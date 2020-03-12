 Skip to content
(The Desert Sun)   ♬ Welcome to the Hotel California Such a lovely place (such a lovely place) / Isolation space / The governor's seizing the Hotel California / It's necessity (it's necessity) / For a quarantine... ♬   (desertsun.com) divider line
14
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NEWSOOOOOME!!! hosting.photobucket.com
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is really scaring me.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welp, they'll leave a light on for ya!
 
Esroc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: This is really scaring me.


Besides the possible deaths from it, the economic effects of the virus could very well cripple the country to the point that it becomes unrecognizable to us. So we should be scared.
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
♪ You can check any time you like... ♫

♫ In a pine box ♪
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Esroc: raerae1980: This is really scaring me.

Besides the possible deaths from it, the economic effects of the virus could very well cripple the country to the point that it becomes unrecognizable to us. So we should be scared.


This is largely forgotten by mid-September, I'm wagering.

/ with odds
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fast forward 85 years: "and here we have the classic Corona suite complete with historically accurate ventilation and if you look closely you can see the decorative door shunts that were installed in 20's era technology. Starting bids in the low billions, it's a steal at this price!"
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I didn't see it in the article, but if they pay the owner, isn't it sort of a win-win?

The populace get needed rooms, the owners gets a "bailout"  and it makes up for their lost revenue due to decreased tourism.

Seems to me that's the right way to use funds and resources.

Hotel doesn't need as much staff, rooms full for 2 weeks or more at a time and the money goes to people that are actually helping.

I like it
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a pretty good plan, as long as it includes compensating the businesses afterwards. That would help with two issues, the need for quarantine and care space, and the loss of revenue hotels will certainly be suffering with the reduction in travel.
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Esroc: raerae1980: This is really scaring me.

Besides the possible deaths from it, the economic effects of the virus could very well cripple the country to the point that it becomes unrecognizable to us. So we should be scared.

This is largely forgotten by mid-September, I'm wagering.

/ with odds


Also, September is when the current Eagles tour ends. So we really can't lose either way.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: I didn't see it in the article, but if they pay the owner, isn't it sort of a win-win?

The populace get needed rooms, the owners gets a "bailout"  and it makes up for their lost revenue due to decreased tourism.

Seems to me that's the right way to use funds and resources.

Hotel doesn't need as much staff, rooms full for 2 weeks or more at a time and the money goes to people that are actually helping.

I like it


If you're going to be reading my mind, stay clear of the darker parts please. I won't be held responsible for personal trauma that would result
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does Trump have any properties in California?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What do you do if you think you have been exposed to coronavirus outside the home, and you have family at home that you don't want to infect?

No, don't ask me for a plan. If ProPublica can't get an answer to that question, I sure can't. If you've got answers from state or local authorities, please tell ProPublica, they're asking.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Big Lebowski - I Hate The Eagles
Youtube -JlmvtAHhnc
 
