(LA Times)   Pandemic Perks: They're out there people you just have to prioritize .... oh and watch your back   (latimes.com)
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My commute this morning was a Breeze! Very light traffic.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was a pretty light commute this morning for me, too. I think everyone is at Costco according to the smoky haze I see coming from that direction.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Always look on the bright side of life.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
all I got from that article was blah, blah, blah...EGGSLUT? There's a place called Eggslut that serves food and everything has an egg on it.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eggslut ... That's hot
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am making BANK selling hand sanitizer down at the old folks home. First I clean out the store, then I send some homeless dude in to cough loudly, then I make the rounds selling it for a 1000% mark up.
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At times like this, our first thoughts should be: THINK OF THE BARGAINS!
 
Land Ark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Traffic this week has been very similar to how it is during the Christmas season. Very enjoyable.

More enjoyable will be the days I'll be working from home the next two weeks. The way my company has set it up it'll do nothing to prevent the spread should it occur. But, I'm not making the decisions.
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: all I got from that article was blah, blah, blah...EGGSLUT? There's a place called Eggslut that serves food and everything has an egg on it.


I want to go to there.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Eggslut ... That's hot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I just played nine holes at LACC...just walked on!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guestguy: At times like this, our first thoughts should be: THINK OF THE BARGAINS!


I was already pricing plan tickets. Round trip from Newark NJ to Honolulu under $400
 
xitnode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I live in a small Canadian town in Ontario. About 5000 people. The grocery store was gutted today. People are animals.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I drive in LA for a living and traffic has decreased every day for the last two weeks. On Tuesday I drove from Santa Monica to Hollywood on surface streets in less than 15 minutes. At 5:30 PM. Insane.

I drive a wheelchair accessible vehicle, and demand is practically zero. I'm basically being paid to drive around empty. I'm not complaining, but I do worry about being laid off if it gets worse.
 
little big man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eggslut?
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: guestguy: At times like this, our first thoughts should be: THINK OF THE BARGAINS!

I was already pricing plan tickets. Round trip from Newark NJ to Honolulu under $400


The good thing about Hawaii is that quarantine is not necessary...anyone exhibiting symptoms can be hurled into an active volcano.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: jim32rr: Eggslut ... That's hot

[Fark user image 380x480]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
