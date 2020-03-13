 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Social Distancing: The dos and don'ts   (theatlantic.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DON'T: Go to work where you'll need to be in tight contact with many other people.

DO: Launch a robocommunist revolution, kill the bosses and landlords, turn all drudgery to the machines, and sit inside watching pervy anime for the rest of your life.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If there's one thing most Farkers do not need it's advice on social distancing.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DO:

Fark user imageView Full Size


DON'T:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've already had a co-worker get upset I wouldn't shake hands with him -- during a meaningless "stop by" at my desk to ask a question that shoulda been an email.

If there are any upsides to this pandemic I hope one of them is the death of the handshake.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone that sounds suspiciously like Lindsay Graham asks:   Does this mean the glory hole down
at the Greyhound stop is ok, since there is separation by a wall??
 
Chabash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess the friday gaming thread will be more interesting...
 
skinink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Back in my Everquest/World of Warcraft days, I had Social Distancing down pat.

/Lvl 60 Dark Elf Necromancer
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who ever thought Forever Alone would become a feature, not a bug?
 
August11
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you need an expert to tell you to cancel your gathering of ten people tonight, you probably should rethink your ideas about nutrition, politics, and space exploration.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Someone that sounds suspiciously like Lindsay Graham asks:   Does this mean the glory hole down
at the Greyhound stop is ok, since there is separation by a wall??


You just have to get drunk with mouthwash first, it'll be fine.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm just going to order and wear a MAGA hat. I figure that will keep a lot of people away from me.
 
