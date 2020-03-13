 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida Man barred from posting cute cat videos due to lawsuits   (tampabay.com)
12
    Chris Poole, Digital Pet Media, Cats, digital business, Tampa man, viral rescue cats, Marmalade Instagram  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size


"I can't haz my fame?"
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$50000 in hardware? A side from the 2 iPhones joke, that is some serious money for some clickbait ad pushers.

/there is an old bad religion song in all of this
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: $50000 in hardware? A side from the 2 iPhones joke, that is some serious money for some clickbait ad pushers.

/there is an old bad religion song in all of this


It's possible once you add in camera, lighting, sound equipment, mixers, etc. It sounds like both sides are presenting extreme versions of their own positions. The truth is somewhere in the middle.

BTW, if you ever form a business entity with anyone, make sure everything is very clearly spelled out and there is as little ambiguity as possible. Always have "one foot out the door" in the sense that you can leave quickly and not have it become a long, drawn-out process.

It sounds like Poole's main error was believing that these other people had his best interests in mind and leaving them to somewhat run the business side while he went out saving cats. Bad idea. You have to have a presence in the business at all times.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vital social media cat accounts" is a phrase you don't see every day in a serious news source.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got about 2 paragraphs into that article before I realized I just don't care.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank-god it is a slow news day, I wouldn't have wanted to miss this story.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Hey, you come to Florida and make cat videos and make a ton of money, then we take most it.

katemckinnon.netView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famous cats? I asked my cats if they knew who they were and they said they had no idea.
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people making money on this will be the lawyers.
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if people know this: There are places where people can go and get their own pets for entertainment. No sites or even Internet access required. And there are places where people can be entertained by wildlife. I had about 10 minutes of fun chasing a bat out of the house yesterday--as my women guests cowered in corners while accepting no responsibility for having brought the bat in with them. But they never did fully relax as no one actually saw the bat leave.

(No, the bats don't tangle themselves in people's hair. They're actually rather polite about finding themselves inside, clearly avoiding people and immediately leaving when they find an open door or window.)
 
eas81
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I got about 2 paragraphs into that article before I realized I just don't care.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How does one get fired from a 3 way?
 
