(KTLA Los Angeles)   California deputes remind shoppers not to call 911 over line-cutting, it's Lord of the Flies for that guy trying to escape from Sam's Club with the last roll of toilet paper   (ktla.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's a depute?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
De pute french for S O B
 
kabloink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The sad thing is this is making it harder for those that do need to stock up and isolate themselves like the elderly.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But it's ok when they abuse 911 calls
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i ordered a bunch of TP off amazon. double the usual price. relax, ass wipes
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People told me I was crazy when I bought a new pack of toilet paper, even though we still had 4 rolls left.  Look who's crazy now!

Also, it would be ironic if all those shoppers got Coronavirus from packing into stores with healthy and infected alike.
 
