(MSN)   Signed Salvador Dali print discovered in N.C. thrift store. Well that's just surreal   (msn.com) divider line
20
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How many surrealists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cheers Fusilade
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone in Milwaukee found a Picasso in the same bin, at the same Goodwill that my daughter and I went to at least four times a week. Beat me to it, dammitallsomuch
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 448x252]


You really do have one for just about everything.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With assistance from the Seaside Art Gallery, the thrift store has already sold the piece for $1200. The proceeds will go to victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

WTF was the rush? I would have paid more. And with a little publicity, someone would have paid A LOT more than me to own a Dalí.

.

.

.

Just went to check out what an actual Dalí would cost before posting the above comment. Depending on the medium, including these types of woodcut prints, are surprisingly affordable. $1,200 seems relatively in-line. Might have to get me a Dalí.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have paid $1200 in a heartbeat with proper authentication.

artencounter.comView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Right!

My former sister-in-law, who only had some minor local small town fame, but is a great artist, regularly sold her prints in the $100 range.

I'm arguably a terrible f*cking artist who does highly geometric figurative paintings because they're easy and I've sold canvases for $150 to $200, and art-world-wise I'm a f*cking nobody. Stuff like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/the two canvases on the lower right were works in progress
/the farthest right you can see the newsprint tacked onto the wall to protect it from wet paint
 
p4p3rm4t3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
illgiveya5bucksforit.jpg
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: How many surrealists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?


Giraffe.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
considering how surreal this week has been, i figured dali would eventually show up
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: How many surrealists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?


A fish.
Or a Python Sketch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In the 50s Dali did deals with art of the month clubs and sold a ton prints i have the below i found in the attic when i was looking for stuff to decorate my place you can pic them up for 400 bucks
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: How many surrealists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: How many surrealists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?


I don't know but I'd imagine they'd have to be fairly small.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: How many surrealists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?


None.  One to hold the giraffe and the other to fill the bathtub with multicolored power tools.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dittybopper: How many surrealists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?


Koala submarine.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
With assistance from the Seaside Art Gallery, the thrift store has already sold the piece for $1200. The proceeds will go to victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

I would have expected it to fetch much more than that. Still, it's money to a fantastic cause, so good on them.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Surrealism is so interesting, especially how the Nazis tried to use it to further fascism.  F*cking Nazis, always gotta ruin stuff.
 
chucknasty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
not to thread jack....
I have always wanted a bronze sculpture, like a nice one. I found one and low-balled big time (figured the stock crash would have people nervous, it did, they were asking $10k, I offered $4500 we agreed on $4700).
it is larger than I anticipated and I have mixed feelings. I was thinking non-erotic greek nude but am sorta worried it is a bit much. almost like what a porn producer would own. not to be gross but the dark nipples are what is making that line hazy.
whatever, I like it and hope it doesn't make visitors (or my maid) uncomfortable (NSFW sculpture, boobs are out)
https://www.artbrokerage.com/Ramon-Pa​r​menter/Serenity-24x24x15-80389

to bring things back on track I love Dali but his work is too expensive because of his fame. my grandmother has a signed print of the Lincoln picture but I am not going to be the guy that asks her to leave it to me. that just lacks class.I always liked that print even before I knew much about Dali. the double image always captivated.
 
