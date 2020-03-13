 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Caption the conversation between these two traders   (image.cnbcfm.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Original:
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
"Those are amateur numbers, kid  You gotta pump that up."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Don't look now but Kelsey Grammer is right behind us.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We are pawns in a huge con game run by the insanely wealthy and we'll certainly die young from heart disease or alcoholism brought on by the stress, but at least...um...
Crap I can't think of anything positive.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"You see that? We're a Fark caption contest."
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I just saved a bunch of money on my car insurance by switching to GEICO!
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"This is genius... it's rigged so we make money even if the client looses!"
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
And you thought I was insane investing so heavily in toilet paper.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Turn those machines back on!  TURN THOSE MACHINES BACK ON!!
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
And they willing give us their DNA and contact information, JUST TO GET TESTED!!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"You put your weed in there."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"And, they don't even take American Express."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This IS Bills wife......and that is the pool boy!!! And that's the UPS driver!!! and that's the neighbor!!!! and tha.....shhhhh it's Bill....he's right behind us......
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jump! You farkers!!!
 
geom_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why are we not practicing social distancing?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"You sunk my battleship, dickweed."
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do you ever get that not so fresh feeling?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: "Those are amateur numbers.  You gotta pump that up."


I would have voted for this one, but voting wasn't enabled.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Look at this - we're still epic coonts, even when the market is down!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Crushing it, bro!  Crushing it!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The good part, William, is that, no matter whether our clients make money or lose money, Duke & Duke we get the commissions.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"That's bone. And the lettering is something called Silian Grail."
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Okay okay okay, but you think you're better than me at Fruit Ninja?
 
