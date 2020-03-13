 Skip to content
(Mother Nature Network)   It turns out that if you want to naturally shorten your lifespan, all you have to do is move closer to a fast food restaurant
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't sound very natural, Subs.  For a more natural solution try eating random mushrooms you find.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, everyone move away from fast food places and closer to the Sizzler

Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nearest 6-pack shop is a 5 minute walk away, McDonald's is a 30 minute round trip.

I'm going to live forever.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A creepy horror story would be one where someone moves into a new neighborhood that has a McDonald's visible 3 blocks down the street. Then one weekend morning they go outside to their car and notice the McDonald's is now 2 blocks down the street, but no one believes them. Everyone says the McDonald's has always been there. Then one week it's one block down. I don't need to tell you what happens next.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Birnone: A creepy horror story would be one where someone moves into a new neighborhood that has a McDonald's visible 3 blocks down the street. Then one weekend morning they go outside to their car and notice the McDonald's is now 2 blocks down the street, but no one believes them. Everyone says the McDonald's has always been there. Then one week it's one block down. I don't need to tell you what happens next.


The McDonald's fixes the cable?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd bet quite a bit that when a fast food franchise expands it tends to open the new store in an area where people already tend to be less healthy, but okay.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why on earth would anyone want to live a long life?

This world sucks
 
