(Newsweek)   Tired coronavirus doomsday scenarios? Need more end of days content? Well you're in luck because YellowStone is doing something unusual   (newsweek.com) divider line
44
    Volcano, Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone Caldera, result of magma intrusion, Dan Dzurisin, Norris Geyser Basin area, unusual period of ground deformation, magma rises  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golly, has it been another month already?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we've already had the locusts and plague part come true, mine as well have a supervolcano.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're still hanging in here, but that would really kill the tourist season.

Fark user image


DON'T BREATHE ON ME. Just spend your diseased money and leave.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We finally found the April threat.

I mean, all months this year were shiat and it keeps escalating, I'm not really surprised.

May will be godzilla

June an asteroid

July  everyone will be dead
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z0GFRcFm​-aY]


I've seen photographs of that kid as an adult. He has his own band. He ain't a little cutie any more.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it, Universe...stop teasing me and just end humanity already. Super-Volcano, plague, Giant Meteor...I DON'T CARE! Just stop with the c*ck-teasing and get on with it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sensational clickbait article with not a single mention of a current event.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant Meteor 2020
Plague 2020
Super Volcano 2020!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: A sensational clickbait article with not a single mention of a current event.


Yeah study confirms 2013 movement was magma.

So 7 years old news. Noice.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Goddamn it, Universe...stop teasing me and just end humanity already. Super-Volcano, plague, Giant Meteor...I DON'T CARE! Just stop with the c*ck-teasing and get on with it.


You could use a good shrinking.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we get to choose how we all die.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Giant Meteor 2020
Plague 2020
Super Volcano 2020!


Why not all three at once?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have pushed back the first case of Novel Coronavirus 19 in China back to November last year by testing old flu tests.

The good news is that this likely means the virus is that much closer to becoming less deadly and disappearing.

Here's the weird bit:  The Chinese predicted it would be gone soon and they may not be all that much off.

Weirdest bit: Trump has been repeating the crap the Chinese say, so if they turn out to be right, Trump will accidentally be right too for a moment, a brief moment in the flood of time.

As for the Chinese being liars, it is very hard to spot a new mutation when you are testing for one of a million strains of a dozen families of virus and simply don't have a test for the new strain because it doesn't exist yet officially. The Chinese can't be blamed for not being psychic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 720x540


Scientists find picture of the idiot who created the Jellystone National Park Cratera.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow-Stone
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: A sensational clickbait article with not a single mention of a current event.


But it got clicks and comments, so there's that.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: WastrelWay: A sensational clickbait article with not a single mention of a current event.

Yeah study confirms 2013 movement was magma.

So 7 years old news. Noice.


As opposed to Molinaise.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now should I buy the dip? Before too much uplift.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z0GFRcFm​-aY]


Done in one!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: WastrelWay: A sensational clickbait article with not a single mention of a current event.
Yeah study confirms 2013 movement was magma.
So 7 years old news. Noice.


Fark user image
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good. The Corona virus doesn't do well with heat.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user image


And we've got a comet heading right for us, too!

This apocalypse is gonna be sweet!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Nimbull: OldRod: Giant Meteor 2020
Plague 2020
Super Volcano 2020!

Why not all three at once?


genner: Oh good. The Corona virus doesn't do well with heat.


Brilliant!

The heat from the volcano kills the virus and then the Giant Meteor plugs the opening of the volcano!
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: We finally found the April threat.

I mean, all months this year were shiat and it keeps escalating, I'm not really surprised.

May will be godzilla

June an asteroid

July  everyone will be dead


Whew!
I was afraid August was 'ex-mother-in-law moves into your house"

"/"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn the earth will do anything to avoid another Trump term.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have not read TFA, but willing to say "no it's not."

/Let's see how I did
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fark user image 601x718

And we've got a comet heading right for us, too!

This apocalypse is gonna be sweet!


speaking of sweet, this other pic he posted

Fark user image


/maybe we can get something like an early 1900s cyanide freakout again
//get those gas mask sales through the roof
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From TFA:

"He said this activity was common, so there is no reason to be concerned."

You suck mole cock subby.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All is unfolding as foretold by prophecy.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brantgoose: They have pushed back the first case of Novel Coronavirus 19 in China back to November last year by testing old flu tests.

The good news is that this likely means the virus is that much closer to becoming less deadly and disappearing.

Here's the weird bit:  The Chinese predicted it would be gone soon and they may not be all that much off.

Weirdest bit: Trump has been repeating the crap the Chinese say, so if they turn out to be right, Trump will accidentally be right too for a moment, a brief moment in the flood of time.

As for the Chinese being liars, it is very hard to spot a new mutation when you are testing for one of a million strains of a dozen families of virus and simply don't have a test for the new strain because it doesn't exist yet officially. The Chinese can't be blamed for not being psychic.


God I wish non-science people would quit saying sciency things.  Coronaviradae is one family, not dozens.  There are a number of strains (serotypes) and COVID is one of them.  The genetic sequence was released in January and it is extraordinarily easy to test for mutations if you know what you are doing.

That being said there is no proof of the Chinese lying but if you compare Italy, Iran, and South Korea to the Chinese numbers something just does not add up.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: They have pushed back the first case of Novel Coronavirus 19 in China back to November last year by testing old flu tests.


Do you have a source for that?

It's hard to square such an early start date for the outbreak with the fact that it has taken so long for people to start dropping dead in large enough numbers for public health authorities to notice. Either the early start hypothesis is wrong or the sudden rise in mortality was caused by the virus recently mutating into a more dangerous form.
 
1funguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 601x718

And we've got a comet heading right for us, too!

This apocalypse is gonna be sweet!


That would raise the temperature and reduce the humidity necessary to prolong the duration of the viability of the virus on surfaces...

Saaayyy..,

You may be in line for a Nobel prize..!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: Nimbull: OldRod: Giant Meteor 2020
Plague 2020
Super Volcano 2020!

Why not all three at once?

genner: Oh good. The Corona virus doesn't do well with heat.

Brilliant!

The heat from the volcano kills the virus and then the Giant Meteor plugs the opening of the volcano!


And the only rock that does any damage will be the size of a Chihuahua's head...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: WastrelWay: A sensational clickbait article with not a single mention of a current event.

Yeah study confirms 2013 movement was magma.

So 7 years old news. Noice.


"This was followed by the "volatile ascent and accumulation" at a level possibly just a few hundred meters (about 600 feet) below the surface. The magma that rose beneath the Basin appears to have got shallower between 2014 and 2016."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nimbull: OldRod: Giant Meteor 2020
Plague 2020
Super Volcano 2020!

Why not all three at once?


Four.

METALOCALYPSE
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OldRod: Nimbull: OldRod: Giant Meteor 2020
Plague 2020
Super Volcano 2020!

Why not all three at once?

genner: Oh good. The Corona virus doesn't do well with heat.

Brilliant!

The heat from the volcano kills the virus and then the Giant Meteor plugs the opening of the volcano!


And the comet lands on Mar-a-Lago
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: OldRod: Nimbull: OldRod: Giant Meteor 2020
Plague 2020
Super Volcano 2020!

Why not all three at once?

genner: Oh good. The Corona virus doesn't do well with heat.

Brilliant!

The heat from the volcano kills the virus and then the Giant Meteor plugs the opening of the volcano!

And the comet lands on Mar-a-Lago


and that will blowup the stump that causes will cause a mykia.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: A sensational clickbait article with not a single mention of a current event.


Yes there was. A vucanologist said "this activity was common, so there is no reason to be concerned. "

/subby is still a clickbait whore
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: And the comet lands on Mar-a-Lago


When the hurricane veered around that place, I realized he may very well have made a devil's bargain to spare his golf courses.

Of course, eventually you pay a price for that bargain. Still waiting for the chickens to come home to roost though.
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Brofar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's YellowStone?
 
