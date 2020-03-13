 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Life-like sex doll with implanted human hair leaves people 'certain it's a real person'. In related news: Some people can't tell the difference between rubber and human flesh (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
48
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Total realism will be achieved when they get the dolls to shout "Get away from me, you disgusting creep!" while emitting pepper spray.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i would deposit a load in her, if you know what i mean
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i would deposit a load in her, if you know what i mean


I think I do.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start putting zits and carbuncles on the dolls. That's the realism I'm looking for.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people can't tell the difference between rubber and human flesh

Stop using Trojan brand condoms. Those things are made out of Hefty bags.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy told me that the rubber skin could be spotted easily!
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would ditch the ol' lady for one.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this problem solved?

Fark user imageView Full Size


And then happily solved again?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/come to think of it, her expression does look glassy
//artificial
///like one of those dolls
 
alaric3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I agree they look artificial I'm not sure where subby is reading anything about rubber. Silicone is not rubber. If you like it hot you'll need that silicone. https://www.westlab.com/blo​g/2018/02/0​5/silicone-vs-rubber
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Some people can't tell the difference between rubber and human flesh

Stop using Trojan brand condoms. Those things are made out of Hefty bags.


With some of the *ahem* experiences I had, in hindsight it's probably for the best that such durable examples were used.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it doesn't have embedded human bones.  Even if you do feel like breaking a misbehavin' beotch;s arm.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the jokes about ex-wives.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a couple years back I contracted at a shiatty marketing company that crammed their entire onsite IT staff into a glorified storage closet...and 2 of those guys were insufferable morons...so I had little choice but to interact with them...and one dude kept a nude photo of a Real Doll (artsy thing that didn't include the things head in frame) because it bore a similar figure to a lady at the office... not only is that creepy as is, but despite being able to see clear seam lines in the silicone skin from the molds the dude would NOT accept  or believe that it was a sex doll in the pic and not a real person.

so glad I'm far away from that dude.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: In before the jokes about ex-wives.


Got news for you. None of my ex-wives were dolls.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! I gotta say that's really impressive. I'd climb down her uncanny valley, if you know what I mean.
pausaparafeminices.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i would deposit a load in her, if you know what i mean


Awaiting load .... no half load please.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it looks so real

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanoosh: I would ditch the ol' lady for one.


Picking her up now, I'll let her know after the clam bake (That's our code word for farking.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy had 5 of them in his shopping cart.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: A guy had 5 of them in his shopping cart.


So 3 day weekend then.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how I'd be able to look myself in the mirror after that.

I've done some things that I'm REALLY not proud of, but at least they were all consenting, conscious human adult women.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: I don't know how I'd be able to look myself in the mirror after that.

I've done some things that I'm REALLY not proud of, but at least they were all consenting, conscious human adult women.


So you didn't do that thing that got PETA started?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ridiculous. Who can't tell the difference between rubber and human flesh? They don't taste remotely the same.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Total realism will be achieved when they get the dolls to shout "Get away from me, you disgusting creep!" while emitting pepper spray.


Ahh, Friday nights...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magnanimous_J: I don't know how I'd be able to look myself in the mirror after that.

I've done some things that I'm REALLY not proud of, but at least they were all consenting,  conscious, human adult, women.


FIFY
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What story say? Asshat website flip flop pop up jibberjabber fooks my fone.
Stuck the Farr.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it can clean itself and the floors (scrub and mop - not roomba clean) and clean the litter box, we might get one.

Doing the cooking, cleaning the dishes... we have that covered thanks.

Looking forward to the android enhanced future.

/Just don't make it cloud enabled you stupid farks, if there is a server side component I want it to be running it on my own cluster for performance and security reasons
//Would want multiple gender combos...  and don't say you also weren't looking for... um, "flexibilty" in that area
 
Boe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are assuming ppl who can't tell the difference have experienced contact with human skin
 
Slives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure - they look pretty realistic in a photo with proper lighting, make-up and all the other special things used to make a photo look its best.
But if were to see it in person, it would have a take a fair amount of willful ignorance to believe it is a real person for more than few seconds.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they'll feature fairly heavily in the quarantine-porn (Quar-Porn) that's bound to arise in the near future.

jim32rr: Magnanimous_J: I don't know how I'd be able to look myself in the mirror after that.

I've done some things that I'm REALLY not proud of, but at least they were all consenting, conscious human adult women.

So you didn't do that thing that got PETA started?


You'll have to be more specific.  It really doesn't take anything to get PeTA started anymore.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Wasn't this problem solved?

/come to think of it, her expression does look glassy
//artificial
///like one of those dolls


She's going through a reset, you better be out of her pooper before it completes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: When it can clean itself and the floors (scrub and mop - not roomba clean) and clean the litter box, we might get one.

Doing the cooking, cleaning the dishes... we have that covered thanks.

Looking forward to the android enhanced future.

/Just don't make it cloud enabled you stupid farks, if there is a server side component I want it to be running it on my own cluster for performance and security reasons
//Would want multiple gender combos...  and don't say you also weren't looking for... um, "flexibilty" in that area


I can just see it.  Somebody opening their garage door down the block sets it off.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: I don't know how I'd be able to look myself in the mirror after that.

I've done some things that I'm REALLY not proud of, but at least they were all consenting, conscious human adult women.


How would it be any different morally from regular masturbation?  It is just weird because it is new.

And because it is out of the price range of normal people.
 
Tiberius Gracchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: yanoosh: I would ditch the ol' lady for one.

Picking her up now, I'll let her know after the clam bake (That's our code word for farking.


I thought the cancelled all gatherings over 150 people?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slives: Sure - they look pretty realistic in a photo with proper lighting, make-up and all the other special things used to make a photo look its best.
But if were to see it in person, it would have a take a fair amount of willful ignorance to believe it is a real person for more than few seconds.


So, more than enough time
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to remember to finish up before the auto-wash kicks in though.
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Can I leave a deposit on one?.... a monetary one, I mean!"
 
GRCooper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is she just your basic pleasure model?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Slives: Sure - they look pretty realistic in a photo with proper lighting, make-up and all the other special things used to make a photo look its best.
But if were to see it in person, it would have a take a fair amount of willful ignorance to believe it is a real person for more than few seconds.


Oddly applicable also to strippers and the lighting in the clubs.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This model doesn't look very life-like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brap: Total realism will be achieved when they get the dolls to shout "Get away from me, you disgusting creep!" while emitting pepper spray.


"So real, she'll file a restraining order against you."
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Be nice if the video actually worked.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: This model doesn't look very life-like:

[Fark user image 850x425]


That's v. 2.0  Version

v. 1.0 was more lifelike, but fugly. They had to do the upgrade since no one would buy a sexdoll with a fivehead

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: A guy had 5 of them in his shopping cart.


Costco has them?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hammettman: Deep Contact: A guy had 5 of them in his shopping cart.

Costco has them?


csb: My first experience at Costco.

As I was standing in line for checkout, in the next line over was a guy with a flat cart with exactly two items on it: a 50" flat screen TV, and a handle of Tanqueray. Party on, cowboy...

/csb
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brap: Total realism will be achieved when they get the dolls to shout "Get away from me, you disgusting creep!" while emitting pepper spray.


Yeah, that's the issue, isn't it?

On the one hand, I think dolls like this are disgusting for many reasons.

On the other hand, if these dolls help keep these horrific men away from real women, then it's a good thing.

It's much better for freaks to work out their issues on silicone than the body and mind of a real person.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Magnanimous_J: I don't know how I'd be able to look myself in the mirror after that.

I've done some things that I'm REALLY not proud of, but at least they were all consenting, conscious human adult women.

How would it be any different morally from regular masturbation?  It is just weird because it is new.

And because it is out of the price range of normal people.


I don't think there is anything wrong with it morally.

I'm just thinking about afterward. After you've shamefully humped this cold, still, lifelike corpse doll to completion, you have to drag it into the bathroom, hose it out and put it back into its box or however the fark you store it.

Then you go on living your life, having guests over for dinner, who have no idea that just a few yards away, wrapped in a black plastic yard waste bag, is a dead-eyed, lifeless doll who looks like last known photo of a missing teenager.
 
