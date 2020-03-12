 Skip to content
(CTV News) NewsFlash Prime Minister Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus, eh?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure they'll be relieved to know they live in a country with healthcare.
 
DrunkenGator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm sure they'll be relieved to know they live in a country with healthcare.


And competent leadership.
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trudeau should definitely go meet with Trump to discuss this crisis in person.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Ganesha, please spare my wife!"
 
Birnone
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to think something should be done about this corona virus thing.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope she survives.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, take good care of yourself and your family, Coz. And give the Tories a big wet sloppy kiss from me!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess this means Justin has it, and now Ivanka has it, so Donnie should have it by now as well...
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Melania senses an opportunity.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why couldn't it have been FLOTUS
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he probably has it, unless he hasn't kissed her in the last 14 days.
And the President of Iran has it.
These things come in threes, so we need one more President to get it. Hmmmmm

"HELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLP!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DAMMIT she's cute though. DON'T KILL CUTE PEOPLE
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even with universal healthcare she'll have to wait her turn.

Yeah, right.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The White House sends Sophie its blessings:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is one heckuva timeline folks.

/help! I'm tangled up in red yarn and push pins!
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 800x533]


"Ganesha, please spare my wife!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish them well.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, the bold leadership of the United States...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DrunkenGator: NeoCortex42: I'm sure they'll be relieved to know they live in a country with healthcare.

And competent leadership.


And Swiss Chalet.

/drool
 
tpmchris
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: I'm sure they'll be relieved to know they live in a country with healthcare.


And next to the only country currently in the clinical trial phase for treatment.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/yo​u​r-military/2020/03/10/army-signs-agree​ment-with-drug-giant-gilead-on-experim​ental-covid-19-treatment/?utm_expid=.d​I5pu9xDQ5yC0HSsOtrcsw.0&utm_referrer=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F
 
dababler
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 800x533]


"Ganesha, please spare my wife!"


So...respecting other people's culture when you're visiting them is bad now? I'm just trying to keep up with the sneering-judgmental...I mean "woke" crowd.
 
DrunkenGator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: So he probably has it, unless he hasn't kissed her in the last 14 days.
And the President of Iran has it.
These things come in threes, so we need one more President to get it. Hmmmmm

"HELLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLP!"
[Fark user image 850x566]


At this point, he HAS to have it.  A lot of the people that love to give him the ol' Joliet South Entrance* either have it or have been very close to people who do.  And I'm sure his mindset is 'Can't have it if I don't get tested', because he's that brilliant, folks.

/ *Not sure that's an actual euphemism, and I'm not willing to find out.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


I bet she's sorry.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gameshowhost: DAMMIT she's cute though. DON'T KILL CUTE PEOPLE


you're farked
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DrunkenGator: NeoCortex42: I'm sure they'll be relieved to know they live in a country with healthcare.

And competent leadership.


Buhahahahahahahaha

He's no orange monkey, but you are comparing cow shiat and pig shiat.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mantour: The White House sends Sophie its blessings:

[Fark user image 512x288]


Fark user imageView Full Size


To be fair, the twined snake image is completely compatible with medical care. =)
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew if I waited long enough...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
links136
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking Christ let's see how Canadian leadership responds in contrast.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Foreign Virus!!!
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ChrisDe: I knew if I waited long enough...

[Fark user image 425x283]


The funnier headline I submitted was based entirely on that picture.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Meanwhile, the bold leadership of the United States...
[Fark user image 425x463]


There are three things that would dramatically and immediately improve the U.S. response to this pandemic and potentially save millions of lives:

1. Ban Trump's Twitter account
2. All real news outlets stop covering anything Trump says
3. Every federal, state and local agency and official stops acting on or worrying about anything Trump says

So, basically one thing would immediately and dramatically improve the situation:

Ignore Donald J. Trump
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 2 hours ago  

links136: farking Christ let's see how Canadian leadership responds in contrast.


If Canadian leadership hasn't responded until now, I would say they have been doing a poor job already.
 
alienated
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gar1013: gopher321: [Fark user image image 800x533]


"Ganesha, please spare my wife!"

[Fark user image 284x177]


Ganesha is an Elephant.
 
mdemon81
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 800x533]


"Ganesha, please spare my wife!"


That's a Sikh gathering and they don't worship 'Ganesha'.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 800x533]


"Ganesha, please spare my wife!"


"Please do not offer my god a peanut."
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay Canada,
I need you to send your best to the Vector Institute in Siberia. During Soviet times, Vector made bioweapons, now they're giving away surplus Covid-19 test kits. Get to the bottom of this. America is too farked dealing with Trump to even see straight.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Melanoma seen donning her "I Don't Care" coat
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mantour: The White House sends Sophie its blessings:

[Fark user image image 512x288]


Hey, that's just crazy stuff!

Now, the zombie Jew who's his own father, now, that makes sense!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She'll get over it.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope their daughter and his mother who were on the trip with Sophie are spared from the virus.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nuts.  Sorry Sophie.  Odds are she'll recover no problem.

Bad timing for Trudeau though.  I hope his conference call tech at home is running smoothly.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tpmchris: NeoCortex42: I'm sure they'll be relieved to know they live in a country with healthcare.

And next to the only country currently in the clinical trial phase for treatment.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/you​r-military/2020/03/10/army-signs-agree​ment-with-drug-giant-gilead-on-experim​ental-covid-19-treatment/?utm_expid=.d​I5pu9xDQ5yC0HSsOtrcsw.0&utm_referrer=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F


China and the US are 2 countries with clinical trials on remdesivir.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: DrunkenGator: NeoCortex42: I'm sure they'll be relieved to know they live in a country with healthcare.

And competent leadership.

And Swiss Chalet.

/drool


there used to be a swiss chalet near me.  it was a no-tell motel though
 
theToadMan
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: links136: farking Christ let's see how Canadian leadership responds in contrast.

If Canadian leadership hasn't responded until now, I would say they have been doing a poor job already.


so far
143 total cases
1 death
first case in the wild was associated to the first cruise ship in Japan
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump's revenge for Justin getting all flirty with the mother of his children. And Melania.
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So?  She's otherwise healthy (unless she has an unknown medical condition), might be sick a few days,
will be monitored and recover like 99% of people are doing now.
Just another way the media will scare the sheeple of the world.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Okay Canada,
I need you to send your best to the Vector Institute in Siberia. During Soviet times, Vector made bioweapons, now they're giving away surplus Covid-19 test kits. Get to the bottom of this. America is too farked dealing with Trump to even see straight.


Email these guys maybe they'll help you out.
https://sunnybrook.ca/research/media/​i​tem.asp?c=2&i=2069&f=covid-19-isolated​-2020
 
Invincible
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: DrunkenGator: NeoCortex42: I'm sure they'll be relieved to know they live in a country with healthcare.

And competent leadership.

Buhahahahahahahaha

He's no orange monkey, but you are comparing cow shiat and pig shiat.


Let me guess, your local economy is dependent on a high oil prices. How's that working out for you?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I hope she survives.


She's in, what, her 30s?

She'll be fine, outside of the standard flu danger zones (e.g. being over 60 years old) catching it before you're fully symptomatic means you'll generally speaking be fine as an individual.  The treatment for a normal, healthy adult is fairly easy, common-sense stuff: sleep, hydrate, make sure you eat even if you have no appetite, take a cough suppressant, and wait it out.

The danger here was that she's got a very public-facing job involving a lot of said old people where that's very much not the case (aka, no amount of testing or treatment will prevent a solid chunk of them from dying horribly choking on their own lungs), and could be a vector for infection of more vulnerable populations.  I presume that having tested positive she's now going to self-isolate, and the problem is thus solved.

This is why universal or at least broadly-targeted testing is the most important part of epidemic control, and why that keeps coming up as the yardstick to quantify how farking badly the Trump administration has failed and is continuing to fail at something that is, frankly, pretty farking basic and not that goddamned hard for an actual civilized nation in the first world to accomplish cheaply and with no real fuss.  The realization that the USA doesn't actually qualify as a first-world nation at this point is as a result kind of creeping up on even the hardcore nazi types, which is why the US's right wing is somehow throwing even more of a hysterical fit over this than our as-usual-alarmist media.
 
