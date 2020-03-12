 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   NHL gets cancelled, what do Canadians do?   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Boo_Guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
Switch to the missionary position?
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
The cancellation of the NHL season is God's punishment for allowing Eugene Melnyk to continue to own the Senators.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
Poutine and Molson's?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Catch up to what France, USA, Australia, Japan, and China did months ago?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
Chug maple syrup schnapps?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
Ivo Shandor: Catch up to what France, USA, Australia, Japan, and China did months ago?


The Canadians have already passed them in creating a testable vaccine.

Human trials are still way off, but this is lightning speed for something that was only identified as a threat two months ago.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
TSN has updated its schedule:

12:30 AM February Plays of the Month
1:00 AM February Plays of the Month
1:30 AM February Plays of the Month
2:00 AM February Plays of the Month
2:30 AM February Plays of the Month
3:00 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
3:30 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
4:00 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
4:30 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
5:00 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
5:30 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
6:00 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
6:30 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
7:00 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
7:30 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
8:00 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
8:30 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
9:00 AMFebruary Plays of the Month
9:30 AM February Plays of the Month
10:00 AM February Plays of the Month
10:30 AM February Plays of the Month
11:00 AM February Plays of the Month
11:30 AM February Plays of the Month
12:00 PM February Plays of the Month
12:30 PM February Plays of the Month
1:00 PM 2019 World Women's Curling Championship: Final, Sweden vs Switzerland
4:00 PM Overdrive
7:00 PM Tim Hortons Brier: Page Playoff - NFLD (Gushue) vs Northern Ontario (Jacobs)
 
foo monkey
Apologize?
 
lolmao500
Make babies?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
fark and drink.
 
Invincible
I have bad news about the curling...
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
madness!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's all this then? No Hockey? No problem. Biggest issue is getting the wife to do color as I do play by play.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian
Fake News!!! I was assured by Hannity and Rush that taking the profit motive out of a health care system prevents advances in medical science.
 
Nick Nostril
Understandable, but it sucks ass. Oh well.
 
MillionDollarMo
Stay inside and watch Lacrosse!

Oh... That's cancelled too.

Drink more beer.
 
Nick Nostril
Mollari: The cancellation of the NHL season is God's punishment for allowing Eugene Melnyk to continue to own the Senators.


It'll give the BJs a much needed chance to get healthy. OTOH, no farking hackey.
 
lolmao500
People have been buying TP all week long but I bet not even 1% have prepared mentally for whats coming.

This wont be over in a week.

Or a month.

Millions will die in the next year from this.

This will be the crisis of a generation. 9/11 was peanuts compared to whats coming.
 
Smoking GNU
I wonder what'll happen when most (if not all) the usual forms of entertainment gets cut from the average US household because of the pandemic. What horrors will go through the average Americans' mind once there isn't a constant stream of the Usual mind-occupying stuff through the regular channels, when they're forced to finally be left alone with their own thoughts for extended periods of time, or forced to spend weeks with their families.
 
kmfjd
sit at home and play some hash hockey of course

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
We have a lot of non-readers here today, I see.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
lolmao500: People have been buying TP all week long but I bet not even 1% have prepared mentally for whats coming.

This wont be over in a week.

Or a month.

Millions will die in the next year from this.

This will be the crisis of a generation. 9/11 was peanuts compared to whats coming.


Please tell me you're being dramatic.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
Time to figure out how to wire a Chexx bubble hockey machine to the internet...
 
Burchill
All English football off until 4th April now. I'll feel bereft all weekend.
 
hokiethug1992
Not Canadian but permanent resident.  Waiting for the ice to go out so my partner and I can get our canoes out and going camping with our two goldens and get away from stupid people.
 
Tom_Slick
I dont want to be on this planet anymore: What's all this then? No Hockey? No problem. Biggest issue is getting the wife to do color as I do play by play.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x384]


The Puck Drop thing was a pain in the ass and got ripped off shortly after Christmas.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
Literally Addicted: We have a lot of non-readers here today, I see.


A "level 3 containment facility"? Like the one that blew up in the first season of TWD? I like where this is headed.
 
lolmao500
Grumpy Cat: lolmao500: People have been buying TP all week long but I bet not even 1% have prepared mentally for whats coming.

This wont be over in a week.

Or a month.

Millions will die in the next year from this.

This will be the crisis of a generation. 9/11 was peanuts compared to whats coming.

Please tell me you're being dramatic.


I hope so
 
max_pooper
The same thing they always do: politely get piss drink.
 
Deep Contact
Burn down Buffalo NY and DC again.
 
Hachitori
Have fights been canceled too?  Because if not  a hockey game is gonna break somewhere
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
What's a Canadian farm boy to do? Hit Somebody!

The Hockey Song by Warren Zevon
Youtube eUb0C0iI_GE
 
