 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris' sister in respiratory distress at All Saints Episcopal Church last night. I guess it's pretty serious   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, United Methodist Church, The Rev, Bishop, Matthew Broderick, Saints Episcopal Church, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, California  
•       •       •

1358 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 11:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So that's how it is in their family.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you, Simone
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is possibly the best, at least most appropriate, use of this Ferris headline meme I have seen. HOTY candidate indeed.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, HOTY contender.
 
Trik
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Subby,  I think I can speak for all of the TF'ers, liters, photoshoppers, geeks, attention whores, Alts, mods, trolls, lurkers - we all adore you. We think you're a righteous dude.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Coronavirus moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and wash your hands every once and awhile, you'll catch it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's not lose our shiat over this.

It is serious, there is no doubt about that, but not everyone who gets it is going to die.  The 10% or <whatever percentage when it's over> of those infected and their shiat goes sideways is still going to be a low percentage, and some of those people will, in fact die, and some who survive will have lasting health troubles.

I am not trying to diminish the seriousness of this at all but the collective panic does nobody any good.

/Let's all practice good sanitary measures, it will help far more than posting OMG bullshiat online
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby. Far better than my headline.

A spokesman for Broderrick confirmed that his wife is in stable condition.
 
Mabman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Doesn't surprise me, Episcopalians are well-known to be a dirty people.

/build some sort of ecclesiastical wall
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Go piss up a flagpole, subby.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's like just random people are getting infected, with a disease, that people can be contagious with for 2 weeks without having symptoms, and are only getting tested when someone has symptoms harsh enough to check into a hospital, and then the only thing to do is try to reverse engineer their contact list for the last two weeks, and wait for the next positive tester to show up.  THIS IS UNPOSSIBLE!
 
Bowen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As you may know, our Rector...

Rector? Damn ne....I can't do it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [i.pinimg.com image 490x208]


68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

/Ooooh
//Shawna!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I see the family resemblance.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She caught it from Charlie Sheen at the police station.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.