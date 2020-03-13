 Skip to content
(BBC)   The Madness of King Dalindyebo   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had he been watching Game of Thones while in jail?
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I cant really picture Charles doing this if they skip him for William
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone must have axe'd him a question.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So I suppose the only reason he wasn't institutionalized years ago is the fact that he is a king. It's good to be the king.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a Trump story.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"King Dalindyebo, seen here flanked by his chiefs in 2013, has always been a maverick"

FFS, phrasing people, though, this one made me chuckle.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

inelegy: [Fark user image 500x390]


Yes, but he clearly saw the violence inherent in the system.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Whats that called again? Its not 'African American' rich....It'll come to me..."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's the point of being goddamn king if you can't axe your enemies a question? I mean the only reason I'd be king is for feasts, murdering my enemies whenever I damn well please, and prima noctis. Otherwise you can't bloody well call yourself King then, can you.
I need to find some moistened bint to lob a scimitar at me so I can make this happen.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
axe rampage is the name of my axe rampage role player game.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
