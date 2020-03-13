 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Suddenly, tire. (Trifecta possible today)   (wjactv.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No shiat. What will self driving cars do in that scenario.  A large truck tire and rim once bounced past me on the interstate.  it was bouncing 6 feet in the air. It came from behind and passed me!
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tirefecta?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that be TIRE-fecta in play?
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tire-fect-goddamit
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nocrash: What will self driving cars do in that scenario.

They won't freak out.
They will cause a massive pile up resulting in an additional 5 hours blue book exam question on anyone taking a Risk Assessment course in Business Law.
Which will suck, unless you are a savant, and remembered to drink your breakfast, so you ace it.

user name recalculating.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: No shiat. What will self driving cars do in that scenario.  A large truck tire and rim once bounced past me on the interstate.  it was bouncing 6 feet in the air. It came from behind and passed me!


The game is called "Keep-Away".
 
germ78
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Loose wheel has been leaving everybody lately.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dang, I hope the driver is okay....Hospital and stable condition doesnt mean that their face wasn't  smashed in. I also hope they find the owner of the loose wheel. I once had a 4x6 piece of plate steel come hurling out of the sky at my car. I saw it coming and slammed on the brakes ( luck I didnt get rear ended) it hit the pavement just in front of my car, bounced up and demolished a recessed fog lap in my lower bumper ( 1998 Ford exploder) I was glad I wore my brown pants that day.
 
