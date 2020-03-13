 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Bad: Your mom asking Facebook for coronavirus advice. Worse: Jared Kushner asking his brother's father in law to ask Facebook for coronavirus advice. What does that make us? Farked   (politico.com) divider line
85
    More: Scary, President of the United States, Kurt Kloss, White House, Kushner's brother, group of fellow emergency room physicians, Thomas Jefferson, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump  
•       •       •

1838 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Mar 2020 at 10:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



85 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why shouldn't Facebook help? They helped get this piece of shiat elected.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jared Kushner has 100% strangled a maid to get an erection.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.politico.comView Full Size


That's some uncanny valley shiat going on there.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahahhahahahhaahhahahahhahahhahahaha​hahahhahahahahahahhahahahahhahahaha.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jared is reading now," Kloss followed up later.

lol - anticipation

Also, BAFERD - niiice
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone on Facebook is definitely who they say they are, so what could go wrong here?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Doesn't make me farked at all.  The white house is disconnected from the state of California, so nothing they say has any effect on me.

At this point, only the complete idiots listen to those sacks of shiat, so my family is protected from their ignorance.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jared's taking point on this?

That's it.  We're all farked.

It's been fun everyone.
 
oldfool
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I wonder what Joe Biden has to say about all of this?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jared Kushner has 100% strangled a maid to get an erection.


But she didn't get one.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well judging from the Facebook ads as of late I'm sure there's a Coronavirus Vaccine group that meets up bi-weekly at the public library which can probably assist.
 
Nut_456
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
GOP'ers you will never be forgiven for this absolute shiatshow of an administration.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


See?  We're in good hands.  Good, dirty, filthy, unwashed & infected hands.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I think I found the problem.

In a post, Kloss said Kushner is "now directly involved in the response to this," referring to coronavirus.
 
guestguy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jared Kushner has 100% strangled a maid to get an erection.


Well, that's just sill-

Fark user imageView Full Size


O_O
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That makes no sense.  Why wouldn't he ask his wife? She's a science doing person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least Kushner is smart enough to ask for advice from doctors.  There are probably better sources available than his brother's father-in-law (WHO, CDC, actual experts on infectious disease, the people who were fired from the CDC and are actual experts on infectious disease, etc).

But at least he's asking, which is better than anyone else in the administration is doing.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just to let you know, my best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who knows what to do about the Corona Virus.  I guess it's pretty serious.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nut_456: GOP'ers you will never be forgiven for this absolute shiatshow of an administration.


I think COVID-19 is going to figuratively wipe the GOP out this fall.

The campaign ads featuring republicans blowing this off as a hoax, mocking people who have been concerned, etc, are writing themselves.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Jared's taking point on this?

That's it.  We're all farked.

It's been fun everyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Literally they have been waiting for him to finish studying the disease before taking action.

The actual recommendations of the doctors in this case aren't bad (and align with what public health experts have been advising for a week or more), but why does this administration feel the need to turn to social media rather than experts to plan policy?
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*points to pile of dead bodies*

They went to Jared.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: That makes no sense.  Why wouldn't he ask his wife? She's a science doing person.

[Fark user image 850x344]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There will never be a magical potion to turn Jared into a real boy if those scientists have to spend time
on this virus crap..
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm no fan of Kushner or Facebook. But I'd feel better with Trump accepting Facebook's crowd-sourced info from Kushner than his frequent guidance  from Fox.
 
snowjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wingedkat: At least Kushner is smart enough to ask for advice from doctors.  There are probably better sources available than his brother's father-in-law (WHO, CDC, actual experts on infectious disease, the people who were fired from the CDC and are actual experts on infectious disease, etc).

But at least he's asking, which is better than anyone else in the administration is doing.


It might have occurred to him to ask a little sooner... but as my Mom would say, they're trying.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wingedkat: At least Kushner is smart enough to ask for advice from doctors.  There are probably better sources available than his brother's father-in-law (WHO, CDC, actual experts on infectious disease, the people who were fired from the CDC and are actual experts on infectious disease, etc).

But at least he's asking, which is better than anyone else in the administration is doing.


I was pleasantly surprised he didn't try to source advice from investment bankers.

Yes, the bar is set at "cartoonish incompetence", and anything above that is refreshing.  But that's where we are at.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Doesn't make me farked at all.  The white house is disconnected from the state of California, so nothing they say has any effect on me.

At this point, only the complete idiots listen to those sacks of shiat, so my family is protected from their ignorance.


Those idiots are preventing CA from using Medicare funds to slow coronavirus. They're not coming directly to your house to fark with you but rather unfortunately they do have an effect even on CA
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oldfool: I wonder what Joe Biden has to say about all of this?


He held a pretty informative press conference yesterday where he communicated a sense of urgency for testing etc. while remaining calm. He was far more presidential than anyone else who has spoken on the matter has.

You could go find it and watch if you are curious.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: jerryskid: Doesn't make me farked at all.  The white house is disconnected from the state of California, so nothing they say has any effect on me.

At this point, only the complete idiots listen to those sacks of shiat, so my family is protected from their ignorance.

Those idiots are preventing CA from using Medicare funds to slow coronavirus. They're not coming directly to your house to fark with you but rather unfortunately they do have an effect even on CA


Medicaid.
 
Nut_456
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: Nut_456: GOP'ers you will never be forgiven for this absolute shiatshow of an administration.

I think COVID-19 is going to figuratively wipe the GOP out this fall.

The campaign ads featuring republicans blowing this off as a hoax, mocking people who have been concerned, etc, are writing themselves.


I sincerely hope so.  The GOP has proven itself to be one of the most dangerous organizations on the planet.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Call the Guy: jerryskid: Doesn't make me farked at all.  The white house is disconnected from the state of California, so nothing they say has any effect on me.

At this point, only the complete idiots listen to those sacks of shiat, so my family is protected from their ignorance.

Those idiots are preventing CA from using Medicare funds to slow coronavirus. They're not coming directly to your house to fark with you but rather unfortunately they do have an effect even on CA

Medicaid.


Correct. My bad
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jared Kushner has 100% strangled a maid to get an erection.


That's out of line. All Jared needs to get an erection is the love of his wife. And his mother's prom corsage. And his video of a clown autopsy. And a strange substance he calls "Pork Balm" that smells like expired ham and Vaporub.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, I guess just communicating with someone on facebook is bad?  I'm not getting the finely crafted point subby thinks they have made.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is actually really hilarious to me. In like a surreal, end of the world is here, what's the point kind of way. Like when someone chuckles as the bombs fall.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nut_456: GOP'ers you will never be forgiven for this absolute shiatshow of an administration.


We can only hope.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're being governed by a bouquet of jackasses who were told their entire lives they were the smartest in the room. Now we're all getting confirmation, in realtime, how abjectly untrue that is.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So he asked a Doctor for advice about a disease.  And that doctor sought the advice of other doctors and we're shiatting all over him for it?

Yea, this is a farked up timeline.

biatcheatingcrackers.jpg
 
bismark189
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: dothemath: Jared Kushner has 100% strangled a maid to get an erection.

That's out of line. All Jared needs to get an erection is the love of his wife. And his mother's prom corsage. And his video of a clown autopsy. And a strange substance he calls "Pork Balm" that smells like expired ham and Vaporub.


Where can I get this "pork balm"?

/asking for a friend
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
WE'RE F**KING F**KED AS CAN BEEEEEEE!!
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
Sentient
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wingedkat: At least Kushner is smart enough to ask for advice from doctors.  There are probably better sources available than his brother's father-in-law (WHO, CDC, actual experts on infectious disease, the people who were fired from the CDC and are actual experts on infectious disease, etc).

But at least he's asking, which is better than anyone else in the administration is doing.


You're assuming they're listening to the answers.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter if they ask for advice when Trump doesn't care and will reject any serious plans.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So...we shouldn't have elected a failed businessman turned reality tv host to run our country?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: SirEattonHogg: That makes no sense.  Why wouldn't he ask his wife? She's a science doing person.

[Fark user image 850x344]

Fark user imageView Full Size


What's next?  Is an air marshal going to criticize Ivanka's step-mom for her air enforcement technique?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wingedkat: At least Kushner is smart enough to ask for advice from doctors.  There are probably better sources available than his brother's father-in-law (WHO, CDC, actual experts on infectious disease, the people who were fired from the CDC and are actual experts on infectious disease, etc).

But at least he's asking, which is better than anyone else in the administration is doing.


You are the mostest glass half full person on the interwebs today.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Callous: So he asked a Doctor for advice about a disease.  And that doctor sought the advice of other doctors and we're shiatting all over him for it?

Yea, this is a farked up timeline.

biatcheatingcrackers.jpg


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DAMMIT! WE HAVE AN ENTIRE GOTTDAM TAXPAYER FUNDED AGENCY STAFFED WITH WORLD CLASS EXPERTS ON THIS STUFF! JFC.

I'm sorry, but if you distrust government so much you'd rather take advice from anonymous yoyos on Facebook, may you get the virus and die already.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, he's asking someone else to ask facebook for advice so that no one knows he's asking facebook for advice.......

/we're all going to die
//and only the red necks will survive
///this IS Idiocracy
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: SirEattonHogg: That makes no sense.  Why wouldn't he ask his wife? She's a science doing person.

[Fark user image 850x344]

[i.imgur.com image 684x960]


I agree, she is a contaminant.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Xanlexian: SirEattonHogg: That makes no sense.  Why wouldn't he ask his wife? She's a science doing person.

[Fark user image 850x344]

[Fark user image image 342x480]

What's next?  Is an air marshal going to criticize Ivanka's step-mom for her air enforcement technique?

[Fark user image image 620x691]


She looks like Iggy Pop with a bee sting on his lip.
 
oldfool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: oldfool: I wonder what Joe Biden has to say about all of this?

He held a pretty informative press conference yesterday where he communicated a sense of urgency for testing etc. while remaining calm. He was far more presidential than anyone else who has spoken on the matter has.

You could go find it and watch if you are curious.


Compare Joe Biden's speech about coronavirus with Trump's and you have everything you need to know
 
Displayed 50 of 85 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.