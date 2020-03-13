 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Australia's home affairs minister has tested positive for coronavirus. He has just returned from a trip to the US where he was photographed in bigly proximity to Ivanka Trump and Bill Barr   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty sure that's Kellyanne of Bowling Green Gables in the photo too. Ha Ha!

The good news is that Dutton, fondly known in Australia as Spud for his physical and intellectual resemblance to a potato, probably didn't bring it to the US.

Instead, he may have brought it home. Where he promptly spent a day in meetings with the prime minister and cabinet. And the entire national security council.

And then today the prime minister spent the day in a meeting with every state premier (governor) and health minister, where they were briefed in person by our chief medical officer and national health minister.

Holy fark.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?


So she can cosplay as a princess, I guess.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I really dislike Dutton, he is a right wing suckhole and totally untrustworthy.  On the positive side, maybe he gave it to Scott from Marketing (the fundamentalist Oz PM.)
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

steerforth: Pretty sure that's Kellyanne of Bowling Green Gables in the photo too. Ha Ha!

The good news is that Dutton, fondly known in Australia as Spud for his physical and intellectual resemblance to a potato, probably didn't bring it to the US.

Instead, he may have brought it home. Where he promptly spent a day in meetings with the prime minister and cabinet. And the entire national security council.

And then today the prime minister spent the day in a meeting with every state premier (governor) and health minister, where they were briefed in person by our chief medical officer and national health minister.

Holy fark.


I'm surprisedbold ScoMo didn't make the rounds at the isolation ward in search of a photo op, like he did with the bushfires
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surprised old*

//fat fingers
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot of people seem to test positive after meeting with Trump*... I'm starting to see a pattern... is he Patient Zero?
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: A lot of people seem to test positive after meeting with Trump*... I'm starting to see a pattern... is he Patient Zero?


Not necessarily zero, but definitely Typhoid Larry to worldwide leadership...
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?


Her head is tiny. She's a literal farking pinhead.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave it to Trump to handle plague response so badly, that he is actually personally giving the plague out to people.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there?


Well, somebody's gotta wear that tight sweater... it's either her or Bill Barr
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?


To have photos of her with important heads of state for presidential campaign commercials in 2024.

In what SHOULD be karmic response, her Dotard father is farking this up so badly, the name Trump will be too sullied for her to have a chance.

But this is America, and it is a country full of very stupid people.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivanka's big fake boobs need a lift.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly top American officials have this, but they are either covering it up or just hiding their head in the sand.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Home Affairs minister basically could have just infected the guy who stonewalled Congress during impeachment and actively worked to cover up Trump's crimes? He also potentially infected Trump's daughter who could get that back to the guy who's the biggest crook in office of all times making Nixon look like a saint while actively calling COVID-19 a hoax to the American people?

I'm not feeling the sick tag on this, more like the hero tag. Yeah it's crass to say but so is lying to the American people during a pandemic on twitter and having a presidency that is basically a crime operation milking tax payers and the markets for his own personal enrichment.
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohbarr ohbarr pleasebarr
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: So the Home Affairs minister basically could have just infected the guy who stonewalled Congress during impeachment and actively worked to cover up Trump's crimes?


Doesn't it make more sense that American offiicials are infecting all of these foreign officials who are being tested after returning home?

There's no way to know for sure, but there sure seems like a pattern here.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
\o/ Yay!

/genuinely sorry the AUS Home Affairs Minister testing positive, though :(
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the least toxic transmittable disease Ivanka carries.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: Nimbull: So the Home Affairs minister basically could have just infected the guy who stonewalled Congress during impeachment and actively worked to cover up Trump's crimes?

Doesn't it make more sense that American offiicials are infecting all of these foreign officials who are being tested after returning home?

There's no way to know for sure, but there sure seems like a pattern here.


Fair enough.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You can't repel schadenfreude of that magnitude.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TempeSun
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
R.I.P. BILL BURR
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JunkyJu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?

Her head is tiny. She's a literal farking pinhead.


Now all she needs is a frontal lobotomy and she can sit on the Fark ALT-LEFT tab and post daily.
She'll fit in just fine.
 
nanim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dear politicians: Its 2020, do a VPN videoconference instead of flying around.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JunkyJu: The Googles Do Nothing: arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?

Her head is tiny. She's a literal farking pinhead.

Now all she needs is a frontal lobotomy and she can sit on the Fark ALT-LEFT tab and post daily.
She'll fit in just fine.


🙄 don't strain yourself too hard with that "no u" response
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So if Ivanka has it, we know Donald has it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can we keep RBG in one of those tech clean rooms for the next 10 months?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TempeSun: R.I.P. BILL BURR
[Fark user image 562x448]


That's who I thought it was at first
 
bambi121899
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yet another Trump who doesn't use a tailor. Hem your goddamn pants!
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JunkyJu: The Googles Do Nothing: arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?

Her head is tiny. She's a literal farking pinhead.

Now all she needs is a frontal lobotomy and she can sit on the Fark ALT-LEFT tab and post daily.
She'll fit in just fine.


What do you think of Moo-shell's butt?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JunkyJu: The Googles Do Nothing: arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?

Her head is tiny. She's a literal farking pinhead.

Now all she needs is a frontal lobotomy and she can sit on the Fark ALT-LEFT tab and post daily.
She'll fit in just fine.


"Waaah!  Weave Ivanka awone!"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steerforth: Pretty sure that's Kellyanne of Bowling Green Gables in the photo too. Ha Ha!

The good news is that Dutton, fondly known in Australia as Spud for his physical and intellectual resemblance to a potato, probably didn't bring it to the US.

Instead, he may have brought it home. Where he promptly spent a day in meetings with the prime minister and cabinet. And the entire national security council.

And then today the prime minister spent the day in a meeting with every state premier (governor) and health minister, where they were briefed in person by our chief medical officer and national health minister.

Holy fark.


webex motherfarkers, webex
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OldRod: arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there?

Well, somebody's gotta wear that tight sweater... it's either her or Bill Barr


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gosh, I hope they all die.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Why is Ivanka there? Other than to have 2 old men get in reeeeeal close?


The guy is from home affairs.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steerforth: Pretty sure that's Kellyanne of Bowling Green Gables in the photo too. Ha Ha!


Joke's on you.  Liches are immune to pretty much all diseases, and she is their queen.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a thing for chicks with long straight blonde hair, so I probably would.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stop teasing us.
 
caira
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm a slightly better person than I thought I was. When I heard that evil fascisant scumbag had the virus, I didn't wish death on him.

Just enough permanent lung damage he'd have to leave public life.  Hey, I said "slightly".

It really couldn't have happened to a more contemptible shiatpotato.
 
Juc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trump's probably like Mr. Burns at this point, don't get your hopes up.


Mr. Burns is Indestructible
Youtube aI0euMFAWF8
 
