(WJHL Tri-Cities)   ........and nothing of value was lost, since you can't even sample their marginally almost acceptable product due to back-assward Kentucky liquor laws   (wjhl.com) divider line
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In other news, Kentucky has annexed Tennessee.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I consider Jack more of a cooking whisky.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LYNCHBURG, Tenn.

They don't make Jack Daniels in Kentucky, subby
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The only thing Jack Daniel's does right is a Jack and Coke.

/And that is only if you have nothing else...and Coke.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jack Daniels is technically bourbon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: The only thing Jack Daniel's does right is a Jack and Coke.

/And that is only if you have nothing else...and Coke.


When the bartender asks what I want and my mind goes blank, Jack and coke are the words that come out of my mouth. That biggest impression that bottle has ever made is on the forehead of some trailer park wife.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"In addition, Miss Mary Bobo's Restaurant and Lynchburg Hardware & General Store will be closed temporarily. "

Meanwhile Miss Mary Boob's Gentlemen's Club is still open.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

monsatano: PainInTheASP: The only thing Jack Daniel's does right is a Jack and Coke.

/And that is only if you have nothing else...and Coke.

When the bartender asks what I want and my mind goes blank, Jack and coke are the words that come out of my mouth. That biggest impression that bottle has ever made is on the forehead of some trailer park wife.


Jack and Coke, for when you don't want to ask the server a million questions about what they have on hand.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


It's right there in giant letters. TENNESSEE, dumbass.

That said, I do believe JD distillery sits in a dry county.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1087]

It's right there in giant letters. TENNESSEE, dumbass.

That said, I do believe JD distillery sits in a dry county.


Yes, but you can buy Jack at the distillery gift shop and sample product on some tours.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I cant drink Jack amymore. It smells like puke to me. Probably because I spent so much time puking it up in my 20s.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Had my first shot of Jack straight outta the bottle when I was 6 years old burnt the crap out of my throat......haven't had a drop since.

I'm in my 60's now & I just had a liver scare so I'm done w/booze period.
 
