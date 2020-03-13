 Skip to content
(NYPost)   New York City supermarket shoppers react to a possible quarantine in the usual calm manner you would expect from anxious A-type personalities   (nypost.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are the same people who whine about "hours of backbreaking labor" when they have to clear snow off their car.

But yeah, I'm sure their trip the grocery store was pure hell and they'll tell their grandchildren about it and everything.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We went food shopping last night to a relatively small market that just opened last week. It was 15 mins before closing. We expected it to be empty like it was 3 nights ago. There were a dozen people shopping in there. Shelves were well stocked, but it was eerie. Good to see a new business surviving. Good to see people getting reasonable amounts of items. We have enough to last a 14 day quarantine. That's all anyone needs.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I should say: I live in NYC
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I should say: I live in NYC


User name is out of paper
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x568]


Toilet paper is edible.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn here.  There is only 1 supermarket in my neighborhood.  I went in there last night, and it was business as usual.  No mobs, full shelves, and plenty of TP.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey you city folk.... good luck there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was in the local grocery store yesterday. I saw no evidence of stock-piling except for people buying out the hand sanitizer to sell at an inflated price elsewhere. They straight up admitted it when I asked if they really thought things were gonna be that bad. Always a buck to be had, always a sucker to pay it.
 
thornhill
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I really don't get why so few people do home delivery. I bought like three weeks worth of food last week, ordered online and had it delivered to my home. I guess it cost me a bit more because I gave the delivery guy a healthy tip, but sure was a better option than wasting an hour or so in a supermarket where everyone is acting like it's Black Friday.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live in the suburbs and went to my local Wegmans last evening. Everything was mostly fine -- bread, milk and eggs were ravaged like they would be for a snowstorm. Then I arrived at the dry goods sections. No canned veggies, soup, pasta, cleaning supplies and of course TP. At that point  those aisles were only full of people looking on in amazement and chuckling. I think we all just wanted to see it.

When checking out I asked the cashier how crazy was it earlier and she had this look as if she had been through a war. She also told me that the trucks would be restocking overnight and as long as you weren't picky about brands, most everything would be available again in the morning.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For the love of all that's holy, why the fark are people hoarding toilet paper and water for this? 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: PC LOAD LETTER: I should say: I live in NYC

User name is out of paper


What's funny is we happened to get TP on Saturday before the stampede started. We always get the same bulk rolls from Target. We didn't unload the car until Tuesday. The doorman gave me a look and I had to say "no no: we legit ran out and we buy in bulk. We aren't hoarding!"
 
StudlyDoRight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After the announcement of an infected person in Herkimer county upstate yesterday, I had reason to visit the Herkimer Walmart around 10pm. A partial list of emptied out shelves: Cold meds, vitamins, pasta, ramen, bottled water, TP. The bread aisle was empty except for the $4+ loaves (Wonder brand, "artisanal" labels) and less-popular stuff. Paper towels were about 60-70% gone. Plenty of milk. Plenty of employees were restocking shelves, but not the shelves that had decimated.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rbuzby: This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.


Just put a new filter in my pitcher last week.

Out of an abundance of caution, I did buy a 3-pack of replacement filters.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saw the beginning of panic buying last night. There is a relatively sleepy Stop & Shop near me that sees far less business than a nearby Market Basket, but when I went last night the lines were winding back into the shelves. Everyone was polite and cordial to each other, at least.

TP was not being bought, but the bread and bottled water was almost entirely gone.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could someone explain to me why people are buying shiatloads of bottled water? Why not just buy bottles and fill them at one's kitchen tap?

Flint, Michigan notwithstanding, is the water quality in the US that poor?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is no icehole like a NYC icehole
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until you remember you are on an island with 10 million people

They should be stocking up
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can forgive the mass panic, but not the vertical video
 
stray_capts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dogdaze: For the love of all that's holy, why the fark are people hoarding toilet paper and water for this? 

[Fark user image image 850x680]


I bought two big packs at the store last night, which is our normal purchase for a family of 8.  I got yelled at twice by strangers that I was, "part of the problem.". Now, I didn't have my kids with me, and I know what it looked like, but at one point I just asked if the dude wanted my six kids to wipe with their hands.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Could someone explain to me why people are buying shiatloads of bottled water? Why not just buy bottles and fill them at one's kitchen tap?

Flint, Michigan notwithstanding, is the water quality in the US that poor?


It's a bit of a headscratcher....water supplies should be fine, as will electrical grids...i think that might be a holdover from Sandy when water might get messed up (and sometimes did)
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rbuzby: This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.


This.  WTF is with people stockpiling water?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Could someone explain to me why people are buying shiatloads of bottled water? Why not just buy bottles and fill them at one's kitchen tap?

Flint, Michigan notwithstanding, is the water quality in the US that poor?


Had my water tested last summer. It tested out as good as Poland Springs. I do have a well though. If the power goes out as long as I have at least a couple gallons gas for the genny, I'm good on water. That doesn't stop the wife from bringing home bottled water for some strange reason.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Idiots, complete and total f*cking idiots.
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: We went food shopping last night to a relatively small market that just opened last week. It was 15 mins before closing. We expected it to be empty like it was 3 nights ago. There were a dozen people shopping in there. Shelves were well stocked, but it was eerie. Good to see a new business surviving. Good to see people getting reasonable amounts of items. We have enough to last a 14 day quarantine. That's all anyone needs.


I went to Costco for milk and some new Tupperware yesterday. Every registered had 50-75 people in line. I took a pic but am always hesitant to post pics of random strangers online.

I turned around and left. Fark that shiat - the grocery store I ended up going to was mostly empty and other than tp and hand sanitizer it had most everything I needed.

People are farking weird.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dogdaze: For the love of all that's holy, why the fark are people hoarding toilet paper and water for this? 

[Fark user image 850x680]


News channels are a helluva drug.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wisconsin here. Went to the local Costco expecting a casual trip. It was like something out of a zombie movie. Empty shelves and isles filled with milling shoppers all exuding quiet panic. When I finally got to the front with my modest cart, the cashier asked how my "experience" was- I told him "Bizarre".
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: There is no icehole like a NYC icehole


Dis is fargin war!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Idiots, complete and total f*cking idiots.
[thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 850x1275]


Sweet, unwashed-ass Jesus... but a farking Washlet already!

Your butthole, your bank account, and the forests will thank you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: rbuzby: This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.

This.  WTF is with people stockpiling water?


If you drink bottled water, you're stocking up for sitting at home for 2 weeks.  Same with toilet paper and food.  You're buying enough for two weeks.  It's not really much of a mystery.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: rbuzby: This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.

This.  WTF is with people stockpiling water?


I keep a few gallons of spring water around for making tea and cooking because the stuff that comes out of the tap isn't the greatest. Last night I went out to buy distilled water to use with my neti pot, and while there was plenty of regular bottled water on the shelves, distilled water was not to be had. Not sure what was up with that, unless people on CPAP machines bought it all.
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Hey you city folk.... good luck there.


And if enough of them die, rural folk get to experience life in a Third World agrarian economy.

/no, small town folk don't whittle their own internet backbones, why do you ask?
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Could someone explain to me why people are buying shiatloads of bottled water? Why not just buy bottles and fill them at one's kitchen tap?

Flint, Michigan notwithstanding, is the water quality in the US that poor?


People are trained now to buy certain things for disasters, so they do what they're trained to do. It's a lack of critical thinkery.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wisconsin here. Went to the local Costco expecting a casual trip. It was like something out of a zombie movie. Empty shelves and isles filled with milling shoppers all exuding quiet panic. When I finally got to the front with my modest cart, the cashier asked how my "experience" was- I told him "Bizarre".


Forgot to add: the lady in front of me had a cart packed with the usual panic items. She sheepishly said that she had a big family and they always use that much stuff. I smiled and agreed that it's weird today. When she got to the line, they took one of her 3 forty packs of bottled water out of her cart- apparently there was a 2 pack limit.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: AngryDragon: rbuzby: This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.

This.  WTF is with people stockpiling water?

If you drink bottled water, you're stocking up for sitting at home for 2 weeks.  Same with toilet paper and food.  You're buying enough for two weeks.  It's not really much of a mystery.


Toilet paper and food cannot be obtained from a tap, unless your toilet is doing horrible, horrible things to the plumbing.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: rbuzby: This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.

This.  WTF is with people stockpiling water?


I always secretly hope the water gets punctured in the car and soaks the TP.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

starsrift: aagrajag: Could someone explain to me why people are buying shiatloads of bottled water? Why not just buy bottles and fill them at one's kitchen tap?

Flint, Michigan notwithstanding, is the water quality in the US that poor?

People are trained now to buy certain things for disasters, so they do what they're trained to do. It's a lack of critical thinkery.


I expect you're right, and now I'm sad.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Boo_Guy: Idiots, complete and total f*cking idiots.
[thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 850x1275]

Sweet, unwashed-ass Jesus... but a farking Washlet already!

Your butthole, your bank account, and the forests will thank you.


Yea no kidding.

If I were king people wouldn't be allowed to buy more than 1 or 2 packages of TP, hand sanitizer, bleach, or other cleaning supplies that are being bought out all over right now.

Fark these panicy morons.
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: aagrajag: Could someone explain to me why people are buying shiatloads of bottled water? Why not just buy bottles and fill them at one's kitchen tap?

Flint, Michigan notwithstanding, is the water quality in the US that poor?

It's a bit of a headscratcher....water supplies should be fine, as will electrical grids...i think that might be a holdover from Sandy when water might get messed up (and sometimes did)


Ya, most of the Boston area is on MWRA.  If that goes down for an extended period, bottled water ain't gonna save ya :)
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A type? Assholes?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TP aisle yesterday from deep in flyover country (with bonus 'at least the cats (probably) won't kill us for food any time soon' product placement...)

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I don't get it either
//the rice & soup sections being pretty well cleaned out made a lot more sense
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: AngryDragon: rbuzby: This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.

This.  WTF is with people stockpiling water?

If you drink bottled water, you're stocking up for sitting at home for 2 weeks.  Same with toilet paper and food.  You're buying enough for two weeks.  It's not really much of a mystery.

Toilet paper and food cannot be obtained from a tap, unless your toilet is doing horrible, horrible things to the plumbing.


It doesn't matter.  If you drink bottled water, that's on your list of things to buy.
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wisconsin here. Went to the local Costco expecting a casual trip. It was like something out of a zombie movie. Empty shelves and isles filled with milling shoppers all exuding quiet panic. When I finally got to the front with my modest cart, the cashier asked how my "experience" was- I told him "Bizarre".


Exuding quite panic. Well said. I noticed the same thing at our Sam's Club here in Connecticut. I went in for just a few items: dish detergent, olive oil, and salt. I saw to gents angrily telling each other to take the last case of Poland Spring. Weird times.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PunGent: LaChanz: Hey you city folk.... good luck there.

And if enough of them die, rural folk get to experience life in a Third World agrarian economy.

/no, small town folk don't whittle their own internet backbones, why do you ask?


That's hilarious. The internet doesn't feed my family nor warm my house. That's all I need. You all have fun living in your self created petri dish. I'm sure it will get much better when they stop collecting the garbage.
 
August11
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

August11: Private_Citizen: Wisconsin here. Went to the local Costco expecting a casual trip. It was like something out of a zombie movie. Empty shelves and isles filled with milling shoppers all exuding quiet panic. When I finally got to the front with my modest cart, the cashier asked how my "experience" was- I told him "Bizarre".

Exuding quite panic. Well said. I noticed the same thing at our Sam's Club here in Connecticut. I went in for just a few items: dish detergent, olive oil, and salt. I saw to gents angrily telling each other to take the last case of Poland Spring. Weird times.


*two
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: aagrajag: Jeebus Saves: AngryDragon: rbuzby: This is a public service announcement:

DO NOT BUY BOTTLED WATER

Buy a water filter, you farkin dumba&&e&.

This.  WTF is with people stockpiling water?

If you drink bottled water, you're stocking up for sitting at home for 2 weeks.  Same with toilet paper and food.  You're buying enough for two weeks.  It's not really much of a mystery.

Toilet paper and food cannot be obtained from a tap, unless your toilet is doing horrible, horrible things to the plumbing.

It doesn't matter.  If you drink bottled water, that's on your list of things to buy.


Again, I have the same question: why?

Much of that bottled water is bottled from the same source as the kitchen sink's.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I imagine the people laughing at others for gathering supplies to last a two week quarantine are also the ones that need to be rescued from the roof of their house after a hurricane.
 
