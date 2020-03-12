 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Televangelist Kenneth Copeland it's now healing his flock through the TV. That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*is*
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If he can heal, he should purposely let a (medically proven) infected person sneeze into his mouth.

Then heal himself.

His donations would skyrocket.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't tell them that
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more interested in which dual-greened headline is gonna survive than what this dumbass says.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did their credit card numbers work?

Then this is definitely working.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: *is*


Dave2042
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How is this stupider than the 'normal' crap they believe?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You better donate to him for healing. He needs those church funds to buy his family more oil wells and planes.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's all good as long as the rubes send in the cash e-transfers.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ask him about measles.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OK IRS, you've had your thumbs up your butts about this assholes for decades now, but NOW you have them doing verified shiat that is a DANGER TO THE farkING PUBLIC.

/Remove their tax exempt status and throw them in farking prison.

//Religion poisons everything.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Rapture will be a little more painful and ugly than first imagined.
 
M-G
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It works just as well as doing it in person.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
HOW IS THIS F*KKER still alivE?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I try not to believe men that look like they're made of play-doh can heal me through the tv set.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is nothing in this world that a televangelist loves than some snail mail letters full of ca$h. Soon that cash flow will be infected with COVID-19. Can Jesus clean dirty money? We're gonna find out.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What about his sacred private jets?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fraud.
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: *is*


Is is?
 
lurkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Any Farkers out there with COVID19?
Please go shake hands with Kenneth Copeland in person, or at least cough on him & his staff.
(thank you for your service)
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The more you give the more cured you get.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: If he can heal, he should purposely let a (medically proven) infected person sneeze into his mouth.

Then heal himself.

His donations would skyrocket.


Hell I'll jump on that bandwagon of BS. Even the Mrs Fan. She's had a hysterectomy, no ovaries (cancer treatments but kids all grow'd up now). and she says if she ever gets pregnant we're starting a new religion. I mean why not? If this tool can pull off this one neat trick (under obvious close supervision, of course) damn skippy I can.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This guy reminds me of the Fire Sign Theater's "First Church of the Presumptuous Assumption."
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's not how headline grammar works, either...
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Minus1Kelvin: OK IRS, you've had your thumbs up your butts about this assholes for decades now, but NOW you have them doing verified shiat that is a DANGER TO THE farkING PUBLIC.

/Remove their tax exempt status and throw them in farking prison.

//Religion poisons everything.


This times eleventy^^

But that won't happen until the person making those IRS leadership appointments isn't himself a long time con man.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On the plus side, at least they haven't brought out the paintball guns yet...
 
