(CNN)   Thank you for calling America. Your call is important to us. Please stay on the line, and the next available representative will be with you shortly. The expected wait time is *Lenny voice* 42 days   (cnn.com) divider line
19
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh.  I thought you said "Lemmy".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BTW, Lenny who?  Bruce? Bernstein? Kravitz? Small?  Of the Squigtones? From the Simpsons? Dawson?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well this might help...

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2020-03-13/roche-gets-clearance-for-​coronavirus-test-that-s-10-times-faste​r
The Food and Drug Administration granted "emergency use authorization" to the test, which runs on Roche Holding AG's cobas 6800/8800 systems. The 8800 system is capable of testing 4,128 patients a day, and the 6800 version can test as many as 1,440.

There are 110 of these tools in the U.S., and Roche has installed a "significant amount" of new ones in key locations in the U.S. in recent weeks, Schinecker said.

So they should be able to test a minimum of 100 000 people PER DAY TODAY. Why isnt it the case?
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And he should be believed now, why?

Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Because there aren't that many people that need to be tested?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

How do you know that?
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

There are no claims that there are.  Are doctors and hospitals throwing up their hands and saying they'd like to help, but just don't have the resources that I'm not aware of?  We have a lot of people who think they need to be tested just because.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: BTW, Lenny who?  Bruce? Bernstein? Kravitz? Small?  Of the Squigtones? From the Simpsons? Dawson?


no_tan_lines
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was talking to a friend of mine who is a microbiology professor at a major university this morning. She said that the biggest problem right now is that the Gov is limiting testing; both with kits not being available and Labs not being allowed to process the tests. I told her that many people are aware of that. There is a valid reason why we have not taken to the streets however...
/if we live long enough, vote accordingly
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The problem isn't that people don't need to be tested, the problem is that Wall St is demanding that those tests be handled by private firms and that said private firms make a profit....lots and lots of profits.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Oh.  I thought you said "Lemmy".


The wait of days!
The wait of days!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They really need to hurry this up....


MCclapyohands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is one of two things here:

1.) People haven't been tested and there absolutely will be a HUGE uptick in confirmed cases once they get the test

or

2.) The rapid spread has actually abated, slowed down; cautionary steps are having a real effect on the severity of spread; but politicians - not experts - are keeping the fire alive in order to look like they are in charge.

I feel like #2 is more realistic.
 
mdarius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
America's bloody closed innit!
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wisconsin (Gov. Evers) canceled school until April 6th.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Have you been living under a rock?  There have been dozens, maybe hundreds of reports that say people with good reasons to be tested were turned away.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

That's going to help end what's left of the testing bottleneck,

In addition, the state labs are reporting that they are finally receiving a functional version of the CDC test more than a month after it received emergency FDA approval.

Now we need to address the lack of an adequate number of isolated ICU beds with ventilators while there is still time to do something about it.
 
