(Scientific American)   The Internet can't save us from loneliness in this Coronavirus pandemic ...or can it it? Let's find out together   (scientificamerican.com) divider line
22
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's not and say we did.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SERIOUSLY, HAVE YOU MET FARKERS?
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked so far for me, and I don't even have the virus.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SERIOUSLY, HAVE YOU MET FARKERS?


That's why we have the bourbon!

/ also memes. Memes for everyone. So many memes!
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your filthy ones and zeroes to yourself!
 
Fark-N-Noodle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful with zeros a d divide by them
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to fire up the Oculus and open up the drum of lube.
 
patrick767
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's time for Drew to do his part in these difficult times and make Fark our personal erotica site.

Do it for America, Drew! Do it for the world!
 
Knucklepopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Depends on the corner of the Internet. 8 hours of gaming, TikTok and Fark? Sure.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: also memes. Memes for everyone. So many memes!


Good point. 

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
VR goggles, jumper cables, tub of bantha oil, and a jawa makes for the most exciting Star Wars SWTOR session you can ever have and keep that loneliness far and away. For you WoW players out there you can use barrel of kodo oil, goblin jumper cables, and any flasks of mojo you farmed up along with the nearest goblin or gnome you can find.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are you flippin' kidding me.  Since this thing hit the news wire every forum I visit has cranked the trollitude up to eleventy.  I'm not sure what the motive is, since viruses don't observe political borders of any kind (there's a reason why everyone gave up on bioweapons and it had nothing to do with ethics), except maybe this is all paid trolls know to do, or perhaps nihilistic depression.
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As long as there's porn. I'm good.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Keep your filthy ones and zeroes to yourself!


Who decided we have to be binary? What if we identify as something else, like an imaginary number? I shouldn't be pigeonholed for being who I am.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People will be home and able to take more cat pictures and videos...
 
PunGent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mr. Dr., what you call loneliness, I call bliss.

/seriously
//have you MET other people?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Madison_Smiled: Keep your filthy ones and zeroes to yourself!

Who decided we have to be binary? What if we identify as something else, like an imaginary number? I shouldn't be pigeonholed for being who I am.


*spits water everywhere*
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: Madison_Smiled: Keep your filthy ones and zeroes to yourself!

Who decided we have to be binary? What if we identify as something else, like an imaginary number? I shouldn't be pigeonholed for being who I am.


You'll always be an imaginary number to me. Stand up. For your right. To be a quark.
That's how I identify.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: edmo: Madison_Smiled: Keep your filthy ones and zeroes to yourself!

Who decided we have to be binary? What if we identify as something else, like an imaginary number? I shouldn't be pigeonholed for being who I am.

You'll always be an imaginary number to me. Stand up. For your right. To be a quark.
That's how I identify.


Have no fear for atomic energy, 'cause none of us can stop de time.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Schmerd1948: edmo: Madison_Smiled: Keep your filthy ones and zeroes to yourself!

Who decided we have to be binary? What if we identify as something else, like an imaginary number? I shouldn't be pigeonholed for being who I am.

You'll always be an imaginary number to me. Stand up. For your right. To be a quark.
That's how I identify.

Have no fear for atomic energy, 'cause none of us can stop de time.


what about de plane, de plane? De plane o de elliptic?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
im a chinese bot so im getting a kick...
 
