 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Massive 'David' statue topples at cemetery, flaccid penis still missing   (latimes.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Leonardo da Vinci, statue of David, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Florence, full-size marble reproduction of Michelangelo, James Fishburne, Italy's National Research Council, Michelangelo  
•       •       •

640 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 10:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flaccid Penis is the name of my Rage Against The Machine ukulele quartet.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But he's still rocking that bow tie!  *snaps*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is in shock over this:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flaccid Penis is my King Missile cover band.

/It happens all the time.
//It's detachable.
///If it pops up, let me know
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flaccid penis was the counterbalance, it seems.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

That's his mom's most favorite piece...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [i.ytimg.com image 543x305]
That's his mom's most favorite piece...


Thank you for this post.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One: I want to steal the head of that so bad it hurts.

Two: That sucks.

Three: Bury it and get it over with.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I was surprised, but I wasn't shocked," he said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/i for one was shocked but not surprised
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.