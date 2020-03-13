 Skip to content
Michigan approves $600,000 to demolish green goo site.
36
•       •       •

36 Comments
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hexavalent chromium and Erin Brockovich nowhere to be seen.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The goggles, they do nothing!"
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kale and spinach smoothie.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let the invisible hand clean it up."
- Randians
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Slimer
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm very excited to hear it," Marsh said of the appropriation. "It's definitely a win for all involved."

Yeah, especially for Electro Plating Services! WTF is wrong with these people?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for Nickelodeon Slime references, leaving satisfied.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flat_Panda: "The goggles, they do nothing!"


That isn't what he said.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody call Team Awesome Force, the Lady is trying to escape from the green
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy probably saved who knows how much money not disposing of this crap correctly, gets a year in jail for poisoning everything (and everyone) that lives near this.  Will get  out and is probably sitting on a big pile of money.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My soylent!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had to have a couple of beetle-infested trees cut down a few years ago. Up in the branches were a couple of fairly large -- human head sized -- slime molds. One was kind of spiky, as if it were an albino porcupine. The tree removal people who'd been doing this for 20 years had never seen anything like it either. Do a Google search and look at them. Most of the images I'm looking at are yellow, but you can see white as well. Lots of different shapes, but ours looked roundish and firm, substantial and as dense as an animal. Nobody on the job wanted to touch them to dispose of them. I sure didn't. And I can't remember what we did with them. I want to say we got a garbage can lid to handle them because I don't have any memory of how they felt. Grown men. You'd have thought we were school girls.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: My soylent!


My manwich!

/redundant
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are a wonderful species.
 
Greek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's some pictures of the facility in question, taken around the time that they were forced to close. Holy shiat. https://www.freep.com/picture-​gallery/​news/local/michigan/oakland/2016/12/23​/company-shut-down-for-improper-storag​e-of-hazardous-chemicals/95793986/?utm​_source=google&utm_medium=amp&utm_camp​aign=gallery
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work for a very large electroplating company.  The waste water that came out of our facility was cleaner than the tap water coming in.
 
Greek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4th picture in my link above: badly rusted out metal 5-gallon pail with the bottom totally gone, giant label that says it's copper cyanide. WTF?
 
PopeyesTattoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been led to believe that we pay some kind of government officials to monitor and make sure stuff like this doesn't happen. Are there no negative consequences for them? Not even a verbal reprimand?

I was also led to believe there would be cake and punch...
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Guy probably saved who knows how much money not disposing of this crap correctly, gets a year in jail for poisoning everything (and everyone) that lives near this.  Will get  out and is probably sitting on a big pile of money.


But not for much longer. They let him live to the ripe old age of 71 before they busted him. And it wasn't a surprise. Here is a bit from another story about it.
"In June, 2017, EPA undertook a $2 million hazardous waste cleanup at the former Electro Plating Services facility. During EPA's time-critical removal action, the goal was to remove all of the direct contact threats, including all containers and contaminated liquid in the building. EPA removed over 5000 containers and pumped 37,000 gallons of hexavalent chromium (or chromium VI) contaminated water from the basement." Many of those toxic chemicals corroded the containers they were in and leaked or were improperly stored to begin with. From the late 90s to 2016, he received numerous warnings from Michigan's environmental agency, but the Department of Justice says he ignored all the warnings.

\I travel the green goo section of the freeway regularly.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: We had to have a couple of beetle-infested trees cut down a few years ago. Up in the branches were a couple of fairly large -- human head sized -- slime molds. One was kind of spiky, as if it were an albino porcupine. The tree removal people who'd been doing this for 20 years had never seen anything like it either. Do a Google search and look at them. Most of the images I'm looking at are yellow, but you can see white as well. Lots of different shapes, but ours looked roundish and firm, substantial and as dense as an animal. Nobody on the job wanted to touch them to dispose of them. I sure didn't. And I can't remember what we did with them. I want to say we got a garbage can lid to handle them because I don't have any memory of how they felt. Grown men. You'd have thought we were school girls.


You wusses. Just touch it. What's the worst that could happen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Breeze: "I'm very excited to hear it," Marsh said of the appropriation. "It's definitely a win for all involved."

Yeah, especially for Electro Plating Services! WTF is wrong with these people?


The owner is currently in jail.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RabidRythmDivas: I used to work for a very large electroplating company.  The waste water that came out of our facility was cleaner than the tap water coming in.


Sure it was.

So why did your company dump it rather than just reusing it? I mean, if it was cleaner than the intake water, it should have been just fine for electroplating, right? The company could have saved money on both their water and sewer bills by reusing that ultrapure, glacier clear, blessed by benedictine monks, super water.

I bet the company was forced to dump the water because homeopathy is real. That's it. The water, despite being cleaner than tap water, still held the memory of electroplating and that's why the company chose to bless the landscape with their bounty of holy water.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm sure $600,000 will cover that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens without strict regulations.

See also: Dow Chemical, Ford, Chrysler, and GM dumping their industrial waste in Michigan rivers.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was about my genitals.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So why did your company dump it rather than just reusing it? I mean, if it was cleaner than the intake water, it should have been just fine for electroplating, right? The company could have saved money on both their water and sewer bills by reusing that ultrapure, glacier clear, blessed by benedictine monks, super water.


Depending on how water rights work in a state, you are required to discharge water downstream after you use it once.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greek: Here's some pictures of the facility in question, taken around the time that they were forced to close. Holy shiat. https://www.freep.com/picture-g​allery/news/local/michigan/oakland/201​6/12/23/company-shut-down-for-improper​-storage-of-hazardous-chemicals/957939​86/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=amp&u​tm_campaign=gallery


Not unlike a third world country.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hexavalent chromium???
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Pic caption:
Hulk anus itch!
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RabidRythmDivas: I used to work for a very large electroplating company.  The waste water that came out of our facility was cleaner than the tap water coming in.

Sure it was.

So why did your company dump it rather than just reusing it? I mean, if it was cleaner than the intake water, it should have been just fine for electroplating, right? The company could have saved money on both their water and sewer bills by reusing that ultrapure, glacier clear, blessed by benedictine monks, super water.

I bet the company was forced to dump the water because homeopathy is real. That's it. The water, despite being cleaner than tap water, still held the memory of electroplating and that's why the company chose to bless the landscape with their bounty of holy water.


Maybe they did reuse it.  I didn't work in that area.  But I know that local regulations put stricter requirements on our wastewater than they did on the city's tap water.
 
fanuvtoons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Guy probably saved who knows how much money not disposing of this crap correctly, gets a year in jail for poisoning everything (and everyone) that lives near this.  Will get  out and is probably sitting on a big pile of money.


Nah, he saved a lot of money but he's not sitting on a pile of money. I worked for local government regulating people like this in California. There's not as much money in electroplating as there was 50 years ago. After regulations came out in the early 80s requiring proper disposal of hazardous waste, it wasn't really profitable to compete with Asia and red-state based businesses but the cost of legally disposing of their waste made most of the small ones go out of business.

And then things started getting ridiculous. No one wants to buy outdated equipment, dispose of hundreds of gallons of concentrated plating solution, etc., so sales authorized by bankruptcy courts were done and often the only person buying is the former business owner...for 10% of the value of materials. And they only have to put down 10% of their offer. So they effectively buy back their company for 1% of the value under a new corporate shell and go back into business, struggling to break even. And as long as they can pretend to have a viable business they don't have to dispose of the equipment and chemicals they would be criminally liable for because they aren't technically hazwaste while being used. The building owner puts up with a struggling tenant because they don't want to pay for the clean up.

As their concrete containment erodes, their pipes start leaking, etc. and there is no money to fix it, they stay in business because they face jail if they walk away for abandoning hazwaste. So these time bombs threatening public health and the environment tick away and often end in situations like these.

I'm not justifying the guys behavior, just trying to explain motives that could drive an otherwise decent person to behave this way. The law of unintended consequences in environmental regulations can be a real motherfarker.
 
WalMartian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thought maybe this was about the infamous hot pink goo we played with in the 60s, Flubber. Powder that came in a plastic canister. You had to mix it with water which turned the whole thing toxic as hell. Ah, the 60s.
 
caljar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RabidRythmDivas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RabidRythmDivas: I used to work for a very large electroplating company.  The waste water that came out of our facility was cleaner than the tap water coming in.

Sure it was.

So why did your company dump it rather than just reusing it? I mean, if it was cleaner than the intake water, it should have been just fine for electroplating, right? The company could have saved money on both their water and sewer bills by reusing that ultrapure, glacier clear, blessed by benedictine monks, super water.

I bet the company was forced to dump the water because homeopathy is real. That's it. The water, despite being cleaner than tap water, still held the memory of electroplating and that's why the company chose to bless the landscape with their bounty of holy water.

Maybe they did reuse it.  I didn't work in that area.  But I know that local regulations put stricter requirements on our wastewater than they did on the city's tap water.


Yes, the power plant I used to work for could not release river water into the river.  Our permit had a low limit for suspended solids, and the river's natural suspended solids was always higher than what we could release.  So, if we poured river water into out sumps, we had to filter it to put it back in the river.  an example was our emergency fire pump.  when it ran, the cooling radiator had river water flow that went to the buildings sump, and we had to filter it to put it back into the river.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We had to have a couple of beetle-infested trees cut down a few years ago. Up in the branches were a couple of fairly large -- human head sized -- slime molds. One was kind of spiky, as if it were an albino porcupine. The tree removal people who'd been doing this for 20 years had never seen anything like it either. Do a Google search and look at them. Most of the images I'm looking at are yellow, but you can see white as well. Lots of different shapes, but ours looked roundish and firm, substantial and as dense as an animal. Nobody on the job wanted to touch them to dispose of them. I sure didn't. And I can't remember what we did with them. I want to say we got a garbage can lid to handle them because I don't have any memory of how they felt. Grown men. You'd have thought we were school girls.


Do not touch with your flesh anything you don't understand.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had occasion years ago to do acid deliveries to plating companies.

Dante and Virgil would't voluntarily go in to some of those places.
 
