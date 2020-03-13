 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   For the love of god, people, use soap   (nytimes.com) divider line
5
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This.   If you're invisible, Corona virus can't find you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
soap would ultimately become one of our most effective defenses against invisible pathogens

Pretty sure that whole "immune system" thing might have something to do with it, too.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least where it counts:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Animal Lather byaby!!!!!

/always
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
