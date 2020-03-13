 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHNT Huntsville)   Not condoning your actions, Mr. Daycare Worker, but I understand   (whnt.com) divider line
18
    More: Asinine, Alabama, Fort Payne, Alabama, Mother, child medication, Family, Roc Learning center, Bonnie Walters three-year-old son, Alabama Department of Human Resources  
•       •       •

1827 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 12:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Melatonin is for pussys, should have used Benadryl
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least it's a step up from heroin
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should have just given the kid a warm glass of milk.  It's essentially the same thing but no one will care.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was expecting a baby getting punched for coughing, not vitamin provisioning.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
baka-san: Melatonin is for pussys, should have used Benadry Ny-Quilll

FTFY
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baka-san: Melatonin is for pussys, should have used Benadryl


Guess what Benadryl causes your brain to produce
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sharksfan: Should have just given the kid a warm glass of milk.  It's essentially the same thing but no one will care.


The difference, of course, is that milk is well regulated and doesn't have a bunch of possible side effects, as opposed to the unregulated herbal supplements which have a bunch of possible side effects.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't think melatonin is going to sedate a kid who doesn't want to be sedated.

Not 100% sure I agree with the characterization of melatonin as "medication." More in the dietary supplement category (a hormone, like vitamin D), although I accept it if some FDA law-talking people tell me I'm wrong about that.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What?!  That's horrible. I don't even know how you would think to give a child cancer let alone how to do it.  That person should be hung upside down and and flayed.  Sure some kids can be annoying but there are other forms of punishment before giving them skin can...  What?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glenford
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: baka-san: Melatonin is for pussys, should have used Benadry Ny-Quilll scotch

FTFY


FT for both of you.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
d3fa68hw0m2vcc.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
bradley547
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude begs for trouble like that and most likely the stuff won't even work on a kid. Melatonin works on older folks because we don't produce it naturally like we did when we were kids.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I don't think melatonin is going to sedate a kid who doesn't want to be sedated.

Not 100% sure I agree with the characterization of melatonin as "medication." More in the dietary supplement category (a hormone, like vitamin D), although I accept it if some FDA law-talking people tell me I'm wrong about that.


I took melatonin briefly, and it is surprisingly effective.  However I always felt it gave me a bad hangover/sleepiness the next day so I had to stop taking it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whatever.  If they gave my kid benadryl I'd have problem, but melatonin?  Oh no!  They gave my child an otc vitamin!  Wharblgarbel!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spear said if they find out that there's a lack of understanding of the rules at The Roc Learning center, there will be additional training required there.

What part of "don't give kids random medications" could possibly be misunderstood?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Super Chronic: I don't think melatonin is going to sedate a kid who doesn't want to be sedated.

Not 100% sure I agree with the characterization of melatonin as "medication." More in the dietary supplement category (a hormone, like vitamin D), although I accept it if some FDA law-talking people tell me I'm wrong about that.

I took melatonin briefly, and it is surprisingly effective.  However I always felt it gave me a bad hangover/sleepiness the next day so I had to stop taking it.


How much did you take? Some people take too much, thinking if 1-2 mg can make you sleepy, then 5-10 mg must really knock you the fark out. Unfortunately it doesn't work that way, and just winds up disrupting your circadian rhythm and decreasing your sleep quality. I take 1 mg at night. It helps, but it's no Ambien.
 
Joshudan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The place is in Fort Payne and called the Roc so of course the guy tries to get the kid into a sleeper hold
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.