 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   "The Who" Postpones UK tour, unclear why this didn't happen Tuesday just after they announced the pandemic   (independent.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 13 Mar 2020 at 11:32 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks for relaying that info subby. No substitute for reliable information; I won't get fooled again! It's hard I know, putting on an eminence front.

/got nuthin
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Perhaps in the past they were advised against following Pandemic guidelines and got sick and wont get fooled again
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Corona Front, Corona front?  It's a put on!

The theme some of the MAGAs
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, i bet they wont get fooled again.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All kinds of events are still being cancelled or restricted, ya mook.
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A million good jokes and references could go here.  Thread, I expect you to deliver.  Don't just languish in some teenage wasteland.

As for me, I'll leave this here:

Such a lust for revenge
Youtube 0xeGE_5kSI0
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Who?  Why?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jimmy Fallon, The Who & The Roots Sing "Won't Get Fooled Again" (Classroom Instruments)
Youtube Ks8s1hC9y7c
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 600x314]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


The band onstage
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.