine and we'll see declining numbers here shortly, now that Trump brand testing kits (a steal at $10,000 each) will be made readily available.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh Jared must have finished his facebook research, that's good.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Jaws_Victim: My prediction: Washington state travel ban! Except for liberals gays and Mexicans, send everyone here to catch the cooties!

That may actually happen. He may ban travel from California and Washington.  But I think he'll declare a national emergency.  Well I think that would be the smart response so maybe not. It'll be him discussing how amazing he is doing.


It's gonna be a national emergency announcement, they just need to hope he stays on script this time.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure the emergency declaration will include barring the "fake news media" from reporting on outbreak stats that aren't officially released by the Ministry of Lying Their Asses Off.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Am I déjà vu-ing?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This may just be the press conference needed to finally make a decision on whether or not I should vote for Donald Trump. Maybe. We'll see.


This it it.  This is the one.  He's finally going to become presidential!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh great. More Baghdad Blob.

Only this time he's going to announce his brilliant plan to release Federal aid (to be funneled right into his pocket) and use his bigly emergency powers to get back at people for questioning his big brain and keeping him from his regularly staged worship services.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I expect him to have a massive, uncontrollable coughing fit, to show solidarity with victims. That should calm the markets.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Jaws_Victim: My prediction: Washington state travel ban! Except for liberals gays and Mexicans, send everyone here to catch the cooties!

That may actually happen. He may ban travel from California and Washington.  But I think he'll declare a national emergency.  Well I think that would be the smart response so maybe not. It'll be him discussing how amazing he is doing.


State of emergency would be the right move. He's probably going to announce payroll tax cuts instead.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: $3T this time!!  We'll empty every cent in the Treasury if we have to!


You mean tack onto the national credit card?  That credit line's already at $23,000,000,000,000+.  I think we're either at or pretty damned close to the point where the bank says, "Yeah, we're not loaning you any more."

Then 1929 will look like the Clinton years.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I'll go out on a limb here and predict ten minutes of word salad, small lies, misinformation, big lies, stuttering, bad TelePrompter reading, lies, sniffing, contradictions of earlier official statements, and possibly a few inaccuracies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nekom: LL316: I don't think I've ever cared less what a POTUS has to say.

I'm paying more attention to our Governor tbh


Don't know what state you live in, but that's probably a wise move
 
kkinnison
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least it will be earlier, so he wont have to be drugged up like he does for prime time turning his eyes into buttholes
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't someone ask him if it's really necessary that he says ANYTHING and just for the love of Republican Jesus, let someone else talk?

He has the worst goddamned words.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*Please Faint on Live TV Please Faint on Live TV Please Faint on Live TV Please Faint on Live TV*
 
jake_lex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The DJIA has almost given back the early gains it made today.  It's up 249 as i write this, but it had been up more than 1,000 points at one point.
 
Displayed 50 of 101 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.