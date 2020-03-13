 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Peach Bottom facing charges after accidentally firing gun in church. Oh great now butts of fruit are dangerous   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, so when were fruit able to get a gun?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag went to the ER.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Enjoy!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was really hoping for a mugshot of someone named Peach Bottom.  Just out of curiosity.
 
hi13760
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They need armed security guards because they're afraid of a jew coming in and flipping over tables.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone who would take their carry gun out of its holster in a situation where they are not 1) planning to immediately unload it and put it in storage, 2) about to immediately transfer it to a different holster, 3) about to unload it and clean it, 4) about to fire it at a range or 5) about to use it against a legitimate threat should not have any guns at all.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pennsylvania:  Florida of the North.

Trigger pull?  Really dude?

I really want out of this state.  The taxes are ridiculous, the people running it are insane.

Trugger pull

Smacks head....
 
