(Daily Mail)   Panic buying in the UK as one man is spotted with a truck loaded with toilet paper   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He just stopped by mom's for lunch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way people are panic buying here he's lucky he didn't get hijacked.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is a man who takes shiat seriously.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seriously. Buy enough to get through a month or so... Maybe two. Everyone who is panic buying enough toilet paper to last 6 years needs to be put in a detention center. There is a reasonable level of panic, and that ain't it.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you see someone with more than one bag of 12+ rolls of tp I suggest you point at him and yell 'Hey!That guy/gal is full of shiat'.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's the "load."

Lorry's load is a single pack of toilet roll as panic buying continues
Youtube Y2c6fs80BtQ
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

saywhonow: Seriously. Buy enough to get through a month or so... Maybe two. Everyone who is panic buying enough toilet paper to last 6 years needs to be put in a detention center. There is a reasonable level of panic, and that ain't it.


I tried to buy some two days ago and the shelves were empty at Kroger. They were at their normal level a week prior to that.  I posted in a different thread this morning that I had about a month's supply left and was still confident things would restock in time.

I checked my closet, and I've got about 60 rolls, so I'm good to go.

Here is what I don't understand.
1. The obvious, that people hoarding TP are apparently ignoring dry goods of all kinds.
2. The weird: shouldn't anyone concerned with TP levels have already been well ahead of the curve, at least if they had adequate storage space?

Paper products are something I've always kept a little extra of. It will never go bad, after all.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: Here's the "load."

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y2c6fs80​BtQ]


Someone DNRTFA all of the way through.

HERE is the load (Really should have been the focus of TFA, but Daily Mail, tabloid, etc...):

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


My question is not how do you get a ton of TP, but how do you get enough that it makes your truck a ton over its weight limit.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: saywhonow: Seriously. Buy enough to get through a month or so... Maybe two. Everyone who is panic buying enough toilet paper to last 6 years needs to be put in a detention center. There is a reasonable level of panic, and that ain't it.

I tried to buy some two days ago and the shelves were empty at Kroger. They were at their normal level a week prior to that.  I posted in a different thread this morning that I had about a month's supply left and was still confident things would restock in time.

I checked my closet, and I've got about 60 rolls, so I'm good to go.

Here is what I don't understand.
1. The obvious, that people hoarding TP are apparently ignoring dry goods of all kinds.
2. The weird: shouldn't anyone concerned with TP levels have already been well ahead of the curve, at least if they had adequate storage space?

Paper products are something I've always kept a little extra of. It will never go bad, after all.


Yeah, I don't understand the panic buying of TP.  This morning I did a grocery run and picked up extra dish washer pods, vacuum packed deli meat and cheese, bread I could freeze, pedialyte, rubber gloves, and a spray bottle of lysol disinfectant.  Also several tubs of Breyer's mint chocolate chip ice cream.  But we've already got 60 days of TP on hand so why buy more?
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: saywhonow: Seriously. Buy enough to get through a month or so... Maybe two. Everyone who is panic buying enough toilet paper to last 6 years needs to be put in a detention center. There is a reasonable level of panic, and that ain't it.

I tried to buy some two days ago and the shelves were empty at Kroger. They were at their normal level a week prior to that.  I posted in a different thread this morning that I had about a month's supply left and was still confident things would restock in time.

I checked my closet, and I've got about 60 rolls, so I'm good to go.

Here is what I don't understand.
1. The obvious, that people hoarding TP are apparently ignoring dry goods of all kinds.
2. The weird: shouldn't anyone concerned with TP levels have already been well ahead of the curve, at least if they had adequate storage space?

Paper products are something I've always kept a little extra of. It will never go bad, after all.


One of the recent articles had an explanation for #1, TP is a large, cheap object. So that tricks lizard brains into a sense of security because they have a good bargain to latch onto in a time of uncertainty. Stupid as all fark, but there could only ever be a stupid reason for the obsession going on right now.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damnit, I'm going to Costco today to resupply my tp not to hoard it. There better be some left.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think a lot of these "panic buyers" are reselling for hefty profits.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
