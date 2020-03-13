 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Relax everyone - Betty White says she is fine, hopefully is being kept safe in an underground bunker   (fox8.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT AN UNDERGROUND BUNKER MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


/I am so ashamed.
//No I'm not.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want Betty White to pinch my cheeks.

Either or.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's also known as a gravesi-....

dittybopper: [Fark user image 850x565]

WHAT AN UNDERGROUND BUNKER MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


/I am so ashamed.
//No I'm not.


Dammit.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone heard from Keith Richards lately?
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White has been one of my "free passes" for 30 years.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Status of Omarion unknown.
 
yug0w0lf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoBadgers: Anyone heard from Keith Richards lately?


Nothing on earth can kill Betty White, Keith Richards, or William Shatner. They will eventually parish, yes, but if you think a virus will kill any of these three, you don't know they're demi-gods...okay Keith might be immune because his blood is replaced with a mixture of heroin, cocaine, and booze, but still!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also thanks you for being her friend.
 
alaric3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yug0w0lf: GoBadgers: Anyone heard from Keith Richards lately?

Nothing on earth can kill Betty White, Keith Richards, or William Shatner. They will eventually parish, yes, but if you think a virus will kill any of these three, you don't know they're demi-gods...okay Keith might be immune because his blood is replaced with a mixture of heroin, cocaine, and booze, but still!


par·ish
/ˈperiSH/
noun
(in the Christian Church) a small administrative district typically having its own church and a priest or pastor.
 
soporific
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

yug0w0lf: GoBadgers: Anyone heard from Keith Richards lately?

Nothing on earth can kill Betty White, Keith Richards, or William Shatner. They will eventually parish, yes, but if you think a virus will kill any of these three, you don't know they're demi-gods...okay Keith might be immune because his blood is replaced with a mixture of heroin, cocaine, and booze, but still!


Death will have to take them sleeping. Because if they are awake, there's going to be a fight.

You don't become the last Golden Girl by happenstance.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
snowjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
hopefully is being kept safe in an underground bunker


Well, yeah. That's what you do with national treasures, right?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Something happens to Our Betty, we revolt.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I say make an exception and put her up in the Svalbard seed vault. It's the only way to be sure.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is where if she had a dick, she'd tell you to suck it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [Fark user image image 850x565]

WHAT AN UNDERGROUND BUNKER MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


/I am so ashamed.
//No I'm not.


You should be.  Betty white is a god damn national treasure and you should be ashamed of yourself.
 
