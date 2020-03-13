 Skip to content
(The Masters Tournament)   Augusta National refuses to admit white people   (masters.com)
52
    More: News  
•       •       •

52 Comments
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RATFARTS!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf courses are a liberal hoax designed to unseat President Trump
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they finally found a way to Tiger proof Augusta.
 
Twonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cancellation like no other...
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap, subby
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice subby, nice
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Augusta National refuses to admit white people sports are boring.

/just finishing the headline for you, snubby
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll get nothing and like it.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a great uncle who actually watched golf on television.  I can't even fathom that.  I'm not going to knock golf, anything that gets people outdoors and active is a good thing, but it is SO not for me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOD BLESS YOU, SUBBY, YOU MAGNIFICENT MONKEYFEATHER
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: I had a great uncle who actually watched golf on television.  I can't even fathom that.  I'm not going to knock golf, anything that gets people outdoors and active is a good thing, but it is SO not for me.


My mother did that.

Me: What's on?
Her: The Masters.
Me: What do you win on that?
Her: A red jacket.
Me: Mom, I have a red jacket.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: I had a great uncle who actually watched golf on television.  I can't even fathom that.  I'm not going to knock golf, anything that gets people outdoors and active is a good thing, but it is SO not for me.


I actually used to watch a bit of golf on cold winter days when the tournament was being held in a nice warm
tropical place.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
augusta represents pretty much everything i despise in humans.

yet the masters is one of my favorite events of the year.

/hypocrite
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad they cancelled the NCAA tournament.

I farking HATE college sports...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf, like bowling, is not a sport.
Anything you can be #1 in the world at while also being 50 lbs over weight is a game not a sport.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeathenHealer: RATFARTS!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice hat does it come with a bowl of soup??
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: augusta represents pretty much everything i despise in humans.

yet the masters is one of my favorite events of the year.

/hypocrite


Eisenhower loved Augusta National. I have a feeling his affinity for Georgia was one of the reasons (mostly though also being a WW I veteran) that my grandfather was a Republican back when that was almost unheard of in Georgia.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I'm glad they cancelled the NCAA tournament.

I farking HATE college sports...


I've been informed that someone will come by, tie you down, and force you to watch replays of old college sporting events.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.


Yeah, I just canceled my hotel reservation.  After trying for years to get tickets for me and my dad, I finally got a pair and it was my dad's Christmas gift.  What a pisser
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I'm glad they cancelled the NCAA tournament.

I farking HATE college sports...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby - we all salute you.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.


Bailout in 3....2.....1....
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dothemath: Golf, like bowling, is not a sport.
Anything you can be #1 in the world at while also being 50 lbs over weight is a game not a sport.


Anything you can do while smoking and drinking a pint of beer is a game.

Golf, Darts, bowling, sex....
 
Boe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: Golf clap, subby


Excellent
 
Cubs300
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: dothemath: Golf, like bowling, is not a sport.
Anything you can be #1 in the world at while also being 50 lbs over weight is a game not a sport.

Anything you can do while smoking and drinking a pint of beer is a game.

Golf, Darts, bowling, sex....


So, slo-pitch softball, class C adult hockey on Wednesday nights, adult baseball leagues that feature men in their 40s reliving their high school glory days...those aren't sports either, right?
Weightlifting...you can't tell me that some of those heavyweights from Bulgaria are supposed to be 270lbs. at 5'7.  Their overweight...you go tell that guy he's not participating in a sport.
I can't speak for sex, however.  It's been so long for me, I'm sure it's different now and the rules have changed so much that I wouldn't know how to play anymore.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Boondock3806: Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.

Bailout in 3....2.....1....


Maybe. While Trump has a lot of "his people" who are members of Augusta National, Richmond County went 64% to 32% for Hilary over Trump. As has been said, once you get off the grounds of National, the .....demographics...... change radically.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Cdr.Murdock: I'm glad they cancelled the NCAA tournament.

I farking HATE college sports...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x754]


It clogs the fark out of everything on TV, and usually ends up delaying 60 Minutes.

It can stay off MY lawn!!
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

debug: Boondock3806: Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.

Yeah, I just canceled my hotel reservation.  After trying for years to get tickets for me and my dad, I finally got a pair and it was my dad's Christmas gift.  What a pisser


Damn. Sorry to hear that. From what I have seen, they're only calling it a postponement for now. Not sure if Augusta National wants its golf course on TV once it gets hot and scorches the fairways, but I'm sure they can adjust, especially considering we've gotten about 30 feet of rain this year.

EIP. If they reschedule and your tickets are still good, and you also have trouble with reservations, hit me up and I'll see if I can help find space somewhere. If they try to make it happen during a different week, it's going to throw off a lot of people who normally plan to offer up their homes, and space could be harder to come by. /14-years a local here
 
Soon Right Away
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.


People will still flock to the altar of James Brown!

/born in Augusta
//got out
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: UNC_Samurai: Cdr.Murdock: I'm glad they cancelled the NCAA tournament.

I farking HATE college sports...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x754]

It clogs the fark out of everything on TV, and usually ends up delaying 60 Minutes.

It can stay off MY lawn!!


Nobody cares what you hate. Further reasoning not necessary.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Boondock3806: Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.

Bailout in 3....2.....1....

Maybe. While Trump has a lot of "his people" who are members of Augusta National, Richmond County went 64% to 32% for Hilary over Trump. As has been said, once you get off the grounds of National, the .....demographics...... change radically.


So much of the money and the redhats who make their living in Richmond County are commuting from Columbia County tho. With the push to flip GA and its senate seat, that could make this area strategically beneficial for hair fuhrer to sprinkle some corporate socialism around. The local media is also deep red and it would get him tons of free advertising.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cubs300: So, slo-pitch softball, class C adult hockey on Wednesday nights, adult baseball leagues that feature men in their 40s reliving their high school glory days...those aren't sports either, right?


Yes, those are sports but those guys in their 40's are nowhere near being anything close to the best at them. You can play a sport out of shape but you cant be competitive.
Those out of shape guys absolutely could be the worlds best bowler, golfer, etc.
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: nekom: I had a great uncle who actually watched golf on television.  I can't even fathom that.  I'm not going to knock golf, anything that gets people outdoors and active is a good thing, but it is SO not for me.

My mother did that.

Me: What's on?
Her: The Masters.
Me: What do you win on that?
Her: A red jacket.
Me: Mom, I have a red jacket.


It's a green jacket.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cubs300: So, slo-pitch softball, class C adult hockey on Wednesday nights, adult baseball leagues that feature men in their 40s reliving their high school glory days...those aren't sports either, right?

Yes, those are sports but those guys in their 40's are nowhere near being anything close to the best at them. You can play a sport out of shape but you cant be competitive.
Those out of shape guys absolutely could be the worlds best bowler, golfer, etc.


Getting much tougher in golf to pull off being top tier without being in really good shape. One of many ways Tiger changed the sport.
 
ihateallofyou
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: debug: Boondock3806: Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.

Yeah, I just canceled my hotel reservation.  After trying for years to get tickets for me and my dad, I finally got a pair and it was my dad's Christmas gift.  What a pisser

Damn. Sorry to hear that. From what I have seen, they're only calling it a postponement for now. Not sure if Augusta National wants its golf course on TV once it gets hot and scorches the fairways, but I'm sure they can adjust, especially considering we've gotten about 30 feet of rain this year.

EIP. If they reschedule and your tickets are still good, and you also have trouble with reservations, hit me up and I'll see if I can help find space somewhere. If they try to make it happen during a different week, it's going to throw off a lot of people who normally plan to offer up their homes, and space could be harder to come by. /14-years a local here


Howdy, neighbor!
 
Gunboat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Golf, like bowling, is not a sport.
Anything you can be #1 in the world at while also being 50 lbs over weight is a game not a sport.


username checks out
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DOUBLE TURDS!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Old Men Furious At Lack Of Televised Tiny White Ball-Whacking
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Getting much tougher in golf to pull off being top tier without being in really good shape. One of many ways Tiger changed the sport.


Tiger has not been dominant in years mainly because he screwed up his back trying to be a Navy SEAL.
Im no golfer myself but everybody I know who plays tells me it is not a power thing. Its about precision.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Boondock3806: Getting much tougher in golf to pull off being top tier without being in really good shape. One of many ways Tiger changed the sport.

Tiger has not been dominant in years mainly because he screwed up his back trying to be a Navy SEAL.
Im no golfer myself but everybody I know who plays tells me it is not a power thing. Its about precision.


Power helps - a lot of courses that were formerly hard have been made easy by better equipment and stronger players able to hit it past a chokepoint and get an easy layup onto the green, or hell, onto the green directly.

OTOH, an old saying in golf is "drive for show, putt for dough."
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Demetrius: You'll get nothing and like it.


:(
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ihateallofyou: Boondock3806: debug: Boondock3806: Welp. There goes augusta's economy for this year.

Yeah, I just canceled my hotel reservation.  After trying for years to get tickets for me and my dad, I finally got a pair and it was my dad's Christmas gift.  What a pisser

Damn. Sorry to hear that. From what I have seen, they're only calling it a postponement for now. Not sure if Augusta National wants its golf course on TV once it gets hot and scorches the fairways, but I'm sure they can adjust, especially considering we've gotten about 30 feet of rain this year.

EIP. If they reschedule and your tickets are still good, and you also have trouble with reservations, hit me up and I'll see if I can help find space somewhere. If they try to make it happen during a different week, it's going to throw off a lot of people who normally plan to offer up their homes, and space could be harder to come by. /14-years a local here

Howdy, neighbor!


HiI I already have you farkied as a local - Farkers in this area are a depressing rarity. We should have an Augusta Fark party. It could be at my house, since I assume we could MAYBE get one or two others.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Golf, like bowling, is not a sport.
Anything you can be #1 in the world at while also being 50 lbs over weight is a game not a sport.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

Not so sure you got the power to define things.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: Boondock3806: Getting much tougher in golf to pull off being top tier without being in really good shape. One of many ways Tiger changed the sport.

Tiger has not been dominant in years mainly because he screwed up his back trying to be a Navy SEAL.
Im no golfer myself but everybody I know who plays tells me it is not a power thing. Its about precision.


Really good shape =/= power. Really good shape also means being as on point on Sunday evening as you were on Thursday morning. People realized that the John Daly formula isn't very good for that sort of endurance over 20+ miles of walking in the sun on a summer weekend. Unless of course you happen to be Patrick Reed.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Cdr.Murdock: UNC_Samurai: Cdr.Murdock: I'm glad they cancelled the NCAA tournament.

I farking HATE college sports...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x754]

It clogs the fark out of everything on TV, and usually ends up delaying 60 Minutes.

It can stay off MY lawn!!

Nobody cares what you hate. Further reasoning not necessary.


Gee, is someone missing their basky-ball?  Poor fella.  Guess you can put the money you would be pissing away at B-DUBS and on Draft Kings towards your student loans or something.

And you cared enough to post about it.  Thanks for caring.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Demetrius: You'll get nothing and like it.

:(


Username awesomely checks out.
 
