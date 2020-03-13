 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The bad news: CDC models that 1.7 million Americans may die from Covid-19. The good news: the CDC hasn't been right about anything with regard to this outbreak yet   (nytimes.com)
95
95 Comments
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like that you can get re-infected... or that it can cause permanent injury, possibly shortening lifespan. That screws the numbers up.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.


There are a lot more than 138k cases in the world.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a lot of Fox News watchers.

seriously though ... fark.
 
eiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.


Your numbers also assume that there aren't a lot of people with the virus who have gone undiagnosed. Pretty much every authority I've seen comment on this assumes that the actual death rate will be much lower than it currently appears but much higher than that of the seasonal flu.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.


So am I cracking open my neighbor's skull or what?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CDC Model?

her?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More fear mongering. According to CDC, Tom Hanks should be planning his funeral but instead we get a picture of happy smiley couple.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 425x238]


CDC is predicting 4x the predicted fatalities from that.

Which means they're assuming CFR is higher (because 4x 96 million is more people than we have in the US) and probably a higher case rate.

Yay.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: dittybopper: I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.

So am I cracking open my neighbor's skull or what?


It's better to crack than to be cracked.  If you're not first, you're last.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

geggy: More fear mongering. According to CDC, Tom Hanks should be planning his funeral but instead we get a picture of happy smiley couple.


I also ate a sandwich today, so there's no such thing as world hunger.

Fark of with that weak shiat. Adults are talking about facts.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 425x238]

CDC is predicting 4x the predicted fatalities from that.

Which means they're assuming CFR is higher (because 4x 96 million is more people than we have in the US) and probably a higher case rate.

Yay.


I think the difference is that this CDC estimate is the "worst case guess" and this slide deck is "best guess at accuracy".
 
Shazam999
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I heard there's these things called "vaccines" that actually prevent you from getting the disease.

Someone might even be working on one now for this disease.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shazam999: I heard there's these things called "vaccines" that actually prevent you from getting the disease.

Someone might even be working on one now for this disease.


This is very helpful information.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: geggy: More fear mongering. According to CDC, Tom Hanks should be planning his funeral but instead we get a picture of happy smiley couple.

I also ate a sandwich today, so there's no such thing as world hunger.

Fark of with that weak shiat. Adults are talking about facts.


Just wait until the end of Summer. We'll get the equivalent of, "I went through all the trouble of wearing a condom, and then didn't get an STD. So much for needing a condom. Total waste of time and fear-mongering."
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, this thread is off to a good start.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: geggy: More fear mongering. According to CDC, Tom Hanks should be planning his funeral but instead we get a picture of happy smiley couple.

I also ate a sandwich today, so there's no such thing as world hunger.

Fark of with that weak shiat. Adults are talking about facts. News channels are panicking the public for ratings


FTFY
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fubar
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

geggy: More fear mongering. According to CDC, Tom Hanks should be planning his funeral but instead we get a picture of happy smiley couple.


The real tragedy of your comment is the two people think you actually made a point.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Subtonic: dittybopper: I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.

So am I cracking open my neighbor's skull or what?

It's better to crack than to be cracked.  If you're not first, you're last.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, right.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 425x238]

CDC is predicting 4x the predicted fatalities from that.

Which means they're assuming CFR is higher (because 4x 96 million is more people than we have in the US) and probably a higher case rate.

Yay.

I think the difference is that this CDC estimate is the "worst case guess" and this slide deck is "best guess at accuracy".


Yeah. Doubling CFR and doubling case load would be a reasonable worst-case scenario.
 
geggy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: geggy: More fear mongering. According to CDC, Tom Hanks should be planning his funeral but instead we get a picture of happy smiley couple.

I also ate a sandwich today, so there's no such thing as world hunger.

Fark of with that weak shiat. Adults are talking about facts.


Boogie boogie motherfarker
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eiger: dittybopper: I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.

Your numbers also assume that there aren't a lot of people with the virus who have gone undiagnosed. Pretty much every authority I've seen comment on this assumes that the actual death rate will be much lower than it currently appears but much higher than that of the seasonal flu.


That's what I've heard. "Worse than the flu, but it's no plague. It will f*ck up the elderly, though."
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Destructor: I don't like that you can get re-infected... or that it can cause permanent injury, possibly shortening lifespan. That screws the numbers up.


I don't think people are concerned enough about this aspect.  Surviving does not grant you resistance.  You just end up with compromised lungs and then if you get it again you're dead.

They better hurry up with that vaccine.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


rather than looking at world numbers, we should be looking at Italy. Sadly, we're right on schedule

this is happening.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: CDC Model?

her?

[Fark user image 388x502]


You know, over the years my opinion of the statement on her tank top has changed from "she's completely delusional" to "Completely accurate".

Even if she paid me... it would be more than I can afford in terms of collateral damage.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The bad news would be less if they received more funding.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is good news... that's actually a comforting estimate.

Harvard has been saying 40% + of the US will be infected.  The WHO is saying there is a 3% death rate.

327 million Americans * 40% infected * 3% mortality = 3.9 million dead Americans

So "only" 1.7 million dead is nice to see.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And, in response to this national disaster, Trump has so far:
- Refused to declare a state of national emergency
- Refused to use the Stafford Act
- Attempted to classify coronavirus information
- Refused to allow states to use Medicaid resources to assist in coronavirus mitigation
- Reneged on a deal to provide emergency coronavirus funding and resources

This, after claiming that he was "fully prepared" to apply the full resources of the federal government to combat this pandemic.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Destructor: I don't like that you can get re-infected... or that it can cause permanent injury, possibly shortening lifespan. That screws the numbers up.


Re-infection is not known.  Too early to tell.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here's the concern (WaPo paywalled though):
Consider the ventilators
For those severely ill with a respiratory disease such as covid-19, ventilators are a matter of life or death because they allow patients to breathe when they cannot on their own.

In a report last month, the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins estimated America has a total of 160,000ventilators available for patient care (with at least an additional 8,900 in the national stockpile).
AD

planning studyrun by the federal government in 2005 estimated that if America were struck with a moderate pandemic like the 1957 influenza, the country would need more than 64,000 ventilators. If we were struck with a severe pandemic like the 1918 Spanish flu, we would need more than 740,000 ventilators - many times more than are available.

Add into it that 2/3 of ventilators are already in use... yeah.

We got problems.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I find it amusing that millions of elderly FOX NEWS watchers may be killed by something with a Mexican name.
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x328]

rather than looking at world numbers, we should be looking at Italy. Sadly, we're right on schedule

this is happening.


I have a huge problem with that picture.

We are not testing so our numbers are way above that.

Italy was last week.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You shouldn't take this lightly, guys. Take reasonable precautions; wash your hands regularly, stock up on a reasonable amount of food and water, but do not hoard.

The moment I realized this virus might be serious was when I went to the store and saw empty shelves like this.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: You shouldn't take this lightly, guys. Take reasonable precautions; wash your hands regularly, stock up on a reasonable amount of food and water, but do not hoard.

The moment I realized this virus might be serious was when I went to the store and saw empty shelves like this.
[pbs.twimg.com image 675x900]


Poor Spike...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lol, just seen on facebook:  "In order to avoid the Corona virus, wear a Dallas Cowboys jersey.  You will be guaranteed not to catch anything."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: I don't think people are concerned enough about this aspect.  Surviving does not grant you resistance.  You just end up with compromised lungs and then if you get it again you're dead.


If surviving it confers no resistance, there will never be a vaccine.

Thankfully, no reputable journal has posted a clear case of a person repeatedly testing positive, then repeatedly testing negative, then repeatedly testing positive. They have reported lab errors and "weakly positive" when a small amount of the virus is present but not infecting the person (read, they were near an infected person.) Hell, there was a DOG that was weakly positive.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x328]

rather than looking at world numbers, we should be looking at Italy. Sadly, we're right on schedule

this is happening.


So in 11 days, 12,000 people here may be infected.  Is that really that big of a deal?
 
malaktaus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: dittybopper: I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.

So am I cracking open my neighbor's skull or what?


What, you haven't already?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Destructor: I don't like that you can get re-infected... or that it can cause permanent injury, possibly shortening lifespan. That screws the numbers up.

Re-infection is not known.  Too early to tell.


San Antonio. Patient repatriated from China was treated at Lackland. 

Symptoms resolved, then had 2 negative tests 24 hours apart. He was discharged and went into the city. Few days later he became symptomatic again and tested positive.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
better start digging some mass graves
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I get this:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/

138,535 total cases
5,083 deaths.

Death rate worldwide:  5,083 / 138,535 = 0.0367

327,000,000 * 0.0367 = ~12 million premature deaths.

Note that death rate calculation is actually misleading in a way, in that it's total cases not *RESOLVED* cases.   If we go with "resolved" cases, those who either recovered or died, the death rate is actually 0.067, which would result in about 22 million premature deaths in the US.

That's assuming everyone eventually gets it, of course, and that there isn't enough advanced care, and there is no vaccine developed in time.  So plenty of caveats with those numbers.


Don't forget the large number - possibly the very large number - of people who have it, or have had it, but not badly enough to seek medical attention or come to the notice of the authorities.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And, in response to this national disaster, Trump has so far:
- Refused to declare a state of national emergency
- Refused to use the Stafford Act
- Attempted to classify coronavirus information
- Refused to allow states to use Medicaid resources to assist in coronavirus mitigation
- Reneged on a deal to provide emergency coronavirus funding and resources

This, after claiming that he was "fully prepared" to apply the full resources of the federal government to combat this pandemic.


Drink. Sigh.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: MattytheMouse: You shouldn't take this lightly, guys. Take reasonable precautions; wash your hands regularly, stock up on a reasonable amount of food and water, but do not hoard.

The moment I realized this virus might be serious was when I went to the store and saw empty shelves like this.
[pbs.twimg.com image 675x900]

Poor Spike...


There was something wrong with that one, when you squeeze it it would say 'My Spidey sense is tingling'.
 
pendy575
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thehobbes: dkulprit: Destructor: I don't like that you can get re-infected... or that it can cause permanent injury, possibly shortening lifespan. That screws the numbers up.

Re-infection is not known.  Too early to tell.

San Antonio. Patient repatriated from China was treated at Lackland. 

Symptoms resolved, then had 2 negative tests 24 hours apart. He was discharged and went into the city. Few days later he became symptomatic again and tested positive.


Could mean the tests being used there were faulty couldn't it?  Seems more likely than reinfection.  Who was he exposed to in order to get it again?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

geggy: towatchoverme: geggy: More fear mongering. According to CDC, Tom Hanks should be planning his funeral but instead we get a picture of happy smiley couple.

I also ate a sandwich today, so there's no such thing as world hunger.

Fark of with that weak shiat. Adults are talking about facts.

Boogie boogie motherfarker
[Fark user image 425x565]


A press release from over 6 weeks ago saying no immediate action was needed in the US is your proof that someone in Australia shouldn't worry now?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: better start digging some mass graves


Iran's way ahead of you.

America can't even lead in ditch digging these days, sad.
 
