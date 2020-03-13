 Skip to content
(CNBC)   NY AG orders Alex Jones to stop selling fake coronavirus treatment products, probably because they're too high in alcohol   (cnbc.com) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These grifters like Alex "DWI" Jones and Jim "convinced fraudster" Bakker need to be locked up, a strongly worded letter isn't nearly enough, they have undoubtedly killed people with their bullsh*t.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Japanese have been doing this for years

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He should go back to screaming at dog turds in the street.  That was a much better look for him.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Keep in mind, the people who listen to Alex Jones think that they're much more intelligent than you, and that they know what's really going on.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Forsythia of this particular pandemic.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Jones has been selling toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams and several other products through his website that claim to treat or prevent and cure the coronavirus"

If you'd asked me a year ago I would have sworn that by now his pigeons would have run out of feathers to pluck.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Help.
Help.
I'm being oppressed.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It feels like this should be a hanging offense given the danger he represents to decent people.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he still has enough money to broadcast.  Servers for streaming costs money.  He still has the Infowars satellite feed on 99W (though last time I took a peek it seemed more like a shop-at-home channel for the clinically insane).  There must still be enough people paying for his overpriced bullcrap to keep it all going for now.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not happy about this. The people who buy thus shiat really shouldn't be voting.

Or even reproducing, for that matter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Alex Jones Fake Coronavirus Treatment Annonymous meeting will no come to order.  I'm Harry

Hello, Harry....

Please let me finish. I'm Hairy...

Hello Hairy....

Yeesh....   I'mhairyfromthetreatment.  Anyoneelsegetthisstrangesideeffect?

Hello I'mhairyfromthetreatment.  Anyoneelsegetthisstrangesideeffect? No last names!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Keep in mind, the people who listen to Alex Jones think that they're much more intelligent than you, and that they know what's really going on.


There's no proof it was a dog turd.  There is a non-zero chance he laid that deuce himself.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Having the government block this - will only give his products more street cred among his followers.   He will now sell his products saying "the government says I cannot say this will help with the virus" and he will sell a shiat-ton.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't understand how someone can see this guy and think that he is legit.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The Alex Jones Fake Coronavirus Treatment Annonymous meeting will no come to order.  I'm Harry

Hello, Harry....

Please let me finish. I'm Hairy...

Hello Hairy....

Yeesh....   I'mhairyfromthetreatment.  Anyoneelsegetthisstrangesideeffect?

Hello I'mhairyfromthetreatment.  Anyoneelsegetthisstrangesideeffect? No last names!


Your a wizard Hairy
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Having the government block this - will only give his products more street cred among his followers.   He will now sell his products saying "the government says I cannot say this will help with the virus" and he will sell a shiat-ton.


DEEP $TATE!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can the judge just order him to stay the fark off the air entirely and indefinitely to stop the spread of his own dangerous strain of virulent bullshiat?
 
