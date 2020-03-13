 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Why some people are not buying into the coronavirus paranoia ...and are certain they won't catch the virus. Call them optimists
53
    Interesting, Cost underestimation, Optimism bias, Cost overrun, Mind, Psychology, Dr Marie Helweg-Larsen, worst case scenario document, Dr Helweg-Larsen  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Basically, it's the old "things that happen to other people" attitude at work.
On a related note:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to call them plague rats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when they begin coughing they will run over people to see dem science-based doctor types.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Basically, it's the old "things that happen to other people" attitude at work.
On a related note:
[Fark user image image 850x850]


Shame nobody thinks about that when it's any other common illness.

Personally I don't want anyone to get sick, but I don't care more about this than anything else. The more time I spent reading the gathered data and what the CDC, WHO and other medical bodies have said the less i worry and the more i think the kung flu is more media hype than world wide death disease.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trumpers haven't seen reality in three years and are just snapping out of the acid trip.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: The Trumpers haven't seen reality in three years and are just snapping out of the acid trip.


Don't be silly, they haven't snapped out of shiat yet.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend who has been a Grady Hospital paramedic for 25 years put it best.   If you are a clean person avoid crowds, wash your hands, you'll be fine for the most part.  If you live like a pig you are screwed.  It is not as bad as the media says if you have  an ounce of common sense you'll be fine.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I call them shiatheads.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert.


Everyone is going to get it, eventually.

/unless a.vaccine is found.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
awfulannouncing.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Spoiler alert.


Everyone is going to get it, eventually.

/unless a.vaccine is found.


My understanding, and this is not "I'm a doctor", vaccines for viral infections are effective, but not close to perfect. So even vaccinated folks are at risk
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The nice thing about stocking up on canned goods last night at the store is...

1> When the TP crowd runs out of food and starves to death I have lots of places to go for free TP.
2> If this all blows over and I have an abundance of canned goods still fresh the local food bank will get a nice donation.

Honestly I'm surprised they're going for TP. It's a short term solution when a bidet could provide a lifetime of TP free goodness.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
(Dr. Tarot) said: "There are other risks that might be underestimated. Maybe you won't be able to get treatment on other issues if you need it."

What makes her think she can tell the future?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I Ate Shergar: Basically, it's the old "things that happen to other people" attitude at work.
On a related note:
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Shame nobody thinks about that when it's any other common illness.

Personally I don't want anyone to get sick, but I don't care more about this than anything else. The more time I spent reading the gathered data and what the CDC, WHO and other medical bodies have said the less i worry and the more i think the kung flu is more media hype than world wide death disease.


Until you get pneumonia and get denied a ventilator because you are older than 60 and have diabetes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: My friend who has been a Grady Hospital paramedic for 25 years put it best.   If you are a clean person avoid crowds, wash your hands, you'll be fine for the most part.  If you live like a pig you are screwed.  It is not as bad as the media says if you have  an ounce of common sense you'll be fine.


That's all well and good for the people who are healthy to start with.

Now do people other than yourself.
 
madgonad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because the US isn't testing anyone I think we can assume the virus is flipping everywhere now. So there is no containment. Reducing the rate of spread, or flattening the curve, is what we are trying to do now. If we don't our healthcare system will get crushed and a lot of unnecessary deaths will occur. It would have been nice if we had been prepared for this, but I guess elections have consequences - especially when the result is a toddler in charge.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zeroman987: FleshFlapps: I Ate Shergar: Basically, it's the old "things that happen to other people" attitude at work.
On a related note:
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Shame nobody thinks about that when it's any other common illness.

Personally I don't want anyone to get sick, but I don't care more about this than anything else. The more time I spent reading the gathered data and what the CDC, WHO and other medical bodies have said the less i worry and the more i think the kung flu is more media hype than world wide death disease.

Until you get pneumonia and get denied a ventilator because you are older than 60 and have diabetes.


Yeah, same with the flu. I've had several older members of my family pass from it because of pneumonia. It still doesn't make me more concerned than I am about the common flu
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Tom_Slick: My friend who has been a Grady Hospital paramedic for 25 years put it best.   If you are a clean person avoid crowds, wash your hands, you'll be fine for the most part.  If you live like a pig you are screwed.  It is not as bad as the media says if you have  an ounce of common sense you'll be fine.

That's all well and good for the people who are healthy to start with.

Now do people other than yourself.


That's the Avoiding Crowds part. the shut downs are a good thing, wash your damn hands and limit your exposure to the dumb masses.  Again with the common sense thing.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

max_rebo_groupie: I call them shiatheads.


I call this Y2K 2020

Another over-hyped, build your bunker, pile of bull

I just hope we don't go into another recession
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: zeroman987: FleshFlapps: I Ate Shergar: Basically, it's the old "things that happen to other people" attitude at work.
On a related note:
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Shame nobody thinks about that when it's any other common illness.

Personally I don't want anyone to get sick, but I don't care more about this than anything else. The more time I spent reading the gathered data and what the CDC, WHO and other medical bodies have said the less i worry and the more i think the kung flu is more media hype than world wide death disease.

Until you get pneumonia and get denied a ventilator because you are older than 60 and have diabetes.

Yeah, same with the flu. I've had several older members of my family pass from it because of pneumonia. It still doesn't make me more concerned than I am about the common flu


That just isn't rational considering we're observing death rates much higher than the flu. You aren't avoiding panic. You're burying your head in the sand.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: max_rebo_groupie: I call them shiatheads.

I call this Y2K 2020

Another over-hyped, build your bunker, pile of bull

I just hope we don't go into another recession


The reason Y2K didn't happen was because a lot of people put in a lot of work in the years before to make sure that nothing happened.

This is literally the opposite of Y2K
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

odinsposse: FleshFlapps: zeroman987: FleshFlapps: I Ate Shergar: Basically, it's the old "things that happen to other people" attitude at work.
On a related note:
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Shame nobody thinks about that when it's any other common illness.

Personally I don't want anyone to get sick, but I don't care more about this than anything else. The more time I spent reading the gathered data and what the CDC, WHO and other medical bodies have said the less i worry and the more i think the kung flu is more media hype than world wide death disease.

Until you get pneumonia and get denied a ventilator because you are older than 60 and have diabetes.

Yeah, same with the flu. I've had several older members of my family pass from it because of pneumonia. It still doesn't make me more concerned than I am about the common flu

That just isn't rational considering we're observing death rates much higher than the flu. You aren't avoiding panic. You're burying your head in the sand.


Funny. I was gonna accuse him of trying to spread misinformation and disease.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


WHAT A BUNCH OF OPTIMISTS MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: big pig peaches: Spoiler alert.


Everyone is going to get it, eventually.

/unless a.vaccine is found.

My understanding, and this is not "I'm a doctor", vaccines for viral infections are effective, but not close to perfect. So even vaccinated folks are at risk


Vaccines are a way of stimulating your body to produce antibodies to deal with the infection.  That's usually why a weakened or dead virus is given as part of a vaccine.

The problem here is that this has never been seen before and no one has any natural immunity to it and there is no vaccine.  So, I guess you must hate your family and friends, since your apathy will guarantee that they might end up getting it if you carry it, plague rat.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: EyeHaveRisen: max_rebo_groupie: I call them shiatheads.

I call this Y2K 2020

Another over-hyped, build your bunker, pile of bull

I just hope we don't go into another recession

The reason Y2K didn't happen was because a lot of people put in a lot of work in the years before to make sure that nothing happened.

This is literally the opposite of Y2K


sssh. You'll scare the monkey.
 
schubie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Tom_Slick: My friend who has been a Grady Hospital paramedic for 25 years put it best.   If you are a clean person avoid crowds, wash your hands, you'll be fine for the most part.  If you live like a pig you are screwed.  It is not as bad as the media says if you have  an ounce of common sense you'll be fine.

That's all well and good for the people who are healthy to start with.

Now do people other than yourself.


Except it's farking airborn and I spend most of my day within 6 feet of customers. I'm washing and sanitizing my hands so much they're starting to resemble Dumbledore's in Half Blood Prince.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: max_rebo_groupie: I call them shiatheads.

I call this Y2K 2020

Another over-hyped, build your bunker, pile of bull

I just hope we don't go into another recession


The severity of the disease is a bit exaggerated. It will especially harm the elderly and the very young (under 4 years), but most other demographics will go through a nasty cold and live. It's the sheer contagiousness of it that is the issue.

We are most CERTAINLY starting to go through another recession as we speak.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: My friend who has been a Grady Hospital paramedic for 25 years put it best.   If you are a clean person avoid crowds, wash your hands, you'll be fine for the most part.  If you live like a pig you are screwed.  It is not as bad as the media says if you have  an ounce of common sense you'll be fine.


So Tom and Rita Hanks live like pigs?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: EyeHaveRisen: max_rebo_groupie: I call them shiatheads.

I call this Y2K 2020

Another over-hyped, build your bunker, pile of bull

I just hope we don't go into another recession

The reason Y2K didn't happen was because a lot of people put in a lot of work in the years before to make sure that nothing happened.

This is literally the opposite of Y2K


This.  I was one of those people who put untold man-hours into fixing the Y2K problem so you could buy frilly underwear.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1065670​5​/124779220#c124779220
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: FleshFlapps: big pig peaches: Spoiler alert.


Everyone is going to get it, eventually.

/unless a.vaccine is found.

My understanding, and this is not "I'm a doctor", vaccines for viral infections are effective, but not close to perfect. So even vaccinated folks are at risk

Vaccines are a way of stimulating your body to produce antibodies to deal with the infection.  That's usually why a weakened or dead virus is given as part of a vaccine.

The problem here is that this has never been seen before and no one has any natural immunity to it and there is no vaccine.  So, I guess you must hate your family and friends, since your apathy will guarantee that they might end up getting it if you carry it, plague rat.


Ill bet you are the same person who jumps on Reddit and goes ape shiat because their favorite video game is being released on epic games and not steam
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I Ate Shergar: Basically, it's the old "things that happen to other people" attitude at work.
On a related note:
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Shame nobody thinks about that when it's any other common illness.

Personally I don't want anyone to get sick, but I don't care more about this than anything else. The more time I spent reading the gathered data and what the CDC, WHO and other medical bodies have said the less i worry and the more i think the kung flu is more media hype than world wide death disease.


So you've 'looked at the data' and ignored the ~10% case mortality for those over 70? I mean I know I'll be fine as under 50 the case mortality is ~0.2%, but this thing is super nasty to anyone older. I care about my parents and your parents so I'll ldo everything I can to stop the spread (in my case that's enabling my firm of 5k people to work from home).
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems to me that the political fallout of this whole mess is yet to be determined, aside from the end of Trumpism eventually.

However, I have been noticing a markedly curious lack of bootstrapping on the part of a lot of libertarian friends who were all "government is the problem" not too long ago and are now complaining about the lack of testing.  While Tom Hanks woke people up, if Charles Barkley comes down with it, a lot more people are going to wake up because he is a huge proponent of libertarian attitudes...he was just saying "people should be allowed to do what they think is best..."  Well, yeah, and now you are quarantined, asshole.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

schubie: Gubbo: Tom_Slick: My friend who has been a Grady Hospital paramedic for 25 years put it best.   If you are a clean person avoid crowds, wash your hands, you'll be fine for the most part.  If you live like a pig you are screwed.  It is not as bad as the media says if you have  an ounce of common sense you'll be fine.

That's all well and good for the people who are healthy to start with.

Now do people other than yourself.

Except it's farking airborn and I spend most of my day within 6 feet of customers. I'm washing and sanitizing my hands so much they're starting to resemble Dumbledore's in Half Blood Prince.


This morning I scrubbed my face so hard that I look like Lord Voldemort.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Going by official numbers. And if my math is correct at 130,000 cases:

About 1 per 60,000 people have had it globally as of now. 80% of cases are mild. So as of now, 1 in 300,000 people globally have had a bad case. 1 in 1,200,000 have been in the ICU. Obviously if you're under 60, your chances of a bad outcome are a lot lower.

While I myself am not a denier and have basically advised my parents to only leave the house if necessary and have fully stocked up for a couple months of hunkering down, there are reasons to think differently. And a plausible case could be made that the cost of mitigation could cause more issues than the disease over a ten year timeframe.
 
snowjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

madgonad: Because the US isn't testing anyone I think we can assume the virus is flipping everywhere now. So there is no containment. Reducing the rate of spread, or flattening the curve, is what we are trying to do now. If we don't our healthcare system will get crushed and a lot of unnecessary deaths will occur. It would have been nice if we had been prepared for this, but I guess elections have consequences - especially when the result is a toddler in charge.


This. The survival rate is pretty good if you're young and don't mind your throat bleeding. But the hospitalization rate is still around 20 and all the careless assholes will be taking hospital beds and respirators from more vulnerable people, like my parents in their 70's. If the hospitals get overwhelmed, that's why the death rate goes from 1% up to 5% or more in some areas. The only way to keep the hospitals from getting overwhelmed is isolation and widespread testing, which we still don't have enough test kits to implement. So, yeah, the media is forecasting disaster. They're not wrong, this time.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: AurizenDarkstar: FleshFlapps: big pig peaches: Spoiler alert.


Everyone is going to get it, eventually.

/unless a.vaccine is found.

My understanding, and this is not "I'm a doctor", vaccines for viral infections are effective, but not close to perfect. So even vaccinated folks are at risk

Vaccines are a way of stimulating your body to produce antibodies to deal with the infection.  That's usually why a weakened or dead virus is given as part of a vaccine.

The problem here is that this has never been seen before and no one has any natural immunity to it and there is no vaccine.  So, I guess you must hate your family and friends, since your apathy will guarantee that they might end up getting it if you carry it, plague rat.

Ill bet you are the same person who jumps on Reddit and goes ape shiat because their favorite video game is being released on epic games and not steam


No, I'm actually someone who realizes that this is a serious health issue (as I work in the medical field) and understand that people will die due to stupidity and apathy (both of which you seem to have in abundance).

And it won't be the COVID-19 that does people in, but the opportunistic infections that attack people once their immune response is overwhelmed.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

snowjack: madgonad: Because the US isn't testing anyone I think we can assume the virus is flipping everywhere now. So there is no containment. Reducing the rate of spread, or flattening the curve, is what we are trying to do now. If we don't our healthcare system will get crushed and a lot of unnecessary deaths will occur. It would have been nice if we had been prepared for this, but I guess elections have consequences - especially when the result is a toddler in charge.

This. The survival rate is pretty good if you're young and don't mind your throat bleeding. But the hospitalization rate is still around 20 and all the careless assholes will be taking hospital beds and respirators from more vulnerable people, like my parents in their 70's. If the hospitals get overwhelmed, that's why the death rate goes from 1% up to 5% or more in some areas. The only way to keep the hospitals from getting overwhelmed is isolation and widespread testing, which we still don't have enough test kits to implement. So, yeah, the media is forecasting disaster. They're not wrong, this time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: EyeHaveRisen: max_rebo_groupie: I call them shiatheads.

I call this Y2K 2020

Another over-hyped, build your bunker, pile of bull

I just hope we don't go into another recession

The severity of the disease is a bit exaggerated. It will especially harm the elderly and the very young (under 4 years), but most other demographics will go through a nasty cold and live. It's the sheer contagiousness of it that is the issue.

We are most CERTAINLY starting to go through another recession as we speak.


Umm, not exactly.  Pediatric cases have been practically nonexistent.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Going by official numbers. And if my math is correct at 130,000 cases:

About 1 per 60,000 people have had it globally as of now. 80% of cases are mild. So as of now, 1 in 300,000 people globally have had a bad case. 1 in 1,200,000 have been in the ICU. Obviously if you're under 60, your chances of a bad outcome are a lot lower.

While I myself am not a denier and have basically advised my parents to only leave the house if necessary and have fully stocked up for a couple months of hunkering down, there are reasons to think differently. And a plausible case could be made that the cost of mitigation could cause more issues than the disease over a ten year timeframe.


There are a whole host of bad things that can happen as the result of a bad pandemic besides "you, personally, die." I wish people could look at this logically instead of desperately trying to deny anything is happening.
 
AliasSally
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: The Trumpers haven't seen reality in three years and are just snapping out of the acid trip.


You might be onto something. My trumper hubs, who just a few days ago was quoting limbaugh and saying this thing was no worse than the common cold, went to work at the post office with a can of lysol and a bottle of hand sanitizer.  He probably won't ever admit or see the failures of our current federal government, but at least he's started seeing the potential severity of the situation.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Tom_Slick: My friend who has been a Grady Hospital paramedic for 25 years put it best.   If you are a clean person avoid crowds, wash your hands, you'll be fine for the most part.  If you live like a pig you are screwed.  It is not as bad as the media says if you have  an ounce of common sense you'll be fine.

So Tom and Rita Hanks live like pigs?


AVOID CROWDS  boy that one is hard for you all, actors glad handing fans yes they are very likely to get it.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hobnail: bluejeansonfire: EyeHaveRisen: max_rebo_groupie: I call them shiatheads.

I call this Y2K 2020

Another over-hyped, build your bunker, pile of bull

I just hope we don't go into another recession

The severity of the disease is a bit exaggerated. It will especially harm the elderly and the very young (under 4 years), but most other demographics will go through a nasty cold and live. It's the sheer contagiousness of it that is the issue.

We are most CERTAINLY starting to go through another recession as we speak.

Umm, not exactly.  Pediatric cases have been practically nonexistent.


Oh, sorry. I didn't know. I'm just going by what I've heard.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: EyeHaveRisen: max_rebo_groupie: I call them shiatheads.

I call this Y2K 2020

Another over-hyped, build your bunker, pile of bull

I just hope we don't go into another recession

The reason Y2K didn't happen was because a lot of people put in a lot of work in the years before to make sure that nothing happened.

This is literally the opposite of Y2K


Yep. Y2K WOULD have been catastrophic if everyone just assumed the problem "was no big deal" and would fix itself.

I think we are victims of our own success.  We've avoided too many disasters, it's time for one to whoop our arse to remind us that really bad shiat can actually happen.
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: My friend who has been a Grady Hospital paramedic for 25 years put it best.   If you are a clean person avoid crowds, wash your hands, you'll be fine for the most part.  If you live like a pig you are screwed.  It is not as bad as the media says if you have  an ounce of common sense you'll be fine.


B...b...but almost 1 in 700 people in Hubei province caught it. It's my right to panic, dammit.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Yep. Y2K WOULD have been catastrophic if everyone just assumed the problem "was no big deal" and would fix itself.


ALL OF THE THIS. Y2K would have been a disaster except those of us in IT knew it would be and busted our asses for years to make sure it wasn't. It was a perfect example of "seeing a major threat and mitigating it before it becomes a major problem."
 
adj_m
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was raised alongside slob brothers by a single father. You merely adopted neurotic handwashing, I was born into it! Ahehe!
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: big pig peaches: Spoiler alert.


Everyone is going to get it, eventually.

/unless a.vaccine is found.

My understanding, and this is not "I'm a doctor", vaccines for viral infections are effective, but not close to perfect. So even vaccinated folks are at risk


That's true for flu shots as well.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
George Noory says it's bullshiat. Lol
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: FleshFlapps: I Ate Shergar: Basically, it's the old "things that happen to other people" attitude at work.
On a related note:
[Fark user image image 850x850]

Shame nobody thinks about that when it's any other common illness.

Personally I don't want anyone to get sick, but I don't care more about this than anything else. The more time I spent reading the gathered data and what the CDC, WHO and other medical bodies have said the less i worry and the more i think the kung flu is more media hype than world wide death disease.

So you've 'looked at the data' and ignored the ~10% case mortality for those over 70? I mean I know I'll be fine as under 50 the case mortality is ~0.2%, but this thing is super nasty to anyone older. I care about my parents and your parents so I'll ldo everything I can to stop the spread (in my case that's enabling my firm of 5k people to work from home).


I'm not taking any different precautions than i do with the flu. You know, the same precautions that the CDC and who recommend for both diseases. Don't be a scrub, wash your self and keep your stuff clean, stay home when sick, avoid large crowds.

Yeah. No matter how many times people threaten my parents or grandparents with it, my opinion, and theirs for that matter, won't change.
 
