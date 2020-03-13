 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dayton Daily News)   Smokin' hot Dayton woman jailed on multiple counts of stealing credit cards, personal belongings, and the Blue Steel   (daytondailynews.com) divider line
42
    More: Awkward, Theft, Cassie Marie Bunn's arraignment, County, Count, Crimes, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, 27-year-old Dayton woman, credit cards  
•       •       •

1707 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 4:24 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
daytondailynews.comView Full Size

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is Ohio hot a thing?
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd hit it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [daytondailynews.com image 800x450]
[2.bp.blogspot.com image 383x192]


Meh, looks like she'd clean up just fine.  Jails are not big on appearances.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And, can she turn right?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby your definition of hot seems to differ from mine. A quick lesson.

Hot:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: beezeltown: [daytondailynews.com image 800x450]
[2.bp.blogspot.com image 383x192]

Meh, looks like she'd clean up just fine.  Jails are not big on appearances.


Seconded.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: I'd hit it.


So would I. Hell, I'd date her. But she isn't smoking hot. She's a solid 5.
 
jst3p
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've done worse. One time sober.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jmr61: Subby your definition of hot seems to differ from mine. A quick lesson.

Hot:

[Fark user image image 205x246]

Not:

[Fark user image image 800x450]


Both of those women are 5s if that.  You got to be an 8 or higher to be hot.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You people are so judgmental.  It's a booking photo, not a glamour shot!  She's totally a beautiful woman who just didn't have time to prepare herself for your judging.

/she's still not going to sleep with me...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thatsamanbaby.jpg
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That, my friend, is what you call an "L.A. 1".
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: /she's still not going to sleep with me...


You may be wrong.  You got bail money?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Foul: Smokin' Hot is reserved for British Tabloid bait and switch. Indirect kick.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: You people are so judgmental.  It's a booking photo, not a glamour shot!  She's totally a beautiful woman who just didn't have time to prepare herself for your judging.

/she's still not going to sleep with me...


She isn't ugly. I'd bang her right at release. I'd bang her in the actual photo. But, she isn't smoking hot. I've banged some smoking hot women. Even some you don't know are hot till they wash up. I'm sure this lady washes up to a 6 maybe even an 7and half. But you got to be 8+ to be smoking.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jmr61: Subby your definition of hot seems to differ from mine. A quick lesson.

Hot:

[Fark user image image 205x246]

Not:

[Fark user image image 800x450]

Both of those women are 5s if that.  You got to be an 8 or higher to be hot.


Number ones head is too big.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's not Blue Steel, that's Magnum.

Come on, people.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Cassie Marie Bunn"

I'd butter her buns. IYKWIMAITYD.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WhoGAS: You people are so judgmental.  It's a booking photo, not a glamour shot!  She's totally a beautiful woman who just didn't have time to prepare herself for your judging.

/she's still not going to sleep with me...

She isn't ugly. I'd bang her right at release. I'd bang her in the actual photo. But, she isn't smoking hot. I've banged some smoking hot women. Even some you don't know are hot till they wash up. I'm sure this lady washes up to a 6 maybe even an 7and half. But you got to be 8+ to be smoking.


White knighting humor aside, I think she's definitely pretty.  But there are a lot more women who look pretty to me as I age so I'll leave "smokin' hot" judgement to the younger folk.  heh.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rambino: That's not Blue Steel, that's Magnum.

Come on, people.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been on fark long enough to know not to trust your lies, subby!

(it's you assholes who hotlinked into the thread who are going to hell)
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: Is Ohio hot a thing?


Well its definitely not on the same level as Ventura hot, but you knew that didn't you.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: I'd hit it.


Don't forget to check in with the Probation Officer first.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh how I've missed you "smoking hot girls".
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: beezeltown: [daytondailynews.com image 800x450]
[2.bp.blogspot.com image 383x192]

Meh, looks like she'd clean up just fine.  Jails are not big on appearances.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope, jail pictures are never flattering.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WhoGAS: You people are so judgmental.  It's a booking photo, not a glamour shot!  She's totally a beautiful woman who just didn't have time to prepare herself for your judging.

/she's still not going to sleep with me...

She isn't ugly. I'd bang her right at release. I'd bang her in the actual photo. But, she isn't smoking hot. I've banged some smoking hot women. Even some you don't know are hot till they wash up. I'm sure this lady washes up to a 6 maybe even an 7and half. But you got to be 8+ to be smoking.


You said bang three times.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jmr61: Subby your definition of hot seems to differ from mine. A quick lesson.

Hot:

[Fark user image image 205x246]

Not:

[Fark user image image 800x450]

Both of those women are 5s if that.  You got to be an 8 or higher to be hot.


This chick might be able to pull of "hot".  There is definitely a Jennifer Love-Hewitt vibe going on with her.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jmr61: Subby your definition of hot seems to differ from mine. A quick lesson.

Hot:

[Fark user image image 205x246]

Not:

[Fark user image image 800x450]

Both of those women are 5s if that.  You got to be an 8 or higher to be hot.


That's a Canadian 10 all day and half of the night, eh
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome the return of our Fark "Smoking Hot" overlords.

beezeltown: [daytondailynews.com image 800x450]
[2.bp.blogspot.com image 383x192]


She looks like she'd clean up well:
media.allure.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: I'd hit it.


And she would hit you back...Probably with an knife..Then rob you...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: endosymbiont: I'd hit it.

And she would hit you back...Probably with an knife..Then rob you...


Good point.  Note to self:  Hide all cutlery.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: That, my friend, is what you call an "L.A. 1".


But an Ohio 7!
 
Tannax
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jim32rr: waxbeans: jmr61: Subby your definition of hot seems to differ from mine. A quick lesson.

Hot:

[Fark user image image 205x246]

Not:

[Fark user image image 800x450]

Both of those women are 5s if that.  You got to be an 8 or higher to be hot.

That's a Canadian 10 all day and half of the night, eh


Exchange rate is a biatch.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whenever I see "smoking hot" in a Fark headline I'm compelled to click just to see how FUGLY the person is.

It's inevitable.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I've banged some smoking hot women. Even some you don't know are hot till they wash up.


WASH YOUR HANDS
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've been on Fark long enough to have expected much worse than that from the headline.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: waxbeans: WhoGAS: You people are so judgmental.  It's a booking photo, not a glamour shot!  She's totally a beautiful woman who just didn't have time to prepare herself for your judging.

/she's still not going to sleep with me...

She isn't ugly. I'd bang her right at release. I'd bang her in the actual photo. But, she isn't smoking hot. I've banged some smoking hot women. Even some you don't know are hot till they wash up. I'm sure this lady washes up to a 6 maybe even an 7and half. But you got to be 8+ to be smoking.

White knighting humor aside, I think she's definitely pretty.  But there are a lot more women who look pretty to me as I age so I'll leave "smokin' hot" judgement to the younger folk.  heh.


I'm 46.


I guess we need reference.

Téa Leoni  is a solid 8.
Jennifer Lopez is a 9.
The two ladies are bargain bin Téa Leoni's. And one of them only if you scrunch your eyes.
/Bhad Bhabie is a 10, of those two ladies but is ALSO jail bait. (Of those classes of ladies.)  JLO is a different class then those 3.


So jail bird is 5. The next lady a 6. And Bhad Bhabie is the smoking hot virgin of those types of girls.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: dothemath: That, my friend, is what you call an "L.A. 1".

But an Ohio 7!


As a resident of Ohio, yup that's an Ohio 7.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: dothemath: That, my friend, is what you call an "L.A. 1".

But an Ohio 7!


L.A. = Lower Akron....In this case...


"She got the L.A. face and the Cleveland Booty"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"She is not the internet 7 you are looking for..."
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ISO15693: waxbeans: I've banged some smoking hot women. Even some you don't know are hot till they wash up.

WASH YOUR HANDS


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.