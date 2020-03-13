 Skip to content
(Forbes)   "Can you imagine a more effective way to spread a respiratory virus than sending one or two family members (children) off to mix with hundreds of others, having them return to their families in the evening, and repeating that process every day?"   (forbes.com) divider line
havocmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is a no win situation.

If they close schools and successfully slow the spread of this virus, the reaction from the chucklefarks will be "see? SEE? The virus was no big deal! We canceled school for nothing! LOL Lamestream media hype and you sheeps all fell for it". In the short term, we'll hopefully ignore these morons. But in the long term, the next time there's a problem similar to this, they'll be emboldened to say "Remember corona? LOL" That will have an impact.

In they don't close schools - the problem is obvious.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We just had schools choose in Ontario, Canada. Our March break is next week and they're closing for 2 weeks after. I think it's the smart decision as lots of kids are still going on vacation next week so who knows what they'll bring back.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

havocmike: This is a no win situation.

If they close schools and successfully slow the spread of this virus, the reaction from the chucklefarks will be "see? SEE? The virus was no big deal! We canceled school for nothing! LOL Lamestream media hype and you sheeps all fell for it". In the short term, we'll hopefully ignore these morons. But in the long term, the next time there's a problem similar to this, they'll be emboldened to say "Remember corona? LOL" That will have an impact.

In they don't close schools - the problem is obvious.


The problem I have is most of the stuff they keep shutting down keep promising they will reopen in April.

It's not going to magically disappear in April.  I have no idea where they might have gotten that idea.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The reason they are hesitant to close the schools is that the kids need to be somewhere an adult can watch them.  I see no reason not to close high schools and colleges and switching to on-line.  They are old enough to not legally require adult supervision
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live in Barcelona. Schools here are closed from today until 27th March minimum. My work (US company) strongly encouraged us to work from home from today also whether or not we have children. I'm perfectly happy not to use the metro whilst this virus is out.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: The problem I have is most of the stuff they keep shutting down keep promising they will reopen in April.

It's not going to magically disappear in April.  I have no idea where they might have gotten that idea.


We need the test kits available to everyone, so we know who is safe and who is not
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ha, I'm getting ahead of this.  You panic-driven morons are buying up toilet paper, but that's the short-game.  Meanwhile, I'm buying up all the "Get Well Soon" cards in the Hallmark aisle.  When this sh*t gets real and you need to express condolences to a family member,where you gonna go?  That's right.  You're going to trade all that precious TP to me for a best-wishes card.  You want a stamp?  That's going to be a bottle of water.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: The reason they are hesitant to close the schools is that the kids need to be somewhere an adult can watch them.  I see no reason not to close high schools and colleges and switching to on-line.  They are old enough to not legally require adult supervision


Then maybe push through PTO for adults or telework.  If the adults are going to cubicle farms breathing each other's air and going home, they are just bringing it back to their kids too.

This is how plague spreads... FFS
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

havocmike: This is a no win situation.

If they close schools and successfully slow the spread of this virus, the reaction from the chucklefarks will be "see? SEE? The virus was no big deal! We canceled school for nothing! LOL Lamestream media hype and you sheeps all fell for it". In the short term, we'll hopefully ignore these morons. But in the long term, the next time there's a problem similar to this, they'll be emboldened to say "Remember corona? LOL" That will have an impact.

In they don't close schools - the problem is obvious.


Idiots who aren't getting wet while cursing the umbrella.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ha, I'm getting ahead of this.  You panic-driven morons are buying up toilet paper, but that's the short-game.  Meanwhile, I'm buying up all the "Get Well Soon" cards in the Hallmark aisle.  When this sh*t gets real and you need to express condolences to a family member,where you gonna go?  That's right.  You're going to trade all that precious TP to me for a best-wishes card.  You want a stamp?  That's going to be a bottle of water.


I'm just gonna send animated emails, you might want to rethink your cunning plan.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: foo monkey: Ha, I'm getting ahead of this.  You panic-driven morons are buying up toilet paper, but that's the short-game.  Meanwhile, I'm buying up all the "Get Well Soon" cards in the Hallmark aisle.  When this sh*t gets real and you need to express condolences to a family member,where you gonna go?  That's right.  You're going to trade all that precious TP to me for a best-wishes card.  You want a stamp?  That's going to be a bottle of water.

I'm just gonna send animated emails, you might want to rethink your cunning plan.


Like your 70+ year-old family members know how to open an e-card. Try again, amateur.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, and the answer to the question in the headline is: yes. It's called a cruise ship.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

havocmike: This is a no win situation.

If they close schools and successfully slow the spread of this virus, the reaction from the chucklefarks will be "see? SEE? The virus was no big deal! We canceled school for nothing! LOL Lamestream media hype and you sheeps all fell for it". In the short term, we'll hopefully ignore these morons. But in the long term, the next time there's a problem similar to this, they'll be emboldened to say "Remember corona? LOL" That will have an impact.

In they don't close schools - the problem is obvious.


Don't worry, we have the Republican school districts as a control.

My kid's school system just closed down. They're getting online classes set up in place of attending the physical buildings.
 
