23
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"You picked a fine time to leave me, loose wheel......"
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly "Disable your ad blocker to continue."

No.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They see me rollin', they be scared shiatless"
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheel in the window keeps on turning.

Don't know where I'll dump tomorrow....
 
BenderZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedRudy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wheels of life...well near death in this case.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a very New Jersey thing to happen.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Stick a......round!"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I had a car that the owner's manual warned you that if you put the spare on, which had a steel wheel, that you should use the lug nuts provided with the spare as the ones that came with the alloy wheels on the car were incompatible:   "The wheel may leave the axle causing personal injury."

My observation was that it also wouldn't do the car any good.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there's 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16​,17,18,19 wheels on a big rig!
 
Invincible
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: "You picked a fine time to leave me, loose wheel......"


This cracks me up every damned time.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
nj.comView Full Size


FTA: An unlucky bounce...

No, it would have been unlucky if someone was riding on the passenger side. It's lucky because it didn't go through the driver's windshield and lucky that it stuck there and didn't bounce more, causing more chaos.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What goes up, must come down.  Spinnin' wheel, got to go round.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's wheely messed up.
 
Mussel Shoals
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus! Take the...
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"shiat just got wheel"
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sebastien Buemi's Wheels Come Off | 2010 Chinese Grand Prix
Youtube ZMZJ3ZaEcIQ
 
mdarius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They find a set of keys?

/asking for a friend. He's tired.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Had a crazy ass loose thing happen to me.  One day driving back to San Antonio from Austin a conversion van was exiting its front left wheel came off.  We were in left lane, they were about 5 car lengths ahead of us in far right.  It traveled on an angle through pretty dense traffic to the median, bounced off median and went all the way back into right lane and it didn't hit anyone, didn't cause anyone to slam on brakes.  It was the craziest shiat I've ever seen.  It's completely random path kept everyone completely safe while traveling 8 lanes of traffic.  Perfect game of frogger for a non-sentient piece of rubber and aluminum alloy.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Irony. Normally those things are dropping rocks and chipping 20 car windshields behind them, but this time, the opposite happened.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better than an Arnold... I guess..?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Rubber already ref
//got nuthin'
 
