(CBC)   Canada considering raising the drawbridge and filling the moat with rabid beavers   (cbc.ca) divider line
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Haha! Detroit has already tunneled under the moat!
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rabid Beavers is the name of my L7 cover band
 
Juc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think we'd have a hell of a time closing the border that'd actually help, that is the one to the USA.
I hear they've even been discouraging testing down there.

the supply chains between our two countries is to closely tied though, if we close the border it'd be ... rough.
 
August11
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The non-emergency world should take a two week reading vacation.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And the USA is going to pay for it?
 
patr55
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that the Canadians haven't cut us off sooner.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nekom: And the USA is going to pay for it?


Mexico is paying for everything. You must have missed the memo.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fools!  I own a beaverproof kayak!
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The virus is coming from inside the igloo!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TAKE OFF, EH
 
Shazam999
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're very sorry.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.