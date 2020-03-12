 Skip to content
(Twitter) Get ready to party like it's January 20, 2017
49
Original
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Boo_Guy
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  
Wouldn't the "trading is over for the day" circuit breaker trigger before it reaches that?
 
Cyberluddite
3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wouldn't the "trading is over for the day" circuit breaker trigger before it reaches that?


No. The Dow was at 19,827 on the day Hair Twitler took office. It closed at 21,200 this afternoon. That means it would have to fall 1374 points (far less than it fell today) or more to get below that level.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking
3 hours ago  
and yet another Obama accomplishment reversed.
 
iToad
3 hours ago  
It will be a long cold day in hell before I vote for another Republican.
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: scottydoesntknow: Wouldn't the "trading is over for the day" circuit breaker trigger before it reaches that?

No. The Dow was at 19,827 on the day Hair Twitler took office. It closed at 21,200 this afternoon. That means it would have to fall 1374 points (far less than it fell today) or more to get below that level.


Ahh I thought it was in the 17s. Thanks.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Cyberluddite: scottydoesntknow: Wouldn't the "trading is over for the day" circuit breaker trigger before it reaches that?

No. The Dow was at 19,827 on the day Hair Twitler took office. It closed at 21,200 this afternoon. That means it would have to fall 1374 points (far less than it fell today) or more to get below that level.

Ahh I thought it was in the 17s. Thanks.


The day before the election it was at 17888.28. Even allowing for a "Trump Bump" right after the election, that's still only (I can't believe I'm saying only) 3312.34. Which is only (again) a 1000 or so points more than was lost today.
 
Sid_6.7
1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Even allowing for a "Trump Bump"


Don't you know how many grams of Viagra that takes to begin to achieve these days?
 
bobtheme
1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: and yet another Obama accomplishment reversed.


I was wondering today if that might be the exact reason he's contributing to the market tanking. With him, nothing's outside the realm of possibility.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers
1 hour ago  
Obama needs to speak at all the correspondents' dinners until Trump is gone.
 
Weatherkiss
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762
1 hour ago  

bobtheme: SoundOfOneHandWanking: and yet another Obama accomplishment reversed.

I was wondering today if that might be the exact reason he's contributing to the market tanking. With him, nothing's outside the realm of possibility.


I think getting re-elected and staying out of jail trumps spiting Obama.
 
bobtheme
1 hour ago  

fusillade762: bobtheme: SoundOfOneHandWanking: and yet another Obama accomplishment reversed.

I was wondering today if that might be the exact reason he's contributing to the market tanking. With him, nothing's outside the realm of possibility.

I think getting re-elected and staying out of jail trumps spiting Obama.


Does it though?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun
1 hour ago  
One of two things feel like they could be true:

1. Even though most Americans noticed absolutely no difference to their income or quality of life, the American economy
genuinely did nearly double and then crashed back to its early-2017 value (so far) in the last three and a half years.

2. The markets are almost totally disconnected from real life, mostly represent phenomenally wealthy people playing with spreadsheets to invent fictitious apparent wealth which they then transfer to themselves, and the real danger isn't so much that the markets will go down but rather that those wealthy people -- whose participation in this game means they own real-world businesses -- will in their panic at seeing the numbers go down begin extracting wealth from everyone else.
 
make me some tea
1 hour ago  
Well, Trump did promise he'd reverse all of Obama's progressive policy.

So bringing the Dow back down to 7,200 fits here.
 
links136
36 minutes ago  
If Trump and McConnell were hanged on national TV tomorrow I could see the markets stabilizing.
 
FlameDuck
36 minutes ago  
Oh, well maybe there is a democrat that can fix the economy during the next ten years so IRA starts to look little better when retiring, before next republican destroys it. Though I'm almost ready to give up on US.
 
Samfucious
36 minutes ago  

iToad: It will be a long cold day in hell before I vote for another Republican.


Welcome to the show!
 
apocryphaandmyth
35 minutes ago  

bobtheme: SoundOfOneHandWanking: and yet another Obama accomplishment reversed.

I was wondering today if that might be the exact reason he's contributing to the market tanking. With him, nothing's outside the realm of possibility.


I'd say it's more likely he's got his shell companies buying up Disney and McDonalds on the cheap. There's one thing more important than spiting Obama, and that's making money.
 
wandero
35 minutes ago  

iToad: It will be a long cold day in hell before I vote for another Republican.


I was talking to my mom about this over the holidays.

I'm 41. The actual best Republican president of my lifetime was George H.W. Bush, and even for him, his primary accomplishment in office is that he didn't do as badly as he could've. The rest have been scandal peddlers, kleptocrats, warmongers, and now, a genuine idiot who I am convinced is at least suffering from end-stage syphilis.

The Democrats I've seen have all been thoroughly mixed bags, but I have rarely been ashamed of them the way I was of W, or Trump. There is no reason that I will ever vote for a Republican again, and I'm going to be doing my damnedest to pull the Democrats further to the left so I can stomach voting for them.
 
Redh8t
34 minutes ago  

iToad: It will be a long cold day in hell before I vote for another Republican.


I look forward to eating them though...

Fat Lil f*ckerz!
 
Shaggy_C
33 minutes ago  
Just goes to show: When a Democrat is president, buy stocks. When a Republican is president, buy gold.
 
jmr61
32 minutes ago  

iToad: It will be a long cold day in hell before I vote for another Republican.


Who in their right mind would have in the first place?
 
Ivo Shandor
30 minutes ago  
Until October 1, 2017 the federal government was still operating under the last budget from the Obama administration. The Dow has already lost all of the gains since then.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
27 minutes ago  

iToad: It will be a long cold day in hell before I vote for another Republican.


Given the unlikely shiat that has happened in the past few years I'm pretty sure hell is currently being run by the White Witch.
 
stoli n coke
26 minutes ago  
Donnie, it doesn't matter what you do. America will have still had a black president and non-morons will still like him more than you. Enjoy your celebrity among the people of Wal Mart.
 
ToeKnee666
22 minutes ago  
lol...COVID45
 
Chuck87
20 minutes ago  
The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump. Don't make it political.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
20 minutes ago  

wandero: iToad: It will be a long cold day in hell before I vote for another Republican.

I was talking to my mom about this over the holidays.

I'm 41. The actual best Republican president of my lifetime was George H.W. Bush, and even for him, his primary accomplishment in office is that he didn't do as badly as he could've. The rest have been scandal peddlers, kleptocrats, warmongers, and now, a genuine idiot who I am convinced is at least suffering from end-stage syphilis.

Same for me. Plus Bush Sr. holds a special place simply cause he's the first President I remember. I was 5 when Reagan left office and I simply do not remember seeing him on TV. I really didn't have a concept of what a President or a country really was yet.


Same for me. Plus Bush Sr. holds a special place simply cause he's the first President I remember. I was 5 when Reagan left office and I simply do not remember seeing him on TV. I really didn't have a concept of what a President or a country really was yet.
 
notgonnatellu
20 minutes ago  
"Is this where the line starts?" is a common phrase to be used much more often in these Nu Times™.
 
Mike_LowELL
18 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump. Don't make it political.


are u a gurl
 
hammettman
16 minutes ago  
Oh, look futures are up for tomorrow. And the fed is going to pump another half-trillie into the market to make sure there's liquidity. So it may go up, which gives an obvious strategy. Sell the rally.
 
ironpig
15 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump. Don't make it political.


And his actions certainly haven't made it worse right?

Sheep.

Sheep.
 
gaspode
15 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump. Don't make it political.


Are you prepared to stand here and say that you think the response to the outbreak by your government has been competent and appropriate and has in no way contributed to uncertainty across society?

Truly?

Truly?
 
GrogSmash
10 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump. Don't make it political.


Well,  let's be honest here...

- generenal panic of Covid-19
- massive trade war with China
- general economic slowdown due to covid-19 due to quartines
- shipping is effectively shut down
- cruiselines and airlines are effectively shutdown, killing all tourist economic influx
- oil war between Russia and Suadi Arbia just royally tanked the oil market

Its a multi spectrum assult on the market.
 
KANE47
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump.  Don't make it political.


Wish harder mebbe your delusion will actually be real.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump.  Don't make it political.


GOP: "Don't make it political."

=

English: "Woooo y'all, we done farked UP."
 
rustypouch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump.  Don't make it political.

GOP: "Don't make it political."

=

English: "Woooo y'all, we done farked UP."


The party of personal accountability.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I expect the DOW to go back to the level that Obama inherited on his first day.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Five minutes of metaphors describing the Trump stock market
Schwan-Attacken (Part27) Schloss Ringenberg - angry swan attacks
Youtube Ko_DEmcFRQ8
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump.  Don't make it political.

Well,  let's be honest here...

- generenal panic of Covid-19
- massive trade war with China
- general economic slowdown due to covid-19 due to quartines
- shipping is effectively shut down
- cruiselines and airlines are effectively shutdown, killing all tourist economic influx
- oil war between Russia and Suadi Arbia just royally tanked the oil market

Its a multi spectrum assult on the market.


And hell, lets not forget...  analysts have been predicting a massive correction, along the lines of the 2000's tech-boom, for 2 years...
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The coronavirus is causing the stocks to drop, not Trump.  Don't make it political.


The point of electing a President is to deal with a crisis. This one is doing worse than would have been imaginable, everyone can see it, and that vacuum of global leadership is having disastrous consequences for the markets.

Imagine a hospital hiring a doctor, a patient coming in, that doctor saying "eh, he'll be fine", and then the patient dying. Then imagine the doctor saying, "ugh, don't make this a job thing, it's not my fault he got sick."
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If i had extra money I would probably buy short term to be honest.
 
jst3p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Just goes to show: When a Democrat is president, buy stocks. When a Republican is president, buy gold.


You confuse me. I don't farkie people but I strongly remember you as a troll. Did that change?
 
englaja
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ToeKnee666: lol...COVID45


COVFEFE-19
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pkjun: One of two things feel like they could be true:

1. Even though most Americans noticed absolutely no difference to their income or quality of life, the American economy
genuinely did nearly double and then crashed back to its early-2017 value (so far) in the last three and a half years.

2. The markets are almost totally disconnected from real life, mostly represent phenomenally wealthy people playing with spreadsheets to invent fictitious apparent wealth which they then transfer to themselves, and the real danger isn't so much that the markets will go down but rather that those wealthy people -- whose participation in this game means they own real-world businesses -- will in their panic at seeing the numbers go down begin extracting wealth from everyone else.


Governments in the US and in the UK have been pushing for growth in the financial sector hard for the past thirty years. From where I'm sitting it looks like they've been largely doing this as not just their main economic policy, but their only one.

Given that it's only natural that they would use the stock markets as the only metric to talk about the health of the economy. It seems to me that it would make more sense to talk about things that affect everyone, not just those with the money to invest in finance. Things like consumer spending, pensions and average monthly wages for the population as a whole. But then, promoting growth in those areas would involve doing something other than providing tax cuts and bailouts for the ultra-wealthy, major corporations and financial institutions, so we can't have that.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jst3p: Shaggy_C: Just goes to show: When a Democrat is president, buy stocks. When a Republican is president, buy gold.

You confuse me. I don't farkie people but I strongly remember you as a troll. Did that change?


He just loves gold
Bring The Gold
Youtube _qO66Rmi1Mw
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pkjun: The point of electing a President is to deal with a crisis. This one is doing worse than would have been imaginable, everyone can see it, and that vacuum of global leadership is having disastrous consequences for the markets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
