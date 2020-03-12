 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Because we all need a little injection of joy right now   (twitter.com)
58
    Cool, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Best use of that tune since "Die Hard".

/I cried a little
//its been a tough week
 
sennoma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Because we all need a little injection of joy right now"

^^^^^ this.
 
Streetwise Hercules [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think the conductor was part of the mob. He was just some passerby who saw his chance and took it.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was amazing. The world needs more of that. This is who we need to be.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have Mike Oldfield announce each instrument as it comes in.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The crescendo gets me every time
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah...that helped a bit, Smitty.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Perhaps this isn't the best time for flash mobs.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anytime a kid climbs a lightpole to witness live music you see the work of angels
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much was that coin she put in worth?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm available for joy injections if any farkettes need it.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: How much was that coin she put in worth?


It's a Chuck-E-Cheese token. It's good for one free fight.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That one girl just happened to be in the right place at the right time. Everyone should have a moment like that.
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you, subby.
I didn't know how much I needed that.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They all contracted coronavirus as an encore. :(
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suddenly, orchestra.

/applause.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I...did need that. Thanks Subby.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
:)
 
mikalmd
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for posting .. Enjoyed that ..
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Because we all need a little injection of joy right now"

Any Farkette's in South Carolina, I volunteer to assist with that.
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

isamudyson: Best use of that tune since "Die Hard".

/I cried a little
//its been a tough week


I cried a lot. I couldn't even get through it.
 
eaglepuss
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks subby. I really needed that.

/Cried more than a little.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. I was retaining some water as well.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should have a vintage tag.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was pretty badass.
Such a beautiful tune.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the way flash mobs are presented online, that being said, I would have loved to have seen this
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toto- Africa (playing in an empty shopping centre)
Youtube D__6hwqjZAs
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, when the vocals kick in, it's just... wowsers.
 
Miss Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm crying too.  It's been a bad couple of weeks here in Seattle.  The isolation, the fear of what may happen next week, and the week after.  Communicating with loved ones via computer and phone.  Replacing hugs with elbow bumps and waves.  If the Seattle Symphony did this on the nearly deserted Third Avenue, there would be a flood of tears from people too afraid to touch each other.
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great way to end a piss-poor day. Thank you, Subby
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. The Beethoven 9 is so stuffy and self-serious.

Need Mahler with cowbells:

Mahler - Symphony No 7 - Chailly
Youtube bXjaGRJNsqs
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Best use of that tune since "Die Hard".

/I cried a little
//its been a tough week


Yeah, wiping the tears from my eyes as I try to type this ...
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most beautiful part was that people all just felt...something...
For just a moment, everyone in the same place was on the same page. There was no age, no gender, no politics.
Remarkable feeling to know how nice it is to see something be done with kindness just makes everyone around feel...kind.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Anytime a kid climbs a lightpole to witness live music you see the work of angels


Okay, stop it. I just finished crying and you made me start again!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it wasn't bad, if you like people.  ( ._.)
 
seelorq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: isamudyson: Best use of that tune since "Die Hard".

/I cried a little
//its been a tough week

Yeah, wiping the tears from my eyes as I try to type this ...


Me too.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent find subby. I normally think flash mobs are kind of dumb, this 1 made my week.
 
Calamity Gin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: That one girl just happened to be in the right place at the right time. Everyone should have a moment like that.


Almost twenty years ago, a friend came to visit and I took her to Balboa Park. We happened to be walking by a stage that has the world's largest outdoor pipe organ as someone was practicing. I suggested we stop and listen for a bit.

Dude played Bach's "Toccata and Fugue" in its entirety.

So, yeah, everybody should get one of those moments.
 
chucknasty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seelorq: Danger Avoid Death: isamudyson: Best use of that tune since "Die Hard".

/I cried a little
//its been a tough week

Yeah, wiping the tears from my eyes as I try to type this ...

Me too.


please quit touching your face.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

Perhaps this isn't the best time for flash mobs.



Don't worry, that video was made about a thousand years ago.

/always nice when it comes around though
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: I'm crying too.  It's been a bad couple of weeks here in Seattle.  The isolation, the fear of what may happen next week, and the week after.  Communicating with loved ones via computer and phone.  Replacing hugs with elbow bumps and waves.  If the Seattle Symphony did this on the nearly deserted Third Avenue, there would be a flood of tears from people too afraid to touch each other.


*virtual hug*

Hang in there.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
July 3, 2019.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What lyrics were they singing?  They certainly weren't the original.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: How much was that coin she put in worth?


More than it's worth now...
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: How much was that coin she put in worth?


You watched it, yeah?

It was a priceless coin
 
