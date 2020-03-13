 Skip to content
(McSweeney's)   Here's your official Work From Home During the Pandemic bingo card   (mcsweeneys.net) divider line
29
    McSweeney's, Pandemic  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shared with my work team.  Everyone loved it.

Then we cried for a bit and remembered we shouldn't suck our thumbs.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm here for the next three weeks. Working from home is easy...just plug in my laptop, sit back in my recliner with a cup of coffee, and look at Fark while I respond to people's emails with words so big they dare not question me.

My 6 year old daughter is here, too. She pretty much takes care of herself, loves to read and make art.

The hard part: my wife may be here for some of the time. This means unleashed anger, dread, yelling, crying and ceaseless complaining. A constant pity party. When she's here, I'll likely volunteer to go to the office to be part of "infrastructure support," whatever that means.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: "infrastructure support," whatever that means.


It's scary that I understand precisely what you said/meant there.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be interesting to see if the divorce rates also climb after the next few weeks
 
Les_Cannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangely missing: making up excuses to explain to your coworkers why your xbox was logged in for 6 hours of the working day.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oldie but a goodie

https://theoatmeal.com/comics/working​_​home
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby needs a snack
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work from home all but 1 day a month.  I can talk to myself all day and have a conversation.  A good friend, on the other hand, is about to slice his femoral artery in a bathtub because he feels lost and alone.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting kicks out of these replies and letting the farts go without apprehension.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: I work from home all but 1 day a month.  I can talk to myself all day and have a conversation.  A good friend, on the other hand, is about to slice his femoral artery in a bathtub because he feels lost and alone.


ENFJ
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I'll likely volunteer to go to the office to be part of "infrastructure support," whatever that means.


It's mostly leaning against walls to make sure they don't fall over. It's not glamorous but at least the pay is commensurate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: It will be interesting to see if the divorce rates also climb after the next few weeks


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have at it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: HighlanderRPI: It will be interesting to see if the divorce rates also climb after the next few weeks

[Fark user image image 425x384]

Also.


Thanks Debbie downer.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to focus on doing my work and having meetings when I'm sitting in the same chair I masturbate in? Should I just work on the floor?
 
Les_Cannon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also needs:

Someone letting out a huge belch in the middle of a call.

Coworker forgetting they're on a camera call and picking their nose or scratching their balls.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As far as I know very few people use videocalls when working from home. Screen sharing is great but seeing someone's face is pointless and occjpies screen real estate while you're trying to work. I've been working fron home for years and only tried it a couple times and it was stupid.
 
Les_Cannon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Russ1642: As far as I know very few people use videocalls when working from home. Screen sharing is great but seeing someone's face is pointless and occjpies screen real estate while you're trying to work. I've been working fron home for years and only tried it a couple times and it was stupid.


We're under direct instruction to use Zoom. The first 10 minutes of meetings so far have been people pissing around with their backgrounds.
 
Monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Welcome to my life. I've worked at home for the last 10 years, for the company my wife and I own. My wife does too. MY. WIFE. DOES. TOO.
 
Monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: As far as I know very few people use videocalls when working from home. Screen sharing is great but seeing someone's face is pointless and occjpies screen real estate while you're trying to work. I've been working fron home for years and only tried it a couple times and it was stupid.


Yes.
 
Les_Cannon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Foxxinnia: How am I supposed to focus on doing my work and having meetings when I'm sitting in the same chair I masturbate in? Should I just work on the floor?


Wouldn't do that. You might stain the carpet.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Foxxinnia: How am I supposed to focus on doing my work and having meetings when I'm sitting in the same chair I masturbate in? Should I just work on the floor?


1) Start Skype call with trustable coworker, this prevents you from being logged out of the VPN and shows your status as On Call.
2) materbate
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
/gotta preview...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Foxxinnia: How am I supposed to focus on doing my work and having meetings when I'm sitting in the same chair I masturbate in? Should I just work on the floor?

1) Start Skype call with trustable coworker, this prevents you from being logged out of the VPN and shows your status as On Call.
2) materbate


Materbate, you say?
aggie-horticulture.tamu.eduView Full Size

Ooh, yeah....
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It will be interesting to see if the divorce rates also climb after the next few weeks


Or the opposite, the Corona virus baby boom.  In 10 years we'll make fun of the  Covid Kids.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DRTFA: HighlanderRPI: It will be interesting to see if the divorce rates also climb after the next few weeks

Or the opposite, the Corona virus baby boom.  In 10 years we'll make fun of the  Covid Kids.


Or as we will call them the Quaranteens
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All I do is write and update a knowledge base for my company. I need a laptop and internet connection, which I have at home. Still have to go to work...
 
Koldbern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Odd Bird: Foxxinnia: How am I supposed to focus on doing my work and having meetings when I'm sitting in the same chair I masturbate in? Should I just work on the floor?

1) Start Skype call with trustable coworker, this prevents you from being logged out of the VPN and shows your status as On Call.
2) materbate

Materbate, you say?
[aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu image 850x852]
Ooh, yeah....


Fark user imageView Full Size

I can eat a peach for hours
              tomato
 
