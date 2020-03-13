 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Spain declares State of Emergency after over 1,050 cases pop up in a single day (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah gawd, King, their numbers doubled in a single day!  Thah end is nigh!
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be fine once it wa...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.


No.  It's racist.  Haven't you heard?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody expects a Spanish imposition.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: They'll be fine once it wa...
[Fark user image 637x320]


This is not going to happen.  MERS was in the freaking middle east and was passed around...this seems likely to continue into summer until we actually do something about it.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.

No.  It's racist.  Haven't you heard?


I smell your fear.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, we don't have to worry about that many new cases in the US because the CDC only tests 8 people per day.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine just sent me this - "I will tell you that the health departments in Texas are being extremely selective, to the point of missed opportunities. I, as a physician, wanted to be screened to ensure that I didn't have it with symptoms and known travel to California and was denied.  The tests are limited."

If they're not even willing to test doctors who say they have symptoms, we're farked.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: ultradeeg: They'll be fine once it wa...
[Fark user image 637x320]

This is not going to happen.  MERS was in the freaking middle east and was passed around...this seems likely to continue into summer until we actually do something about it.


I had the flu in august last year. I maybe patient zero
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's not concerning at all. No sir.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hold on to your hats folks.  it's happening.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All pay heed! Now enters his holiness Coronavirus, The grand inquisitor of the spanish inquisition!
Coronavirus; do not employ him for compassion
Coronavirus; do not beg him for forgiveness
Coronavius; do not ask him for mercy
Let's face it, you can't Coronavirus anything!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RabidRythmDivas: Meanwhile, we don't have to worry about that many new cases in the US because the CDC only tests 8 people per day.


Thankfully, the states are testing.

Currently, 1832 cases (+135 since 0000 GMT), 41 deaths (no additional so far today.)

Switzerland joins the 1000 club.

Cases per 1M population

Italy 250.0
Norway 165.1
S. Korea 155.6
Denmark 135.5
Iran 135.3
Switzerland 131.1
Bahran 123.4

US now at 5.5, UK 9.0

Of course, this is confirmed cases. Since US testing is horribly inadequate right now, who knows what our real case load is.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: AngryDragon: gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.

No.  It's racist.  Haven't you heard?

I smell your fear.


I smell death.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: RabidRythmDivas: Meanwhile, we don't have to worry about that many new cases in the US because the CDC only tests 8 people per day.

Thankfully, the states are testing.

Currently, 1832 cases (+135 since 0000 GMT), 41 deaths (no additional so far today.)

Switzerland joins the 1000 club.

Cases per 1M population

Italy 250.0
Norway 165.1
S. Korea 155.6
Denmark 135.5
Iran 135.3
Switzerland 131.1
Bahran 123.4

US now at 5.5, UK 9.0

Of course, this is confirmed cases. Since US testing is horribly inadequate right now, who knows what our real case load is.


Also growth rates seem to be more or less the same between countries, just the US and U.K. are about 10 days behind Italy
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you have tests available.

We easily have that many people running around who have it but can't get tested, because it's a Democrat Hoax and why close the barn door before the horses get out?

gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.


Bless your heart. Why wasn't the UK included? Of all the countries in Europe, their government is doing the least to address this.

Because Trump is an imbecile, and if you voted for him, the same applies to you.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: ultradeeg: AngryDragon: gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.

No.  It's racist.  Haven't you heard?

I smell your fear.

I smell death.


Location checks out
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a young man from Barcelona
Who fell ill with the virus in Daytona.
He thought that he would dare
To seek some fresh air
In a convention in Tucson Arizona.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first confirmed cases hit Michigan now. I have decided to be (more of) a shut-in.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually, someone's going to have to tell Trump about the Stafford Act.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: RabidRythmDivas: Meanwhile, we don't have to worry about that many new cases in the US because the CDC only tests 8 people per day.

Thankfully, the states are testing.

Currently, 1832 cases (+135 since 0000 GMT), 41 deaths (no additional so far today.)

Switzerland joins the 1000 club.

Cases per 1M population

Italy 250.0
Norway 165.1
S. Korea 155.6
Denmark 135.5
Iran 135.3
Switzerland 131.1
Bahran 123.4

US now at 5.5, UK 9.0

Of course, this is confirmed cases. Since US testing is horribly inadequate right now, who knows what our real case load is.

Also growth rates seem to be more or less the same between countries, just the US and U.K. are about 10 days behind Italy


Yep. Like I said, it's going to be about two weeks or so before our hospitals are overwhelmed. Should be fun.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: This is what happens when you have tests available.

We easily have that many people running around who have it but can't get tested, because it's a Democrat Hoax and why close the barn door before the horses get out?

gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.

Bless your heart. Why wasn't the UK included? Of all the countries in Europe, their government is doing the least to address this.

Because Trump is an imbecile, and if you voted for him, the same applies to you.


Not only that, but diseases don't give a fark about your nationality or immigration status.  If it were ACTUALLY about health, the travel restrictions would be blanket and include citizens/green card holders.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.


what travel ban?

I can buy a ticket from SK or China to NY right now... CHEAP! And UK is virus soup.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Target Builder: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: RabidRythmDivas: Meanwhile, we don't have to worry about that many new cases in the US because the CDC only tests 8 people per day.

Thankfully, the states are testing.

Currently, 1832 cases (+135 since 0000 GMT), 41 deaths (no additional so far today.)

Switzerland joins the 1000 club.

Cases per 1M population

Italy 250.0
Norway 165.1
S. Korea 155.6
Denmark 135.5
Iran 135.3
Switzerland 131.1
Bahran 123.4

US now at 5.5, UK 9.0

Of course, this is confirmed cases. Since US testing is horribly inadequate right now, who knows what our real case load is.

Also growth rates seem to be more or less the same between countries, just the US and U.K. are about 10 days behind Italy

Yep. Like I said, it's going to be about two weeks or so before our hospitals are overwhelmed. Should be fun.


Less.  I think we are an order of magnitude or two off in the US based on just how many people can't get tested.  Hopefully though all the mass closures slow this thing down enough so the systems aren't completely farked.

/I have a friend who is in DOD with some rather important people.  He was calling me asking if we had tests we could give them, since I work in a lab with it...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Yep. Like I said, it's going to be about two weeks or so before our hospitals are overwhelmed. Should be fun.


Fark user imageView Full Size


too bad this shiatty trump administration cruel and incompetent
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: They'll be fine once it wa...
[Fark user image 637x320]


I'm still going to hope for it being seasonal, even if recent threads have convinced me to plan for it not being so. Warm weather in Italy today wouldn't affect people infected weeks ago.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: Not only that, but diseases don't give a fark about your nationality or immigration status.  If it were ACTUALLY about health, the travel restrictions would be blanket and include citizens/green card holders.


The US president does not have legal authority to block all citizens or all green card holders from entering the country.  Congress allows the president very broad powers to block any other aliens, either individually or as groups, unless the reason for blocking them is an unlawful one.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: This is what happens when you have tests available.

We easily have that many people running around who have it but can't get tested, because it's a Democrat Hoax and why close the barn door before the horses get out?

gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.

Bless your heart. Why wasn't the UK included? Of all the countries in Europe, their government is doing the least to address this.

Because Trump is an imbecile, and if you voted for him, the same applies to you.


Hur dur hur dur

Cases per 1M population

Italy 250.0
Norway 165.1
S. Korea 155.6
Denmark 135.5
Iran 135.3
Switzerland 131.1
Bahran 123.4

US now at 5.5, UK 9.0
 
WienerButt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a genius by any means and I do realize the US is like 5.5x the population of Italy but this seems a big ominous 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Wicked Chinchilla: Not only that, but diseases don't give a fark about your nationality or immigration status.  If it were ACTUALLY about health, the travel restrictions would be blanket and include citizens/green card holders.

The US president does not have legal authority to block all citizens or all green card holders from entering the country.  Congress allows the president very broad powers to block any other aliens, either individually or as groups, unless the reason for blocking them is an unlawful one.


Stop with all the facts.

Farks have to rub one out while thinking about Trump, or their hate boners will make it uncomfortable for them.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WienerButt: I'm not a genius by any means and I do realize the US is like 5.5x the population of Italy but this seems a big ominous [Fark user image image 425x251]


Adding - that's from yesterday. Today the US is at a little over 1700. Tracking virtually identically to Italy.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Dork Gently: Wicked Chinchilla: Not only that, but diseases don't give a fark about your nationality or immigration status.  If it were ACTUALLY about health, the travel restrictions would be blanket and include citizens/green card holders.

The US president does not have legal authority to block all citizens or all green card holders from entering the country.  Congress allows the president very broad powers to block any other aliens, either individually or as groups, unless the reason for blocking them is an unlawful one.

Stop with all the facts.

Farks have to rub one out while thinking about Trump, or their hate boners will make it uncomfortable for them.


At this point, it is only a little bit surprising that the same people who are horrified by all the dumb stuff Trump does are also most of the people who are outraged that he does not act like an absolute dictator.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: H31N0US: This is what happens when you have tests available.

We easily have that many people running around who have it but can't get tested, because it's a Democrat Hoax and why close the barn door before the horses get out?

gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.

Bless your heart. Why wasn't the UK included? Of all the countries in Europe, their government is doing the least to address this.

Because Trump is an imbecile, and if you voted for him, the same applies to you.

Hur dur hur dur

Cases per 1M population

Italy 250.0
Norway 165.1
S. Korea 155.6
Denmark 135.5
Iran 135.3
Switzerland 131.1
Bahran 123.4

US now at 5.5, UK 9.0


Bless your heart
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

WienerButt: I'm not a genius by any means and I do realize the US is like 5.5x the population of Italy but this seems a big ominous [Fark user image 425x251]


Fark user imageView Full Size


progression seems exactly on track. 

this is happening.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Also growth rates seem to be more or less the same between countries, just the US and U.K. are about 10 days behind Italy


Yes. (yoda) Worrisome, this is (/yoda)
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LL316: A friend of mine just sent me this - "I will tell you that the health departments in Texas are being extremely selective, to the point of missed opportunities. I, as a physician, wanted to be screened to ensure that I didn't have it with symptoms and known travel to California and was denied.  The tests are limited."

If they're not even willing to test doctors who say they have symptoms, we're farked.


Okie here. They aren't allowing testing unless authorized by state epidemiologist beforehand. 

https://www.readfrontier.org/stories/​s​tate-health-department-not-following-c​dc-guidelines-aimed-to-get-more-people​-tested-for-covid-19/

Providers following CDC guidelines sent samples but without state approval, the samples discarded. Hence our number is down to 3 but hundreds of tests not even ran. 

But they did rush 58 NBA players overnight.

Oh, and good luck getting a hold of the epidemiologists, university hospital infection specialist has been having problem running it down.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WienerButt: I'm not a genius by any means and I do realize the US is like 5.5x the population of Italy but this seems a big ominous [Fark user image 425x251]


Punch in 1697 for Thursday. Friday is currently at 1832 but the day's not over yet.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gar1013: H31N0US: This is what happens when you have tests available.

We easily have that many people running around who have it but can't get tested, because it's a Democrat Hoax and why close the barn door before the horses get out?

gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.

Bless your heart. Why wasn't the UK included? Of all the countries in Europe, their government is doing the least to address this.

Because Trump is an imbecile, and if you voted for him, the same applies to you.

Hur dur hur dur

Cases per 1M population

Italy 250.0
Norway 165.1
S. Korea 155.6
Denmark 135.5
Iran 135.3
Switzerland 131.1
Bahran 123.4

US now at 5.5, UK 9.0


And the per capita testing per million citizens was something ridiculous like 5 a day ago in the US.

South Korea has done more testing by noon today than the US has done since this started.
 
WienerButt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thehobbes: LL316: A friend of mine just sent me this - "I will tell you that the health departments in Texas are being extremely selective, to the point of missed opportunities. I, as a physician, wanted to be screened to ensure that I didn't have it with symptoms and known travel to California and was denied.  The tests are limited."

If they're not even willing to test doctors who say they have symptoms, we're farked.

Okie here. They aren't allowing testing unless authorized by state epidemiologist beforehand. 

https://www.readfrontier.org/stories/s​tate-health-department-not-following-c​dc-guidelines-aimed-to-get-more-people​-tested-for-covid-19/

Providers following CDC guidelines sent samples but without state approval, the samples discarded. Hence our number is down to 3 but hundreds of tests not even ran. 

But they did rush 58 NBA players overnight.

Oh, and good luck getting a hold of the epidemiologists, university hospital infection specialist has been having problem running it down.


Florida here. A friend, albeit kind of an erratic personality, was supposedly denied to be tested because she was told to pay $1000 for the test plus whatever treatment costs. She contacted CDC and health dept beforehand and was told a nurse would call back. Became a little more anxious and reached out random people one of which works at a hospital. This person spoke to a charge nurse who assured her to come on in.

This isnt some hypochondriac girl. She was literally on a cruise in Asia a few weeks ago and is presenting symptoms.
 
eagles95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thehobbes: gar1013: H31N0US: This is what happens when you have tests available.

We easily have that many people running around who have it but can't get tested, because it's a Democrat Hoax and why close the barn door before the horses get out?

gar1013: Hmm, it's almost as if the travel ban makes a lot of sense.

Bless your heart. Why wasn't the UK included? Of all the countries in Europe, their government is doing the least to address this.

Because Trump is an imbecile, and if you voted for him, the same applies to you.

Hur dur hur dur

Cases per 1M population

Italy 250.0
Norway 165.1
S. Korea 155.6
Denmark 135.5
Iran 135.3
Switzerland 131.1
Bahran 123.4

US now at 5.5, UK 9.0

And the per capita testing per million citizens was something ridiculous like 5 a day ago in the US.

South Korea has done more testing by noon today than the US has done since this started.


Because they actually believe in public health. Unlike the current orange shiatgibbon
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thehobbes: LL316: A friend of mine just sent me this - "I will tell you that the health departments in Texas are being extremely selective, to the point of missed opportunities. I, as a physician, wanted to be screened to ensure that I didn't have it with symptoms and known travel to California and was denied.  The tests are limited."

If they're not even willing to test doctors who say they have symptoms, we're farked.

Okie here. They aren't allowing testing unless authorized by state epidemiologist beforehand. 

https://www.readfrontier.org/stories/s​tate-health-department-not-following-c​dc-guidelines-aimed-to-get-more-people​-tested-for-covid-19/

Providers following CDC guidelines sent samples but without state approval, the samples discarded. Hence our number is down to 3 but hundreds of tests not even ran. 

But they did rush 58 NBA players overnight.

Oh, and good luck getting a hold of the epidemiologists, university hospital infection specialist has been having problem running it down.


This is being handled as perfectly as his Ukraine call.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We probably already have numbers greater than that.

Trump's refusal to allow testing early has greatly exacerbated*.  The unavailability of tests right now is keeping anything resembling the actual numbers of infected artificially low.

*
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: At this point, it is only a little bit surprising that the same people who are horrified by all the dumb stuff Trump does are also most of the people who are outraged that he does not act like an absolute dictator.


I'm not sure what kind of people you hang out with but I suspect it's in a hipster coffee shop.

The people I hang out with seem to think that between doing nothing, and acting like an absolute dictator, there's a whole bunch of other useful and effective options.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
worldometers.info Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly tests positive for coronavirus after his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for it. Bolsonaro, Wajngarten, and staffers were guests at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. Wajngarten posed for a photo on Saturday with both the President and Vice President of the United States [source]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [worldometers.info image 16x16] Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly tests positive for coronavirus after his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for it. Bolsonaro, Wajngarten, and staffers were guests at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. Wajngarten posed for a photo on Saturday with both the President and Vice President of the United States [source]


[media.giphy.com image 500x365] [View Full Size image _x_]


Two Brazilian infected.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: gar1013: Dork Gently: Wicked Chinchilla: Not only that, but diseases don't give a fark about your nationality or immigration status.  If it were ACTUALLY about health, the travel restrictions would be blanket and include citizens/green card holders.

The US president does not have legal authority to block all citizens or all green card holders from entering the country.  Congress allows the president very broad powers to block any other aliens, either individually or as groups, unless the reason for blocking them is an unlawful one.

Stop with all the facts.

Farks have to rub one out while thinking about Trump, or their hate boners will make it uncomfortable for them.

At this point, it is only a little bit surprising that the same people who are horrified by all the dumb stuff Trump does are also most of the people who are outraged that he does not act like an absolute dictator.


When I was going back and forth from liberia during the outbreak my happy ass got quarantined even though that was beyond stupid.  And I am moving the goal posts (wasn't aware of the legalities, im a scientist not a lawyer) but in that case: enforce quarantines for those you don't restrict.  And why exclude UK and Ireland?  They are just as affected.

I actually don't agree with the travel ban, very much closing of the barn door and do not see it doing much good at all.  The point is the logical consistency.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Wicked Chinchilla: Not only that, but diseases don't give a fark about your nationality or immigration status.  If it were ACTUALLY about health, the travel restrictions would be blanket and include citizens/green card holders.

The US president does not have legal authority to block all citizens or all green card holders from entering the country.  Congress allows the president very broad powers to block any other aliens, either individually or as groups, unless the reason for blocking them is an unlawful one.


We drone bombed a US citizen w/o a trial (granted, he was a full blown terrorist, but more of the preacher kind and less of the bomb making kind). If they isolated citizens in Embassies, that'd probably be good enough for enough Congress critters, as long as it wasn't a really rich campaign contributor.
 
