 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Irish Coronavirus priorities: Publicans call on Govt to offer specific advice on how Irish boozers should deal with the virus   (thesun.ie) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Trademark, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 5:52 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, my good Irish friends, let me introduce you to one of the chief innovations of the New World: drinking at home, alone, in your underwear. Now doctor approved!
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm like a chocoholic but for booze.
 
Saiga410 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stocking up on beer on the way home today
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WTF Fark?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's so complicated about hand sanitizer and not touching your face and places wiping everything down frequently
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Drink hand sanitizer you weaklings.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nitropissering: WTF Fark?

[Fark user image 850x783]


wooo hooo, finally gonna get a green light!

/kidding, not adding to the noise
 
Les_Cannon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Drink hand sanitizer you weaklings.


There is but one small problem: all the hand sanitizer has been bought by crazed shoppers.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alcohol kills viruses. Ireland won't have a problem.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.