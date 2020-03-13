 Skip to content
(Independent)   UK health minister: Right, we're not banning events because our Step One is give 60% of our population coronavirus. Step two is -- wait, why are you complaining?   (independent.co.uk)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This man is insane and should be taken away in a straitjacket.
 
AngryDragon
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  
I'm trying to wrap my brain around the Chinese communist party using the full force of their institutional power to contain the virus and stop it from impacting more citizens, and a Western democracy breezily announcing that their desired outcome is having the majority of it's citizens infected and sick.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The UK must be more efficient than the Germans, then -- according to Angela Merkel, Germany is looking at maybe a 70% infection rate.
 
MaelstromFL
1 hour ago  
Step 1: Infect all of UK
Step 2: ???
Step 3: Profit!
 
TofuTheAlmighty
1 hour ago  
Conservatives hate socialized medicine so they're determined to give the populace a reason to hate the NHS.
 
SuperChuck
1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm trying to wrap my brain around the Chinese communist party using the full force of their institutional power to contain the virus and stop it from impacting more citizens, and a Western democracy breezily announcing that their desired outcome is having the majority of it's citizens infected and sick.


Stiff upper lip and all that
 
Outshined_One
1 hour ago  
Hmmmm, coronavirus can't be worse than the flu, right? Oh.

"The boards with the names of the patients, of different colours depending on the operating unit, are now all red and instead of surgery you see the diagnosis, which is always the damned same: bilateral interstitial pneumonia."

Huh that sounds ominous...

The complications of severe interstitial lung disease can be life threatening:
High blood pressure in your lungs, known as pulmonary hypertension
Respiratory failure
Right-sided heart failure, known as cor pulmonale

Yeah, it's an amazing idea to put 60% of your population at risk of developing a condition similar to what people get from working in coal and asbestos mines.
 
tuxq
1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Conservatives hate socialized medicine so they're determined to give the populace a reason to hate the NHS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
1 hour ago  
We might not be formally banning group events, but everything is getting cancelled.

Everything.
 
This text is now purple
1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm trying to wrap my brain around the Chinese communist party using the full force of their institutional power to contain the virus and stop it from impacting more citizens, and a Western democracy breezily announcing that their desired outcome is having the majority of it's citizens infected and sick.


About that.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesasqu​ith/2020/03/12/the-us-chickens-are-on-​their-way-to-china-again-disneyland-sh​anghai-and-ports-partially-reopen/#5a6​ff827172f

China has re-opened.

\now that he has devastated the world economy with Coronavirus with Chinese Characteristics, Xi needs his 7% economic gains, no matter how many have to die to get it.
 
Archie Goodwin
1 hour ago  
"About 60 per cent is the sort of figure you need to get herd immunity."

Oh the anti-vaxxers will just adore this. They will be spouting it (out of context) for years/decades to come, guaranteed.

Insanity (as said above) and f#cking dangererous too.
 
AuralArgument
1 hour ago  
The English don't give a fark about the Cornish, Welsh, Scots or northern Irish

Free Cornwall, Free Sale, Free Scotland and end the Irish Occupation!

May all monarchs roast in hell if they believe in it.
 
makerofbadjokes
1 hour ago  
WTF Boris?!

Last time a nation had a leader so willing to kill off their own people the soldier wore red arm bands!!
(Or, arguably, Stalin... but he made the enemy kill his people for him.  So, coin toss)
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
We don't even know yet if this is a one and done illness or if it will keep making a comeback. This guy is an idiot. I'm guessing he's an appointee who has a degree but was chosen for his contrarian views of science
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  
I also just remembered that this is the nation our president decided to not ban travel from.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Well, pretty much everybody is already positing a 70%+ infection rate over time.

The thing that bothers me about this statement is that on one side, it says we have to slow the infection, but on the other it says "the only way to do that is to get to 60% herd immunity" which implies "it's okay to let everyone catch it now."

No, you idiot. It's not okay. That's how you overwhelm hospitals. We can't have 1000 getting it today, we need 10 getting it over the next 100 days. Letting people gather in large groups is how you get 1000 cases fast. (See South Korea!)

Maybe this guy expressed himself wrong, or maybe the journalist didn't really understand. Or maybe this guy actually believes what BoJo believes, that the best thing to do is just take it in the teeth, because a long recession means they lose their phooey-baloney jobs. (Of course, BoJo has years before he has to face the polls again,  his only risk is the Tories tossing him out.)
 
This text is now purple
1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: The English don't give a fark about the Cornish, Welsh, Scots or northern Irish

Free Cornwall, Free Sale, Free Scotland and end the Irish Occupation!

May all monarchs roast in hell if they believe in it.


Everyone forgets the Manx.
 
Lady J
1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: The English don't give a fark about the Cornish, Welsh, Scots or northern Irish


What an incredibly stupid thing to say. Take your petty tribalism and shove it up your coronahole.
 
SNAFUq
1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: "About 60 per cent is the sort of figure you need to get herd immunity."

Oh the anti-vaxxers will just adore this. They will be spouting it (out of context) for years/decades to come, guaranteed.

Insanity (as said above) and f#cking dangererous too.


Think of it as the world's largest chicken pox party, except with a deadlier virus.

Whoever's been shipping those anti-vaxer pamphlets to the U.K. is probably celebrating...
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ostman
1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm trying to wrap my brain around the Chinese communist party using the full force of their institutional power to contain the virus and stop it from impacting more citizens, and a Western democracy breezily announcing that their desired outcome is having the majority of it's citizens infected and sick.


Better dead than red, I guess?
 
Scarlioni
58 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: We don't even know yet if this is a one and done illness or if it will keep making a comeback. This guy is an idiot. I'm guessing he's an appointee who has a degree but was chosen for his contrarian views of science


The reason this shiat is so nasty is it looks covid-19 immunity doesn't stick.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/can-yo​u​-get-coronavirus-again-after_l_5e6a8e2​fc5b6dda30fc57d7d

The hero doctor in China caught it, got better, caught it again, got better, then caught it a third time and died.
 
Sharkey's End
58 minutes ago  
This isn't as insane as it sounds. They've tried containment and it's just failed. The two choices at this point are either to go for a full Chinese-style lock-down (everyone stays in their houses, army delivers food etc) or accept that it will eventually spread to most of the population. The former isn't really going to work in a non-authoritarian state. Which leaves managing the spread across the population.

So you want to spread it so that the peak is as low as possible. The current advice is for everyone who has a cough or high temperature to self-isolate for 7 days. It is suggested that this is the most effective means for delaying the inevitable spread. Certainly, cancelling football matches just means that everyone will gather in a crowded pub instead. Close schools and kids will just hang out with each other anyway. Etc.
 
Archie Goodwin
58 minutes ago  
So, let me get this straight. Donnie* has banned flights from the countries actively trying to contain this virus, yet still has open arms for those from the country where the slogan is KEEP CALM AND CORONA ON.

Madness on both sides of the Atlantic.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, pretty much everybody is already positing a 70%+ infection rate over time.

The thing that bothers me about this statement is that on one side, it says we have to slow the infection, but on the other it says "the only way to do that is to get to 60% herd immunity" which implies "it's okay to let everyone catch it now."

No, you idiot. It's not okay. That's how you overwhelm hospitals. We can't have 1000 getting it today, we need 10 getting it over the next 100 days. Letting people gather in large groups is how you get 1000 cases fast. (See South Korea!)

Maybe this guy expressed himself wrong, or maybe the journalist didn't really understand. Or maybe this guy actually believes what BoJo believes, that the best thing to do is just take it in the teeth, because a long recession means they lose their phooey-baloney jobs. (Of course, BoJo has years before he has to face the polls again,  his only risk is the Tories tossing him out.)


He's right and spoke pretty well. The article is fairly accurate. Have listened to his spiel the past couple of days here. Not once did he say everyone should just go ahead and get it now. And there are lots of efforts going on the flatten the curve.

If people think that social distancing is to prevent everyone getting infected until there's a vaccine they are deluded. It is a stalling tactic to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed when people get infected.  And people are going to get infected. Everywhere.
 
Quantumbunny
54 minutes ago  
I love the lack of understanding in this thread already.

Germany is asking for 70%, the UK said they need a 60% minimum to start seeing herd immunity.

They also said in the UK death rate is predicted at less than 1%. So, if they had 100% saturation, 398,000 people dead, 1.9 million hospitalized. They also said that confirmed cases are going underreported for a variety of reasons, making the actual death rate compared to the confirmed infected seem artificially high.

They also talk about the practical aspects here, they're passed quarantine being viable, so they recommend aiming for flattening the curve so that instead of 1.9m popping by the hospital in the same week, they can spread that over months, making the care available, higher per person, and survivability increase.

Canceling every event and shutting down travel will not stop the spread of you are 3 times as likely to get the virus from family in close proximity than being outside or at work. Neither will closing schools or working from home.

Short version: stop panicking, wash your damn hands, bathe, avoid touching people and surfaces in pubic (all of which you should be doing anyway).
 
HotWingConspiracy
54 minutes ago  

Sharkey's End: This isn't as insane as it sounds.


It's completely farking insane.
 
cloudofdust
52 minutes ago  
He's not wrong but that needs to happen over 18 months. If it happens over 8 weeks health services will be overwhelmed and people will die who could have survived with care.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: We don't even know yet if this is a one and done illness or if it will keep making a comeback. This guy is an idiot. I'm guessing he's an appointee who has a degree but was chosen for his contrarian views of science


The implicit assumption in his comment is that it will keep coming back -- countries need herd immunity because it will become endemic around the world.

On the other hand, we have people praising China for re-opening (on the assumption that it will go away), even though it appears to still be spreading in most countries.
 
BitwiseShift
50 minutes ago  
Trump was purposely infected Brits to have free range across the US.  Genius!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

Scarlioni: LesserEvil: We don't even know yet if this is a one and done illness or if it will keep making a comeback. This guy is an idiot. I'm guessing he's an appointee who has a degree but was chosen for his contrarian views of science

The reason this shiat is so nasty is it looks covid-19 immunity doesn't stick.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/can-you​-get-coronavirus-again-after_l_5e6a8e2​fc5b6dda30fc57d7d

The hero doctor in China caught it, got better, caught it again, got better, then caught it a third time and died.


Fark commenter: "This guy caught it THREE TIMES."
Provides citation: "It's unclear whether reinfection is possible."
 
This text is now purple
48 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: Short version: stop panicking, wash your damn hands, bathe, avoid touching people and surfaces in pubic (all of which you should be doing anyway).


1. Keep calm.
2. Carry on.
 
This text is now purple
47 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: He's not wrong but that needs to happen over 18 months.


You can't shut a country down for 18 months. As a practical matter, that will cost more lives than just letting the sickest 3% of the population die.
 
This text is now purple
46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Trump was purposely infected Brits to have free range across the US.  Genius!


Can you try that again in English with Chinese Characteristics?
 
luckyeddie
44 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Everyone forgets the Manx.


They'll be fine. Everyone else hasn't got a leg to stand on, but they've got a spare.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
43 minutes ago  
This is what UK voters wanted, I say let 'em crash.
 
loki see loki do
39 minutes ago  
An Italian Docotor's account of the situation:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0​3​/suddenly-the-er-is-collapsing-a-docto​rs-stark-warning-from-italys-coronavir​us-epicentre/
 
B0redd
36 minutes ago  
This will be unpopular.

Maybe just maybe he's talking to actual experts and actual doctors and this is the right way to deal with the virus.
And maybe newspaper reporters and bloggers have an agenda to dramatize everything for some reason, I dunno sell papers or something.

Fark is usually a place where people react, question sources and motives but for some reason we are just talking any report as gospel on this one subject.

Or maybe he's wrong only time will tell.
 
DanInKansas
36 minutes ago  
So how many of you read past the headline? The UK strategy is exactly the same as the American strategy: cancel events, encourage people to stay home, quarantine the sick. It's the same "flatten the curve" model you've been sharing on Facebook.
 
AurizenDarkstar
33 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: So how many of you read past the headline? The UK strategy is exactly the same as the American strategy: cancel events, encourage people to stay home, quarantine the sick. It's the same "flatten the curve" model you've been sharing on Facebook.


Are they following the American plan by making it damn near impossible for a large portion of the population to just 'stay home'?

Because there's a shiat ton of citizens in the US that can't stay home or they'll lose their jobs. And even more that won't let them take time off even if they have it available.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm trying to wrap my brain around the Chinese communist party using the full force of their institutional power to contain the virus and stop it from impacting more citizens, and a Western democracy breezily announcing that their desired outcome is having the majority of it's citizens infected and sick.


The return of plague is just the beginning. In these heady days of post-Brexit all of the great British classics will be returning. Hanging. Shillings. Ceefax. Rationing. Bomb shelters. Fizzy Chewits. Pan's People. Tomorrow's World. Blake's 7. And for all U KIPpers out there, Love thy Neighbour, Mind Your Language and The Black and White Minstrel Show.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: WTF Boris?!

Last time a nation had a leader so willing to kill off their own people the soldier wore red arm bands!!
(Or, arguably, Stalin... but he made the enemy kill his people for him.  So, coin toss)


Or a bowler hat.  During WWII, Churchill was shipping food out of India as fast as he could despite (1) There being a famine in India, (2) His own generals saying they didn't need the food and please send it back to India, and (3) the US and Canada offering to simply give the British Empire food to prevent it.  Note that India was 85% of the British Imperial population at the time, so this wasn't shaving a rounding error off the baby-curve, but a serious dent in his empire's manpower.
 
Zenith
28 minutes ago  
the events are now cancelling themselves after realising our government is run by a bunch of drunk spivs
 
Walker [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: I love the lack of understanding in this thread already.

Germany is asking for 70%, the UK said they need a 60% minimum to start seeing herd immunity.

They also said in the UK death rate is predicted at less than 1%. So, if they had 100% saturation, 398,000 people dead, 1.9 million hospitalized. They also said that confirmed cases are going underreported for a variety of reasons, making the actual death rate compared to the confirmed infected seem artificially high.

They also talk about the practical aspects here, they're passed quarantine being viable, so they recommend aiming for flattening the curve so that instead of 1.9m popping by the hospital in the same week, they can spread that over months, making the care available, higher per person, and survivability increase.

Canceling every event and shutting down travel will not stop the spread of you are 3 times as likely to get the virus from family in close proximity than being outside or at work. Neither will closing schools or working from home.



Wrong.
Where do you think the family got the virus from? They got it because schools weren't closed, the parents didn't work from home, and people went to large events. Look at past viruses to show how wrong you are.
When kids stayed home and parents stay home the curve flattened and the infection rate went down.
But if you prefer to go the way of Philadelphia in 1918.....well good thing you aren't making the decisions or you wouldn't have cancelled this large event:

In 1918, the city of Philadelphia threw a parade that killed thousands of people. Ignoring warnings of influenza among soldiers preparing for World War I, the march to support the war effort drew 200,000 people who crammed together to watch the procession. Three days later, every bed in Philadelphia's 31 hospitals was filled with sick and dying patients, infected by the Spanish flu.

By the end of the week, more than 4,500 were dead in an outbreak that would claim as many as 100 million people worldwide. By the time Philadelphia's politicians closed down the city, it was too late.


https://qz.com/1816060/a-chart-of-the​-​1918-spanish-flu-shows-why-social-dist​ancing-works/
 
orbister
21 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Hmmmm, coronavirus can't be worse than the flu, right? Oh.

"The boards with the names of the patients, of different colours depending on the operating unit, are now all red and instead of surgery you see the diagnosis, which is always the damned same: bilateral interstitial pneumonia."


I am shocked, shocked to learn that the people who haven't been cured are the most seriously ill. I assumed that ICUs would be full of people with boards saying "Has a tickly cough".
 
PunGent
21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm trying to wrap my brain around the Chinese communist party using the full force of their institutional power to contain the virus and stop it from impacting more citizens, and a Western democracy breezily announcing that their desired outcome is having the majority of it's citizens infected and sick.


Oh, you ain't seen nothing yet.
- this timeline
 
Prof. Frink
20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm trying to wrap my brain around the Chinese communist party using the full force of their institutional power to contain the virus and stop it from impacting more citizens, and a Western democracy breezily announcing that their desired outcome is having the majority of it's citizens infected and sick.


If it means people who use the wrong "it's" vs "it's" get sick, I okay with that.
 
PunGent
17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I also just remembered that this is the nation our president decided to not ban travel from.


Yep.  Reminds me of his Ban On Some Muslims...the very next terrorist incident here in the U.S. was done by a Saudi...and Saudi Arabia wasn't on his farking list, and still isn't.  You  know...the place all the 9/11 guys came from...

/Trump's stupidity is in constant conflict with his mendacity and his incompetence
 
