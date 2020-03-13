 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYC Mayor de Blasio says the city that never sleeps remains open for tourists, as long as you had no plans to go see a Broadway show, go to a museum, go to the opera, go to a sporting event, eat out, visit a dirty subway station   (nypost.com) divider line
    New York City, public schools, Mayor de Blasio, Staten Island, vast majority of schools, new cases, New Yorkers, federal government  
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please don't visit NYC right now. For your health and for ours.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Please don't visit NYC right now. For your health and for ours.


Instead, go to Florida.

/j/k
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

FortyHams: Please don't visit NYC right now. For your health and for ours.


My wife was supposed to fly there tomorrow for a week. Canceled a few days ago. Might not get any money back from Airbnb. Not happy... but then again, not sick either.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I just hope the government is working on a plan to help people financially after this is over.  While it's great that Disney is paying employees, many more businesses will not be able to and might not be able to survive this.  People are going to need a lot of help when all is said and done.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*Crosses off "Visiting a dirty subway station in NYC" from Bucket List...for now*

/Just kidding, don't need to visit one there.
//I live in Buffalo
/// We too, have a "subway"
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For the first time in a while I can honestly say there are more cars on the roads in NYC than people walking on sidewalks.
 
madgonad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My wife and I were planning a trip to NYC in mid-April. We delayed purchasing the tickets / booking rooms back in January because I wasn't sure if COVID19 was going to be a big deal or not. Glad I waited. We'll go next year.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, the situation with NYC schools is very different from most places just because of the number of services that the schools provide, so I guess I can't judge that too much. Everything else, though? We'll have some interesting hindsight in a couple months...
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You can still go to Times Square and look at the weirdos, right?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey I know that this is competent off-topic-as if that's ever stopped me from posting-but the world sucks right now and this cheered me up. I just learned that the voice actress for Rogue from X-men and Aisha Clan-Clan from Outlaw Star is a Canadian MP.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: You can still go to Times Square and look at the weirdos, right?


I'm sure you have a mirror in your bathroom.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Not like we needed another sign of how serious this is.


Talking to a conservative friend yesterday, he was very skeptical of the whole thing. Not in the "democratic hoax" way but in the idea that there's just no evidence of a real problem. I talked through the various stuff that we know and finally reached him by pointing out that if big business is willing to shut down and lose so much money, there is indeed something going on.

My favorite bit of conservative mental gymnastics right now is complaining there is no evidence of a widespread threat while also lamenting the lack of testing. You know those numbers would skyrocket if we were doing widespread testing.
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Get spit on by Crazy Elmo or shot by the President in Times Square still on the schedule?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The muggers are going to have to file for unemployment insurance.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
in NEW YORK

COVID Jungle where death is spread from
There's nothing you can do, now you're in New York!
These streets will make you feel brand ill
The locals despise you.


I hope this shiat passes.  Sounds self centered, but this is the first year in about 3 I've been up to traveling medically, and I love Manhattan in the spring time.  Especially downtown and Central Park.

It's only a drive for me, so not too bad.  But can't go right now.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NYC is closed. The ape out front should have told ya.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, the biggest mall on the East Coast is remaining open because, in some anonymous manager's words "With respect to Governor Wolfe's statement, the Governor... did not define what nonessential retail is."

Let me give you a hint, genius, Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, and Restoration Hardware are not essential.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: You can still go to Times Square and look at the weirdos, right?


I'd say you're 30 years too late.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Largest Chinese restaurant in NYC closes due to falling business (nypost.com)

I saw the picture and thought, was I there 30 years ago? damn, I'm old
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My daughter lives in the LES. She said the stores are nuts but she did manage to snag three cans of coffee.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jerseysteve22
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yesterday was the first day I sensed a real slowdown in NYC. Monday through Wednesday, the sidewalks were still packed, seats were hard to find on public transit; things were normal inside my office. Thursday was noticeably different in all respects.

I took the hint and am working remotely, starting today and for the foreseeable future.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
yeah...but you can still buy shiatty NY city souvenir like every 2 feet ...so there is that...
 
declan294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

  4. Click here to submit a link.