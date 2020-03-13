 Skip to content
(Vice)   Here's what might happen If London (or any other major city) had a coronavirus lockdown. Surprisingly, nothing in the article about going to the pub, having a nice cold pint and waiting for this all to blow over   (vice.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure they'll hang on in quiet desperation.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head to the Winchester!

(I'm telling you, it's a real gun!)
 
verbalsodomizer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Head to the Winchester!

(I'm telling you, it's a real gun!)


Alright. But dogs can't look up
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

verbalsodomizer: Private_Citizen: Head to the Winchester!

(I'm telling you, it's a real gun!)

Alright. But dogs can't look up


Kill the Queen!

/please don't the UK is already bonkers enough
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold pint?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a spot of tea.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ynzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was Glasgow.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't stop me now
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

No, I have no idea what that might look like.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Having a chai at Camden Markets. Very big a kick...
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nekom: I'm sure they'll hang on in quiet desperation.


Well, it *is* the English way...

Anyone know if the threat level has been raised to "What's all this, then?" yet?
 
nullptr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This kind of article? This kind of article doesn't scare me but reassures me. Bring on the lockdowns!
 
LobsterSausage
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 432x243]


Done in one.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video)
Youtube HgzGwKwLmgM
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nullptr: This kind of article? This kind of article doesn't scare me but reassures me. Bring on the lockdowns!


China did it, and that's how they slowed the virus down.
 
madgonad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 850x352]
[Fark user image 800x338]
[Fark user image 620x285]
No, I have no idea what that might look like.


It means you found a picture of May in which she is actually wearing clothes. That is hard to do.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

madgonad: Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 850x352]
[Fark user image 800x338]
[Fark user image 620x285]
No, I have no idea what that might look like.

It means you found a picture of May in which she is actually wearing clothes. That is hard to do.


Well done
+1 for you
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

madgonad: Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 850x352]
[Fark user image 800x338]
[Fark user image 620x285]
No, I have no idea what that might look like.

It means you found a picture of May in which she is actually wearing clothes. That is hard to do.



Which movie is that?
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: madgonad: Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 850x352]
[Fark user image 800x338]
[Fark user image 620x285]
No, I have no idea what that might look like.

It means you found a picture of May in which she is actually wearing clothes. That is hard to do.


Which movie is that?


Im pretty sure thats Lifeforce
I still havent gotten over
La teta y la luna
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

verbalsodomizer: Private_Citizen: Head to the Winchester!

(I'm telling you, it's a real gun!)

Alright. But dogs can't look up


photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
